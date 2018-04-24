Authority funds Mountain View bay restoration

Restoring Mountain View's shoreline will be one of the first projects funded by a $500 million Bay Area bond package approved by voters in 2016.

Earlier this month, board members for the San Francisco Bay Restoration Authority approved about $33 million in grants for projects intended to rehabilitate about 15,100 acres of baylands in the South Bay's marshes.

As part of these initial projects, the Restoration Authority will begin projects to improve habitat, flood protection and recreation at the baylands directly north of Shoreline Park. Much of the Bay Area's marshes were converted to evaporation ponds in the last century as a way to extract salts. This practice resulted in the removal of about 85 percent of the bay's tidal marshes, causing considerable habitat loss for a variety of fish, shorebirds and other species.

Two of the marsh ponds north of Mountain View near the Charleston slough were included in the new package of approved projects. The proposed improvements will include raising the height of the nearby levees, and moving dirt to create about 20 acres of new habitat for wetland species.

As part of the new funding, about $1.2 million will go toward scientific monitoring to better understand the interplay between various species in the area.

Representatives of the city of Mountain View and the Santa Clara Valley Water District have said they will each contribute $2.5 million toward baylands restoration projects.