Taking aim at gun violence

Nasim Aghdam had been sleeping in her car in the Walmart parking lot in Mountain View during the early morning of April 3. She was calm and cooperative when police awoke her, according to body-camera video footage of the encounter released by Mountain View police.

Peering from under the hood of a pink sweatshirt, the slender woman with large eyes said she did not want to be in touch with her family. She didn't get along with them and she had left home in San Diego County on March 31 after an argument with her father. She had abandoned her cell phone so that no one could contact her, and she didn't tell anyone â€” not even friends â€” that she was leaving, she told officers.

She wanted to start life over again. To be "somewhere new, new. To have no memories about the past."

Police tried to discern if she had psychological issues. They asked if she was taking medication or if she was off medication she should be taking.

"You don't want to hurt yourself, do you? And you don't want to hurt anybody else? You don't want to commit suicide or anything like that, right?" an officer asked.

"No," Aghdam said.

Ten hours later, the 39-year-old used a legally purchased 9-mm pistol to shoot three people at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno. Then she killed herself.

Immediately afterward, people asked if officers had missed signs that could have prevented the crime. But there didn't seem to be anything amiss other than that she had voluntarily left home. Police had no legal reason to detain her, they said.

Mountain View officers had searched seven databases to see if Aghdam was listed as a person prohibited from having a registered handgun or assault weapon. They sought information from her family about why she was listed "at risk" prior to making contact with her. Although her family told police in San Diego that she was upset over YouTube restrictions on her vegan videos, there was nothing to indicate that she planned an attack.

The nonprofit Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as four or more persons injured or killed, not including the shooter. Though Aghdam's act of gun violence would not count under the definition, there have been 64 mass shootings in U.S. so far in 2018 (there were 346 in 2017), according to the nonprofit. Why these horrific acts take place is often anyone's guess: With the shooters often among the dead, their motives remain perplexingly unclear.

In the hopes of shedding light on how to prevent future tragedies, officials in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties are taking it upon themselves to study the root causes of these crimes, find ways to tighten loopholes in gun laws, and expand "red flag" laws to make reporting of potentially dangerous persons easier.

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors, led by Supervisor Dave Cortese and board Chair Joe Simitian, is taking three actions: The county will hold a public summit on gun violence on April 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds Fiesta Room, 344 Tully Road

in San Jose. Details about the community meeting will be posted on Supervisor Cortese's [tinyurl.com/SCCgunsummit website and registration is at sccgov.org/csfs18. The event will include table-top conversations and an opportunity to share opinions and gather ideas regarding a range of topics from gang-violence prevention to school safety, suicide prevention and legal rights and duties of residents regardless of their stance on guns. A final report of the findings and recommendations may be shared with the Board of Supervisors and will be shared with other communities in the county. Second, the board is considering prohibiting people from carrying weapons on county property and also ending gun shows; and third, supervisors are thinking of funding research on gun violence through the county Public Health Department, Simitian said.

Santa Clara County, as a large urban area, has the ability to delve into the causes of gun violence, obtain meaningful data and not wait for the federal government to decide what or how much research it will fund, he said.

"You can't solve the problem if you don't know the nature of the problem. We don't have a lot of hard data," he said.

San Mateo County also is looking at ways to expand "red flag" laws, which allow a judge to issue an order that enables police to take guns from persons who are deemed a risk to themselves or others. On March 21, Supervisor Don Horsley formed a committee to look into the matter. The committee includes staff from the offices of the Sheriff, County Manager, District Attorney, County Counsel, Health System and Human Services.

Horsley and others said a closer examination of the laws will help enforcement agencies to catch those who are dangerous and currently go undetected.

He recalled a chilling case that surfaced when he first joined the board of supervisors.

"Two detectives tracked down a man who was stalking his wife, had firearms and was contemplating murder," he said.

Under domestic violence law and when dealing with people in psychological crises, police can confiscate guns.

"I want to see if we can extend that to a (situation of a) credible threat," Horsley said. "It has to be through a legal process. It doesn't mean the guns would be taken permanently either, if people can rehabilitate themselves or demonstrate that they are no longer a threat."

Existing state "red flag" laws have saved lives, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said.

Persons served with a domestic violence restraining order or a restraining order for stalking must also surrender firearms within 24 hours. A person who is subject to a temporary restraining order is prohibited from owning, possessing, purchasing, receiving or attempting to purchase or receive a gun or ammunition while the order is in effect.

When a person is at risk of hurting himself or others and put on a psychiatric hold by officers, known as a 5150, the person is prohibited from owning or purchasing a firearm for five years. (The ban can be lifted sooner if the person proves he or she is no longer a threat, Wagstaffe said.)

Increasing people's awareness of other, little-known state "red flag" laws could prove an effective tool to decreasing gun violence, according to Marisa McKeown, Santa Clara County supervising deputy district attorney of the crime strategies unit.

In particular, the Gun Violence Restraining Order law â€” also known as a Firearms Restraining Order or Extreme Risk Protection Order â€” allows concerned family members and law enforcement to petition a court to temporarily remove firearms from a loved one for a minimum of 21 days when the person poses a clear danger to the public or their own safety during a mental crisis.

The law has three basic ways to obtain the order: law enforcement can obtain an emergency order when a person is an immediate and present danger; immediate family and housemates can apply for a temporary order when there is a substantial likelihood of significant danger in the near future; and police can obtain a one-year order with convincing evidence the person is a danger and that less restrictive means have failed, said McKeown, who created a fact sheet describing the order and the process for obtaining one.

California became the first in the nation to enact the gun-violence restraining order law, following the May 23, 2014, Isla Vista shooting, in which 22-year-old Elliot Rodger killed six people and injured 14 others near the campus of University of California, Santa Barbara.

Had Aghdam's family Known about the law, it's possible they could have obtained a gun-violence restraining order, if they been aware she owned a legally registered handgun. Wagstaffe said in her case, however, having no prior criminal history and acting normally when she interacted with police, officers had no cause to ask for the restraining order.

The law has a rigorous standard regarding proof of a person being a danger to themselves or others, McKeown said. But the process to obtain the order in itself is not difficult. The biggest obstacle to its application is a lack of awareness, even among law enforcement and district attorneys, she said.

In Santa Clara County, seven gun-violence restraining orders were issued in 2016 and four in 2017, according to research by the Sacramento Bee.

The Santa Clara County DA's office did not obtain any of the orders, but it assisted law enforcement with understanding this option. McKeown said she expects there will be more orders issued in 2018 because of heightened awareness of the law.

Currently, persons who are likely to shoot others are not the most frequent cause for the order, however.

"I keep coming back to suicide," McKeown said, noting that most gun deaths are self-inflicted.

California has the most robust, restrictive gun laws in the country, according to the Giffords Law Center, which gave the state an A rating on its annual gun law scorecard. In 2016, the state also ranked eighth lowest in terms of per capita gun-related deaths.

Among its many gun laws, the state requires all gun sales to be processed through a licensed gun dealer, requiring a background check. It bans most assault weapons and 0.50-caliber rifles, and it prohibits the sale, transfer, manufacture and possession of large-capacity ammunition magazines. It also imposes a 10-day waiting period prior to the sale or transfer of a firearm.

The state enacted a comprehensive package of gun laws in 2016 through Proposition 63, The Safety for All Act. As part of the act, the state will require ammunition sellers to conduct background checks beginning in July 2019. All ammunition sales, including mail-order sales and those between unlicensed parties, will need to be processed or conducted through a licensed ammunition vendor who will conduct the background check. California is also the first to require all persons convicted of firearm crimes to show the courts they have relinquished their guns. In 2017, the state added laws that prohibit hate-crime offenders from accessing guns and funded urban gun-violence-reduction programs, according to the Giffords Law Center.

But McKeown said many laws might not be enforced because they are unknown and are continually amended. To help law enforcement, she recently created a guide to help police interpret the laws.

"As I set out to create this cheat sheet, I found there were hundreds of laws that have been enacted. It was very challenging for me, even with me setting aside the time. Just imagine being an officer in the field if you have a hot call about a gun-related incident.

"We have done a very thorough job of passing these laws. We have not done a good job of making first responders understand them," she said.

John Donohue III, Stanford Law School professor and expert on gun violence, said in an email that strengthening gun-buyer background checks would impede mass shootings.

"It is helpful to look at recent mass shooters. In almost every case â€” the Las Vegas shooter being the one exception â€” I think a fully effective background check system would have kept them from lawfully buying guns. That doesn't mean that they couldn't get guns through some illegal channel, but I think it is clear that many mass shooters lawfully got their weapons minutes or days before they started their killing sprees, and we should definitely make that harder for them.

"We can't stop all â€” the Second Amendment would probably keep us from following Australia, which essentially did end their mass shooting problem â€” but we can certainly do better."

After the 1996 Port Arthur massacre in Tasmania, in which a gunman killed 35 people, Australia banned many weapons and imposed mandatory gun buybacks, which substantially reduced gun possession, Donohue said. It wasn't initially popular. The prime minister wore a bullet-proof vest when he announced the new gun laws, and people hung his effigy. But the country hasn't had a mass shooting since 1996. Donohue suspects that's because there may have also been a cultural shift in Australia due to the lack of presence of guns.

"Troubled individuals ... are not constantly being reminded that guns are a means to address their alleged grievances to the extent that they were in the past or continue to be in the U.S.," he wrote in a 2017 article for Stanford Law School.

He followed up that observation in an email last week.

"Allowing mentally ill and hyper-stressed people to marinate in a supercharged gun culture with easy access to weapons of mass killing is a bad idea. No one else does this as much as we do, hence our growing mass shooting problem, even though other types of homicide are actually low compared to the early 1990s," he said.

Donohue noted that although California is trying to make changes to firearms laws, the gun industry is trying to stop the legislation.

The NRA sued to stop implementation of California's ban on high-capacity magazines, passed by both the legislature and then by referendum in November 2016. Another gun-industry lawsuit is trying to eliminate California's ability to restrict gun carrying in the state.

"Both of these are unwelcome developments because the ban on high-capacity magazines will help in reducing the mayhem from mass shootings," he said, "and the best research on carrying of guns outside the home suggests that it leads to increases in violent crime of roughly 13-15 percent over 10 years.

"Gun-carrying outside the home can lead to some benevolent and harmful direct effects as crime is either thwarted or encouraged (think road rage), but it also leads to massive increases in gun theft and burdens police in ways that increase overall crime," he said.

But "new requirements to have background checks for bullet purchases are a promising step, and efforts to get guns away from prohibited possessors are being studied now to see how effective that approach is," he said.

Some NRA members are also calling for change. Palo Alto resident Alan Marcum, a lifelong member of the gun-rights organization, recently wrote a letter to NRA Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre expressing his concern over the organization's immovable stance against gun legislation.

"My pride in the NRA ended shortly after Dec. 14, 2012, with the NRA's response to the murders at Newtown Elementary School. Instead of taking a position of leadership to move our country to a new way of thinking about firearm-related public violence, you dug in your heels to oppose any real progress," he wrote on March 10.

Marcum has been a competitive rifle shooter and began using a firearm at age 12 when he learned to shoot in summer camp.

"The cool thing about shooting is you can be an Olympic gold medalist in shooting and be slow, fat and short," he said.

Banning private firearms won't ensure safety in public places, he said, since the underlying problems remain mental health problems and a culture that has objectified people as targets through violent movies and video games.

"It might feel good to some people (to ban gun ownership), and it's a quick fix, but it won't be effective," he said.

Someone who is set on injuring others would also likely use other deadly weapons, he said. In England and France, for example, people have used SUVs to run people down.

Also, he said, persons who really want guns can likely obtain them on the black market.

Marcum said political lightning rods such as the term "assault weapon" provoke an emotional reaction in people when in reality such rifles are more menacing in appearance than in function. Their classification has more to do with the military nature of their appearance: their black color, a pistol grip that protrudes below the stock, the flash-hider and more.

It is also a common misconception that "assault weapons" fire a more powerful round than other rifles. In fact, the cartridge fired by the AR-15 is less powerful than those fired by many run-of-the-mill hunting rifles.

"None of these things change what the rifle can actually do, except to elicit fear and other types of images," he said.

But some changes to existing laws make sense: background checks; preventing mentally ill persons from purchasing, owning or possessing a firearm; and eliminating devices that allow for rapid sustained firing, such as bump stocks and trigger cranks, the latter which turns firearms into Gatling guns.

"The Second Amendment is not an unlimited protection in the same way the First Amendment is not unlimited. We still have libel laws. We still have the old saw that you can't yell 'fire' in a theater. There are limits on peaceable assembly. We place limits on our laws. Some restrictions are reasonable," he said.

Marcum observed that something in American culture has changed when it comes to the imagery of guns. As a teen in New England, he used to travel to the YMCA with his target rifle in a green case, walking to the bus stop and boarding the bus. One day the bus driver asked what kind of musical instrument he had. When Marcum said it was a rifle for target shooting, the bus driver just thought that was interesting.

"Imagine doing that today in any reasonably large city," he said.

Ironically, at a time when there were fewer restrictions, there was less violence, he said. Increasingly graphic movies and video games may have something to do with shifting cultural views of guns.

Old Western movies had plenty of violent imagery but there wasn't any blood; scenes were longer and lingering and didn't bombard the viewer with bursts of rapid, repeating images of graphic violence; early video games had pixelated, imaginary creatures.

Today, movie and video game imagery is bloody and graphic; images are edited to flash in two-second intervals; and video games have players shooting other people in a realistic-looking virtual world.

"It's really different psychologically to be shooting at pixel critters and shooting at them in the third person or if the player is looking down the barrel of a gun at another person," he said.