News

Uploaded: Tue, Apr 24, 2018, 9:39 am

Authority funds Mountain View bay restoration

 

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

Restoring Mountain View's shoreline will be one of the first projects funded by a $500 million Bay Area bond package approved by voters in 2016.

Earlier this month, board members for the San Francisco Bay Restoration Authority approved about $33 million in grants for projects intended to rehabilitate about 15,100 acres of baylands in the South Bay's marshes.

As part of these initial projects, the Restoration Authority will begin projects to improve habitat, flood protection and recreation at the baylands directly north of Shoreline Park. Much of the Bay Area's marshes were converted to evaporation ponds in the last century as a way to extract salts. This practice resulted in the removal of about 85 percent of the bay's tidal marshes, causing considerable habitat loss for a variety of fish, shorebirds and other species.

Two of the marsh ponds north of Mountain View near the Charleston slough were included in the new package of approved projects. The proposed improvements will include raising the height of the nearby levees, and moving dirt to create about 20 acres of new habitat for wetland species.

As part of the new funding, about $1.2 million will go toward scientific monitoring to better understand the interplay between various species in the area.

Representatives of the city of Mountain View and the Santa Clara Valley Water District have said they will each contribute $2.5 million toward baylands restoration projects.

Comments

Like this comment
Posted by Smell
a resident of Old Mountain View
2 hours ago
Smell is a registered user.

Will this at all help Shoreline park smell better? :)

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by Amazing Abundance
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
2 hours ago

The most abundant areas for life around us are in our wetlands. Much of this life (small bugs, worms shrimp, fish and such)is food for other life, and booms in the spring to feed the myriad of species that depends on it. After the boom there is death, usually during the hottest months of the year. So much life = so much death so yes, wetlands in warmer climates will be stinky at times. The easy answer is to go at high tide. That usually takes care of it.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Greek restaurant Taverna opening in Palo Alto
By Elena Kadvany | 1 comment | 9,790 views

Retail's Real Estate Glut is Growing
By Steve Levy | 5 comments | 1,358 views

Couples: . . . “Joy is greater than sorrow,“ . . . “Nay, sorrow is the greater.”
By Chandrama Anderson | 1 comment | 988 views

View all local blogs
 
Camp Connection

2018 guide to summer camps

Looking for something for the kids to do this summer, learn something new and have fun? The 2018 Summer Camp Guide features local camps for all ages and interests.

Find Camps Here