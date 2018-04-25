News

Uploaded: Wed, Apr 25, 2018, 9:51 am

County approves $375K for health center

Funds will be used to hire physician, nurse practitioner at MayView

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

In the face of a staffing shortage, MayView Community Health Center will receive emergency funding from Santa Clara County, the office of Supervisor Joe Simitian announced Tuesday.

The county will transfer $375,000 for the health center to hire a full-time physician and a part-time nurse practitioner for OB-GYN services at the health center, which serves low-income families and individuals. MayView, which runs clinics in Palo Alto, Mountain View and Sunnyvale, has seen staff leave due to "unexpected changes in market conditions," according to a county staff report.

"Salaries for medical professionals have spiked and neighboring health care providers have attracted away physicians and nursing staff from MayView," the report states.

The Sunnyvale location has been operating on reduced hours in recent months. The funding will allow the county to run normal business hours without impacting patient care, according to Simitian's office.

"The Fifth Supervisorial District (which includes cities in the North County and West Valley), is the only district without a county health clinic," Board President Simitian said in a press release. "That means that we rely on a network of community health clinics and non-profits to provide these essential services."

The transfer was unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors at its April 17 meeting under its consent calendar, which includes a number of items the board can choose to approve without discussion.

Comments

Posted by Huh?
a resident of Castro City
12 hours ago

But I thought Planned Parenthood provided OB-GYN services?

Posted by Jim C
a resident of Monta Loma
7 hours ago

Maybe MayView should set up a program to use volunteers. RotaCare Clinic had around 200 volunteers, including some doctors, working for free, before El Camino Hospital decided to close it.

Posted by YIMBY
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
5 hours ago

@JimC

If Mountain View is able to hire and pay people to do this job, why use volunteers? That should be a temporary stop-gap measure.

