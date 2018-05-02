News

Uploaded: Wed, May 2, 2018, 11:32 am

Champions for youth honored by Challenge Team

LAHS student, Mountain View police officer commended

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

The Mountain View-Los Altos Challenge Team awarded both a police officer and a Los Altos High School teen the title of "Champion for Youth" at the organization's annual breakfast Wednesday morning, commending both for years of unending devotion to helping kids in the community.

The 31st annual breakfast event, held May 2 at Michael's at Shoreline and attended by just about every civic leader and public official in the region, honored School Resource Officer Rodshetta Smith as the "adult" champion for youth. Smith joined the Mountain View Police Department in 2010 and took her current schools-centric role in 2014. Since then, she's built a strong relationship with kids all over the city at the middle- and high-school level.


Nadia Ghaffari

Officer Rodshetta Smith, MVPD
Police Chief Max Bosel, presenting the award, said Smith has had a very active presence at schools and has been a major resource in helping the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office promote digital safety and curb cyberbullying. In an era where more kids are communicating online, Smith has worked with the District Attorney's Office to create digital safety education and guidelines for both youth and parents.

Mountain View City Council member Lisa Matichak described how she went on a ride-along with Smith, and was blown away that she seemed to know every single student they came across, their family members and what's going on in their lives.

Smith said she was "beyond humbled" to receive the award, and that it has always been her mission to support youth in her role in the police department.

"It's my whole purpose for being a police officer," she said.

The Challenge Team honored Los Altos High senior Nadia Ghaffari for her tireless work supporting mental health initiatives in the community, founding her own nonprofit as a means to open up dialogue between students and reduce stigma surrounding mental health.

Ghaffari said she was galvanized to take action during her sophomore year when her friend was going through a mental health crisis and attempted suicide. She recalled that she didn't know what to do, what to say or what resources were available to help her friend. She created a nonprofit, TeenzTalk, as a means to empower youth and give them an outlet for conversations, storytelling and education that's free from judgment.

During her acceptance speech, Ghaffari called on public officials to make an effort to improve access to mental health services now, not tomorrow, and said that youth need to be at the table when deciding how to best spend resources on mental health from the school to the county level. But she commended school districts and nonprofits in Mountain View and Los Altos for supporting her own initiatives along the way.

"This would not be possible at all without your support," she said.

