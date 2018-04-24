Tonight: Forum set for Sheriff candidates in Mountain View

On Tuesday night, a candidate forum for the heated race for Santa Clara County Sheriff will be held in Mountain View. The April 24 event, organized by the Services, Immigrant Right and Education Network (SIREN) will focus on the candidates' positions on immigration and related public safety issues.

Sheriff Laurie Smith, the incumbent seeking a sixth term, will reportedly be skipping the event due to a scheduling conflict. However, all four challengers seeking to replace Smith say they will attend, according to organizers.

Those challengers include retired Undersheriff John Hirokawa, public safety adviser Jose Salcido, teacher Martin Monica and deputy Sheriff Joe La Jeunesse.

“This election will be extremely critical,” said SIREN Executive Director Maricela Gutiérrez in a prepared statement. “Our forum will be a great opportunity for the community to hear each candidate’s perspective on the role of law enforcement in establishing trust with immigrant communities and their positions on law enforcement collaborating with ICE.”

Sheriff Smith has been on the defensive in recent weeks after it was revealed that her department had allowed federal ICE agents to interview jail inmates. Smith later described the incident as a mistake.

The election will go before voters on the June 5 primary election ballot. If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote, the top two candidates will go to a runoff election in November.

The Sheriff candidate forum will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mountain View Center for Performing Arts at 500 Castro St. The event will be held in English with Spanish translation.