Letters to the editor: April 27, 2018

False pretenses

It's fair to have Mountain View voters reconsider rent control. It's not fair to do it under false pretenses.

Today paid signature gathers are blanketing our city collecting signatures to "amend rent control." They are being paid $6 for every signature gathered. Do not sign this petition.

On Saturday morning I was serving free breakfast to the homeless. A paid signature gatherer came in and set up a table to collect signatures on a petition to "put rent control" on the November ballot. She was fully convinced she was collecting signatures in support of rent control. Her handmade sign read, "Vote 2018 Rent Control Mountain View." This is calculated, dishonest fraud. She had no idea that she was being used to by the apartment industry to stop rent control.

Here are the facts:

1) Measure V is paid for by the landlords. It is not paid for by the city or us taxpayers.$13/unit/month covers the total cost of operating rent control including paying the city back for start-up funding. Do not believe that city coffers are being raided.

2) Measure V requires that if the vacancy rate goes above 5 percent, the rental housing commission can suspend the program. The apartment industry wants to put into law a mandatory suspension of rent control when the vacancy rate goes above 3 percent. The vacancy rate historically does not go below 3 percent. If this measure were to pass, rent control would be immediately turned off for the foreseeable future. Do not believe this is simply an amendment to rent control.

Do not sign this petition. Let's protect Mountain View for the residents.

Dave Arnone

Middlefield Road

Measure V Too Costly signature gathering

Careful -- best not to sign the new Measure V (Measure V Too Costly petition) now circulating. These are Gold Rush times. The vacancy rate in Mountain View is always (over) 3 percent. The proposed charter says "all renter protections suspended when vacancy rates exceed 3 percent."

Barbara Goodwin

Middlefield Road

Task force recommendations

The city's Environmental Sustainability Task Force has been working hard since September 2017 to create recommendations to help the city meet its greenhouse gas emission targets. The City Council views sustainability as one of the city's four key focus areas and the task force, made up of 30 citizen volunteers, has prepared recommendations to make Mountain View a model for sustainability and our city a better place to live for generations to come.

All of us have been proud of the work we do to create a more sustainable place for all of us. We have met with hundreds of members of the public at a variety of events, collaborated with our counterparts all over the region, and benchmarked best practices from around the world to create a series of recommendations covering transportation, buildings, land use, waste reduction, and public outreach.

But the most important part of our work lies ahead. On April 30 at 7 p.m. at the Historic Adobe Building, we are giving a first look at our recommendations to the public, and using your feedback to improve and finalize our work. Your feedback is the most important, final step in our work. Please join us. Please RSVP and get more information here: mountainview.gov/TaskForceForum.

The future, and I, thank you!

IdaRose Sylvester, Environmental Sustainability Task Force member

Attempted kidnapping downtown

The latest incident with the shooting and attempted kidnapping in downtown Mountain View ("Two men arrested in armed kidnapping attempt downtown," April 20) is an indication to me that we as a community need to reach out to the police department and find out how we can try and make sure something like this does not happen again. I understand that the suspects were arrested but we still don't have answers as to what really happened that night.

Did the victim of the attempted kidnapping know her attackers? Was this a random act of violence or is there more to this story that there are answers to, but the police are not releasing information because they are still "investigating the incident."

As a community I do think we have the right to ask questions and I think that's what we should be doing.

Muriel Sivyer-Lee

Velarde Street

Missing front license plates

According to California Code, Vehicle Code, when two license plates are issued by the department for use upon a vehicle, they shall be attached to the vehicle for which they were issued, one in the front and the other in the rear. For cars, two license plates are mandatory. License plates are issued for identifying purposes.

The number of cars with a missing front license plate has skyrocketed lately. It seems that the front license plate is missing from high-end cars in particular. Say, an Amber alert has been issued, and an oncoming car does not have a license plate. No chance of reporting the wanted vehicle.

Enforcing the California Vehicle Code section 5201 would be easy, especially in parking lots by parking enforcement officers. In addition to reminding the car owners that they should follow the law, the fines would help our struggling cities' bottom lines.

Kaj Rekola

Laura Lane

Sending a message

The San Jose Mercury News interviewed Judge Persky and reported that "(Persky) supports the movement to improve how sexual assault victims are treated by the criminal justice system but that ousting him does not help that cause." I disagree, and so do nearly 100,000 voters in this county who signed the petition to put his recall on the June ballot.

Ousting Judge Persky sends a critical, nationally impactful message to would-be perpetrators that sexual assault and violence against women are unacceptable. And, in cases where powerful men such as Judge Persky enable those criminal actions by treating them as trivial, we will hold those enablers accountable, too. And, importantly, it sends a message that women who are victimized no longer must live in the shadows of their aggressors -- that their voices will be heard.

Please join me in voting yes to recall Persky this June.

Julie McDonald

Campbell

Yes on Persky recall

I want to live in a community that takes violence against women seriously and that is why I will vote to recall Judge Aaron Persky on June 5.

I am proud of the many survivors of sexual violence that have found their voices this year and think our justice system should be a place that actually means justice for them.

Persky's light sentence of Stanford swimmer Brock Turner was just one of many in a history of bias for male athletes. It's time that victims who are often re-victimized in trial know the justice system will be there for them.

Please join me in voting yes on Persky's recall this June.

Teresa Everett Fiss

San Jose

Enough is enough

I will be voting yes to recall Judge Persky on June 5. He is an elected official who has done a bad job when it comes to sentencing in cases of domestic and sexual abuse. He made headlines for giving Stanford swimmer Brock Turner just six months in county jail, but he also gave a Sunnyvale man caught with felony child pornography just four days in jail and also allowed another student athlete to slip away with minimal sentencing for domestic violence. That athlete was arrested for domestic violence again just months later.

Enough is enough. We should care more about victims and the potential of offenders to harm again. We must recall Persky.

Effy Brambila

San Jose