Uploaded: Mon, Apr 30, 2018, 11:53 am

Commuters urged to protect air quality during smog season

 

As it gets warmer outside, Bay Area Air quality officials are urging commuters to limit driving and find other ways of traveling to protect the region's air quality.

On Monday, April 30, the 2018 Spare the Air smog season begins in the San Francisco Bay Area, officials with the Bay Area Air Quality Management District said.

According to district officials, cars are the largest source of smog pollution in the region so they're asking commuters to look for ways to share, shorten or change their commutes to cut smog, traffic and gridlock.

Air district Executive Officer Jack Broadbent encourages residents to share rides, install a cool roof, cut energy consumption, recycle, compost and reduce waste to help limit smog-forming chemicals from building up in the

area.

In the summertime, air district officials issue Spare the Air alerts when smog, also known as ozone pollution, is expected to hit unhealthy levels.

Smog can irritate throats and cause congestion and chest pain. Smog can also trigger asthma, inflame the lining of the lungs and worsen bronchitis and emphysema.

Air district officials said ozone pollution is especially harmful to young children, seniors and people with respiratory and heart illnesses.

During a Spare the Air alert, residents are encouraged exercise outdoors in the early morning hours when smog levels are lower.

For more information, residents can visit www.sparetheair.org.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

Posted by IdlingCars
a resident of Cuernavaca
9 hours ago

Recentky I came out of Safeway and walked into a cloud of exhaust fumes coming from a parked car. Now the hot weather is coming, out of the woodwork come the drivers who keep their cars idling just for the AC. Please turn off your engines! Roll down the windows or do your waiting inside one of the air conditioned stores. According to an EDF study: “every 10 minutes your engine is off, you'll prevent one pound of carbon dioxide from being released.”

Here is more info on idling cars and smog:

Web Link

Posted by William Hitchens
a resident of Waverly Park
7 hours ago
William Hitchens is a registered user.

I'm especially concerned by unhealthy pollution and smog arising from micro-particulates and complex hydrocarbons in diesel engine exhaust, particularly trucks, construction equipment, and public transport like diesel buses and locomotives.

I would urge the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) to take aggressive regulatory action to reduce and then eliminate oil-fueled diesel engine use in the Bay Area --- through strict standards backed by annual user-paid exhaust testing, along with an aggressive and realistic(!!!) plan to eliminate oil-fueled diesel engines with practical and economically viable alternatives, particularly compressed natural gas (CNG), which presently is being used in newer VTA hybrid buses. Gasoline-powered hybrid tech also could be a fallback option. Pure EV power only makes practical sense in very limited numbers of heavy vehicle applications.

