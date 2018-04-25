News

Uploaded: Wed, Apr 25, 2018, 10:32 am

Man beaten unconscious at Opal night club

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Two men were arrested early Monday morning after they allegedly punched and kicked a Sunnyvale resident unconscious in downtown Mountain View, and reportedly struck several more patrons before security staff intervened.

Police say the assault occurred at the Opal night club on the 200 block of Castro Street around 1 a.m., when the two suspects allegedly "took offense" when the Sunnyvale man put his hand on one of the suspect's chairs, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

The two men reportedly kicked and punched the victim until he was unconscious, and also struck two of the victims' friends as well as two other patrons during the attack, Nelson said. The Sunnyvale man, 26, was treated at the scene and did not need to be transported to a hospital.

The suspects were finally stopped when a large group of security guards from another business across the street intervened, Nelson said.

The two suspects, identified as 29-year-old Mountain View resident Jade Rhodes and 23-year-old Palo Alto resident Marco Lopez, were both arrested on felony battery charges.

Comments

6 people like this
Posted by resident
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
13 hours ago

Who wants to bet that copious amounts of alcohol and/or other substances were involved, especially by the attackers?

      


3 people like this
Posted by Yah Alcohol
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
12 hours ago

It's for total winners!

      


9 people like this
Posted by Member
a resident of Monta Loma
9 hours ago

Oh No, put a hand on your chair! Well you can walk around prison with your heads held high, youâ€™ve proven your masculinity is intact!

      


3 people like this
Posted by Ken M
a resident of Old Mountain View
6 hours ago

Time to pull their liquor license.

      


