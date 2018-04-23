News

Planned Parenthood finds new MV home

County seeks to team up with clinic to offer additional health services on site

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Despite a competitive real estate market and pending redevelopment nipping at their heels, officials at Planned Parenthood Mar Monte have staked out a permanent home for a new Mountain View clinic just a short hop from its current location.

Planned Parenthood has operated its clinic on San Antonio Road for more than two decades, but last year faced the possibility of having to leave the city. The property owners had switched Planned Parenthood to month-to-month leases in May in anticipation of a new housing development on the site, leaving the nonprofit scrambling to find a new home.

Through a stroke of good luck, Planned Parenthood Mar Monte was able to close a deal for a new property at the corner of California Street and Showers Drive, purchasing a commercial building that was formerly home to Aruna Spa, which closed its doors on March 11. The building still has the Kumon Learning Center and Manpower, an employment agency, leasing the property.

The Silicon Valley Business Journal reported that Planned Parenthood purchased the roughly 8,000-square-foot property for $6.7 million late last month.

Proponents for the clinic, including Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian, rallied to keep Planned Parenthood operating in Mountain View in February last year, offering county resources to help the nonprofit find a suitable spot to relocate ahead of being evicted. Mountain View city staff also aided in the real estate search.

Losing the Mountain View clinic, advocates argued, would have left a void for pregnancy and sexual health services for woman and girls in the North County area. The clinic also serves thousands of lower-income residents who are on the county-operated Valley Health Plan and rely on Planned Parenthood as a close and convenient location for primary care.

Planned Parenthood Mar Monte officials are excited for the move, which will mean more space for clinical services a stone's throw from the current location, said Lupe Rodriguez, public affairs director for the organization. Renovations are expected to begin "very soon," she said, with plans to fully relocate by next year.

"Hopefully we'll be able to open and continue operations by 2019," she said. "We don't expect to lose our current lease ... so we're hoping that we can move without any gaps."

With more room to grow, Planned Parenthood has tentatively agreed to partner with county health officials to share the new building and allow patients to tap into county health services. Although details still need to be hammered out, the plan is to carve out a 1,500-square-foot portion of the new clinic space for county health services to operate within the same building, filling health needs like specialty care that Planned Parenthood can't provide.

Simitian, who points out that his supervisorial district is the only one without a county health clinic, said the thousands of patients who rely on the Planned Parenthood clinic in Mountain View would benefit from specialty care services that are in high demand, particularly things like orthopedics, ophthalmology and dermatology.

Initially, Simitian had sought to have Santa Clara County find and secure a property in Mountain View that it could operate as a clinic, whereby it could sublease to Planned Parenthood and keep the nonprofit in town. At one point, the county was considering acquiring a bank property on San Antonio road adjacent to the San Antonio Shopping Center.

Simitian told the Voice that it was Planned Parenthood Mar Monte that was able to successfully find a new property on its own, and now county officials are seeking to sublease the property. The model he sought to use still works, Simitian said, albeit completely flipped.

"Sometimes in life things work out exactly as you've planned, only the total opposite. And that's exactly what's happened," he said.

Last month, city zoning staff signed off on a provisional use permit requested by Planned Parenthood to use the property as a medical office, allowing the clinic to operate with 28 parking spaces instead of the 31 spaces typically required for the use. The exemption was granted, in part, because of the clinic's close proximity to transit and a survey showing 12 percent of the clients either walked or took public transportation to get to Planned Parenthood.

Rodriguez encouraged city staff at the March 14 administrative zoning hearing to approve the permit, and said Planned Parenthood looks forward to continuing its long track record of providing reproductive health services and primary care for Medi-Cal recipients in Mountain View.

"We have been in the community for over 20 years serving Mountain View and face having to move to another location, and we would love to be able to serve this community and the more than 9,000 patients here," she said.

Posted by David K
a resident of North Whisman
9 hours ago
David K is a registered user.

Huge thanks to Joe Simitian and the City of Mountain View City Planners for all their efforts to help Planned Parenthood remain in Mountain View. This is a fine example of government at its best, assuring quality health care for the most undeserserved amongst us. Kudos!

David B. Karpf, MD

Posted by Mari Posa
a resident of Cuesta Park
8 hours ago

Really! How sad! Do we need in our neighborhood a place to kill unborn babies? It makes me cry!

Posted by Johanna Ten
a resident of Blossom Valley
8 hours ago

Do we call an abortion place "a reproductive healthcare service?" Surely not for babies! Not for women either! We deserve better. It is a lucrative business for planned parenthood. Shame on them!

Posted by Jose Lopes
a resident of Castro City
8 hours ago

Get rid of Joe Simitian, don't vote any more for him! is this what he does? Bring a killing unborn baby facility to our neighborhood? Shame on Mountain View city council!

Posted by Nicole
a resident of Old Mountain View
8 hours ago

What wonderful news! And what a narrow minded view some have of what PP does. It was already here, by the way, and has been for a while. They actually probably prevent more abortions and save more babies than most places, providing counseling, birth control, pre-natal care... I can only assume the three that are so aghast are giving away condoms at high schools and supporting comprehensive sex ed starting in kindergarten, as that is a much more effective way to prevent abortions and promote sexual health. Abortions are going to happen anyway, do those of you against legal safe ones prefer if the mom and the baby suffered or died? That makes me cry.

Posted by JLS
a resident of another community
8 hours ago

Do you think all Planned Parenthood does is abortions? Abortions are a very tiny part of their services. They do fantastic health care at very affordable costs for many women and girls. It is a non-profit; hardly a lucrative endeavor! Joe Simitian should be very proud of his work.y8

Posted by Mari Posa
a resident of Cuesta Park
6 hours ago

For your information, Nicole and JLS, yes, all PP performs abortions! This business represents 90% of their gross income. If you think that those who oppose abortion are narrow minded, consult with the 300,000 babies a year that are killed by PP. Soooo sad!!!! And as women as you are, probably not moms, because moms don't think that way, if you want to glorify PP it breaks my heart and I will keep away from you. I am sure all babies would like to keep away from you. They could be victims in your hands. I will pray for you.

Posted by MV mom
a resident of Cuesta Park
6 hours ago

What fantastic news! Many families we know rely on Planned Parenthood for a variety of basic health care services. Having this clinic be able to stay in Mountain View will help many people have affordable access to high-quality healthcare.

Posted by The Trolls Are Out Today
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
6 hours ago

You know how tiresome it is to have to read posts by out-of-town paid trolls, whose sole purpose is to "stir the pot" and put out propaganda?

Seriously -- let's find a way to keep these trolls off of this site.

Posted by John P
a resident of Old Mountain View
5 hours ago

From old mountain view town! who are the trolls?
PP and its supporters rely in total lies! PP does not provide basic health care. What is the point of arguing? Just make a call to any of their centers and ask what type of "basic health care" do they provide? Contraceptives, if you can call that basic health care. Keep PP out of our neighborhood! We do not like baby killers. They have blood in their hands!

Posted by David K
a resident of North Whisman
5 hours ago
David K is a registered user.

Mari Posa and Johanna Ten,

You are both sadly (if not intentionally) misinformed. Planned Parenthood does NOT get 90% of their funding by performing abortions - you are simply parroting the political rhetoric of those who want to deprive women of rights over their own bodies. PP provides basic primary care, and most importantly cervical cancer screening and breast cancer screening, as well as contraceptive counseling, to millions of women and a smaller number of men, many of whom have no other access to health care. If you do not know this, you should become better informed. Oh, wait - becoming well-informed is likely not your objective.

Posted by Mari Posa
a resident of Cuesta Park
5 hours ago

With all my respects David K, who informed you about the source of the revenue of PP? PP DOES NOT perform mammograms, obviously you are not informed, neither men or women had ever a mammogram done at PP. They do not perform mammograms. Call them. And also your concept of basic medical care to people of low income is totally wrong! People of low income do not go to get medical care at PP except free contraceptives, paid by taxpayers. Finally, yes, the main revenue of PP comes from abortion. I can provide you reliable sources to verify that information if you don't take my word for it.

Posted by David K
a resident of North Whisman
5 hours ago
David K is a registered user.

Mari Posa, I did not state that PP performs mammograms. I said that they do breast cancer screening, in the form of breast exams, as part of the basic health care and gynelogical care they provide many women. And my 1st wife started the culposcopy program at PP in the North bay, so I know that they do cervical cancer screening, including culposcopy in addition to PAP smears. She also started the HIV screening program there, after she and I started the AIDS (then GRID) clinic at the LA free Clnic in 1982. I am a Professor of Endocrinology at Stanford, and have been a physician caring for patients for 38 years. And provide free health care at 13 free clinics. But I'm sure you know more about health care and PP than I do......

Posted by Mari Posa
a resident of Cuesta Park
5 hours ago

Wow David, and you say you are an MD? I am a PHD scientist, a woman, and a mom. If not with mammograms, how do you do breast screening? So your wife works for PP? Now I understand your defense for PP. Get the facts straight and communicate the truth to the public. PP performs 300,000 abortions per year! I am sure you are proud of your wife's work. What about the unborn babies? And yes, PP gets 90% of its revenue from abortions. How sad! Yes, I can prove you that and much more. I can also prove you in depth scientific knowledge about unborn babies, they are human! You feel good killing them and you congratulate Joe Smitian for bringing this clinic to Mountain View? Please speak the truth to women that are victimized through abortions that regret for the rest of their life. Let us get rid of PP!

Posted by Terry Lee
a resident of North Bayshore
4 hours ago

For those who want detailed information on PP, visit this website: Web Link

Posted by LOL
a resident of Castro City
4 hours ago

Wow, Mari, you're a PhD scientist and a mom, and you don't know what a breast exam is / haven't ever had one? You really should find a new doctor and get checked out.

As for Terry's post, all I can say is hahahahaha. Here's some info about that organization: "A grand jury in Harris County, Texas, took no action against Planned Parenthood and instead indicted Daleiden and a second CMP employee on felony charges of tampering with governmental records and attempting to purchase human organs. The charges were dropped six months later, but on March 28, 2017, Daleiden and Merritt were charged with 15 felonies in California â€“ one for each of the people whom they had filmed without consent, and one for criminal conspiracy to invade privacy." Indicted in Texas, of all places, and facing felonies in California. Sure seems like they're on the up-and-up

Posted by The Trolls Are Out Today
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
2 hours ago

John P -- See, you are EXACTLY the type of troll I've described. Screeching-tone propaganda, with absolutely no facts to back them up.

If you posted your nonsense without getting paid, then you truly are a sorry specimen.

