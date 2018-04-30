News

Uploaded: Mon, Apr 30, 2018, 10:24 am

VTA unveils zero emission buses expected to be put into use in May

 

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority Thursday unveiled five all-electric buses expected to roll out in May.

Elected officials and representatives from partners of the project gathered at the VTA Cerone bus yard in San Jose recently to talk about the concept, design and execution of the buses as well as their use in meeting California's statewide goal for all transit fleets to have zero emissions by 2040.

The buses, which are charged through a new pilot system designed by Oakland-based Kisensum to reduce the impact on the state's electricity grid, are anticipated to run through a number of routes starting in early May, according to the VTA.

One of the test routes will be the Airport Flyer, or Route 10, which is a free airport connection from the Santa Clara Transit Center to the Metro Airport station located at Mineta San Jose International Airport.

The emission-less buses are 42 feet long, have 40 seats and can travel around 200 miles on one charge. They take an estimated eight hours to charge on ChargePoint machines, but the VTA is working on making chargers that will do the same in four hours a practical feature.

A function provided by supplier Clever Devices tracks the amount of energy buses use while in operation and provides dispatchers real-time information about that usage and predicts the amount of energy needed to complete the day's work plan.

The buses also have batteries that are "regenerative," which means that they get re charged during the act of braking, an asset that VTA's hybrid buses have too.

The charging pilot project will act as a major case study for transit agencies across America and the research driven will be handled by the National Renewable Energy Lab based out of Colorado.

Mayor Sam Liccardo said he believed that the buses will help local efforts to try to make green options available to everyone.

VTA confirmed that the cost of the new buses, which average $925,000 each, will not impact fare prices. The initiative is paid for by a grant offered by the California Energy Commission for researching energy management for large vehicles.

Proterra Inc. CEO Ryan Popple, whose company manufactured the buses, said that his company "invested heavily" in the project because they believed in the vision of giving everyone access to electric vehicle technology.

"The opportunity to give this to every single person in the community who wants a clean, healthy ride ... that's what this is all about," Popple said. "We thought, 'What vehicle technology is the most accessible?' but also 'What vehicle technology is going to be the first to electrify?' Buses are the best place to start."

The VTA's current plan is to add more of the buses, made in City of Industry, California, in the coming years until their entire fleet is electric.

Right now, an estimated 75 percent of VTA's buses are diesel hybrid electric, but that number will be lowered when five more buses are anticipated to be added in 2019.

The life expectancy of the buses is expected to be just as long as diesel, which is approximately 12 to 15 years, VTA officials said.

— Bay City News Service

Sponsored
13 great ideas for Mother's Day
It's time to celebrate the moms in your life. Whether it's your birth mom, chosen mom, or that aunt who has always been there for you, see 13 local recommendations to make this Mother's Day a success.

Comments

2 people like this
Posted by A Talking Cat
a resident of Old Mountain View
13 hours ago
A Talking Cat is a registered user.

Awesome! Always good to hear about progress being made to decrease pollution in our local cities.

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by MV Resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
11 hours ago

That all depends on your definitions of "zero" and "emissions."

I guess the people who live near the electricity power plants (who are generally lower income than Mountain View residents) would beg to differ that our busses in Mountain View have zero emissions.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Must be fun at parties
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
9 hours ago

MV Resident, Thanks for reminding us all that there's always a negative side to any perceived good news. LOL.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by b
a resident of Cuesta Park
8 hours ago

Electricity is fungible and it's better and more efficient to centralize energy production, since it can benefit from economies of scale. Not to mention CA's power generation mix is cleaner than most.

Electric vehicles also benefit from improvements in electrical generation automatically.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by Name hidden
a resident of Cuesta Park

8 hours ago

Due to repeated violations of our Terms of Use, comments from this poster are automatically removed. Why?


1 person likes this
Posted by Concerned
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
6 hours ago

$925,000 each WOW! Several electric minivans would be more practical as the buses I see around have few passengers. It costs $619million annually to run the VTA and it takes in $42 million in passenger fares, leaving a shortfall of $577 million, made up directly and indirectly by our tax dollars. This is a disgrace! It would be cheaper to give those in need Uber vouchers. I have no time for Trump but this is why people voted for him. It is an example of a swamp that needs to be drained!

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Ted
a resident of Waverly Park
6 hours ago

Zero emissions. Zero useful destinations. Zero riders.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Sponsored

13 great ideas for Moms
It's time to celebrate the moms in your life. Whether it's your birth mom, chosen mom, or that aunt who has always been there for you, see 13 local recommendations to make this Mother's Day a success.

 
Top Blogs

Couples: 1st Date --> Marriage or Not Date at All
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,171 views

View all local blogs
 
2018 Best Of

Best of Mountain View ballot is here

It's time to decide what local business is worthy of the title "Best Of Mountain View" â€” and you get to decide! Cast your ballot online. Voting ends May 28th. Stay tuned for the results in the July 20th issue of the Mountain View Voice.

VOTE HERE