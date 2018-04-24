News

Power outage affects more than 1,200 PG&E customers

 

Another power line is down in Mountain View and 150 PG&E customers are still without power after damaged electric equipment cut the electricity Tuesday morning, according to a utility spokeswoman.

A second wire was found down on San Domar Drive around noon after crews had already arrived on scene at nearby Montecito Avenue to de-energize and repair the affected equipment, PG&E spokeswoman Mayra Tostado said.

Originally, 1,235 people lost power for reasons yet to be determined at 10:12 a.m., Tostado said. By 10:36 a.m., crews were examining the scene and working with first responders to make sure it was safe.

By 11:55 a.m., 918 customers had power and 317 remained without, she said.

Employees are working as quickly as possible while still exercising safe practices to completely restore electricity to the area.

Anyone who sees a downed wire or other electrical equipment should not touch it and encourage others not to touch it as well, as one should assume it's energized and extremely dangerous, Tostado said.

— Bay City News Service

Posted by kgirl
a resident of Rex Manor
10 hours ago

I was affected by the power outage this morning. It seemed like there was a significant amount of LARGE trucks coming through the neighborhood this morning and then voila!! no power. There are quite a few areas where the power lines, cable lines, etc...are low hanging. I suspect some of the larger vehicles may have hit these. We had a wire down outside of our house a few weeks back that a truck hit as it was coming down the street. My husband called the city and they responded right away to make sure it was not "live". It ended up being a cable wire from Comcast.

