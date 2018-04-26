News

Uploaded: Thu, Apr 26, 2018, 1:34 pm

Report: Bay Area air quality among worst in nation

Region ranks sixth in list of most-polluted metropolitan areas, says American Lung Association

The Bay Area has some of the worst air quality in the nation but numbers have gradually improved over the last few years, the American Lung Association said in a report released last week.

The Bay Area ranked sixth in the list of most-polluted metropolitan areas for short-term particle pollution and 10th in most-polluted cities for year-round particle pollution, according to the lung association's State of the Air 2018 report.

In Santa Clara County, the ozone level received a "F" grade and short-term particle pollution levels, measured within a 24-hour span, was given a "C" grade according to the report. The average year-round particle pollution received a passing grade.

Bakersfield was ranked worst for short-term particle pollution while Fairbanks, Alaska, was worst for the long-term pollution, the report said.

Despite the poor rankings, the lung association said strong state and local clean air programs in California are driving progress.

The Bay Area -- the report added San Joaquin County to the region in the results -- experienced a 70 percent drop in unhealthy ozone days since 2000 and an 80 percent drop in unhealthy particle pollution days since 2004.

The lung association's senior director of air quality and climate change Bonnie Holmes-Gen said unhealthy levels of pollution can cause premature death, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and lung cancer if conditions do not improve.

"We must continue the life-saving work of cutting air pollution and slowing climate change," Holmes-Gen said in a statement.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

Posted by Ignorant
a resident of Martens-Carmelita
6 hours ago

Wow, I'm actually surprised by this. I had always assumed that our late afternoon sea breeze gave us an advantage compared to many other cities. I also assumed that the more strict California regulations would also be an advantage. I knew our growth rate and lack of mass transit were a disadvantage. But sixth worst is really disappointing to learn.

Posted by Disappointed
a resident of Cuesta Park
5 hours ago

This is disappointing but not surprising. We are considered a Tech Hotbed but how we behave in our daily lives is quite antiquated. Almost all cars here burn fossil fuels and Caltrain runs on Diesel! The contrast between the hype that we sell to the outside world and how we actually live could not be starker.

There is no or little effective public transportation and everyone is stuck in endless traffic. Quality of live is poor and now we also know that our air quality sucks.

And worst of all: Almost none of the extraordinary amount of money that is sloshing around here is used to improve the situation.

This is suffocating...

Posted by But
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
4 hours ago

During the past few years of this boom, air quality has improved. I'm not sure why when those same past few years have been the worst for traffic and jams.

The "Bay Area" is much more than the peninsula and Silicon Valley. The east side has some monster refineries and industry.

Posted by Jack
a resident of Martens-Carmelita
4 hours ago

Why would they include San Joaquin County in this? The air in the counties that touch the bay is much much better than the Central Valley because all of our smog blows over there and it gets trapped on this side of the Sierras which is why Bakersfield is so bad.

