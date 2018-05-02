Elderly residents being targeted by 'distraction burglars'

Burglars are targeting elderly residents in Santa Clara County by distracting them and posing as workers, prosecutors said.

People in the area are suspected of dressing up as utility workers and saying they need to enter the home to assess equipment, discuss bills or other potential service issues.

They may also offer dent repair for vehicles, roof work or driveway cement repair, prosecutors said.

Another distraction method consists of asking the homeowner to go inside to turn on a faucet so workers can test a water line. In the meantime, burglars enter the home and steal any valuables they can find.

Suspects have been known to communicate in foreign languages and use handheld radios instead of cellphones to avoid being detected, according to the district attorney's office.

On one occasion, suspects pretended to be from Animal Control and said there was a dangerous animal or snake in the backyard, prosecutors said.

Residents are asked to call 911 immediately if anything seems suspicious.