News

Uploaded: Wed, May 2, 2018, 10:19 am

Elderly residents being targeted by 'distraction burglars'

 

Burglars are targeting elderly residents in Santa Clara County by distracting them and posing as workers, prosecutors said.

People in the area are suspected of dressing up as utility workers and saying they need to enter the home to assess equipment, discuss bills or other potential service issues.

They may also offer dent repair for vehicles, roof work or driveway cement repair, prosecutors said.

Another distraction method consists of asking the homeowner to go inside to turn on a faucet so workers can test a water line. In the meantime, burglars enter the home and steal any valuables they can find.

Suspects have been known to communicate in foreign languages and use handheld radios instead of cellphones to avoid being detected, according to the district attorney's office.

On one occasion, suspects pretended to be from Animal Control and said there was a dangerous animal or snake in the backyard, prosecutors said.

Residents are asked to call 911 immediately if anything seems suspicious.

— Bay City News Service

Sponsored
13 great ideas for Mother's Day
It's time to celebrate the moms in your life. Whether it's your birth mom, chosen mom, or that aunt who has always been there for you, see 13 local recommendations to make this Mother's Day a success.

Comments

Like this comment
Posted by hang them high
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
53 minutes ago

There should be a special count for criminals that target the old, feeble elderly folks. And also if they target children. Lets say a minimum of 5 to 10 yrs.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Sponsored

13 great ideas for Moms
It's time to celebrate the moms in your life. Whether it's your birth mom, chosen mom, or that aunt who has always been there for you, see 13 local recommendations to make this Mother's Day a success.

 
Top Blogs

Couples: 1st Date --> Marriage or Not Date at All
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,451 views

Alcohol, Opioids, the Loss of a Son: One Couple's Journey Trough Pain and Redemption
By Aldis Petriceks | 2 comments | 1,136 views

Opening alert: Dhaba Xpress in Redwood City
By Elena Kadvany | 0 comments | 308 views

I Do Not Drive or Bike
By Steve Levy | 1 comment | 289 views

View all local blogs
 
2018 Best Of

Best of Mountain View ballot is here

It's time to decide what local business is worthy of the title "Best Of Mountain View" â€” and you get to decide! Cast your ballot online. Voting ends May 28th. Stay tuned for the results in the July 20th issue of the Mountain View Voice.

VOTE HERE