Uploaded: Sun, Apr 22, 2018, 12:41 pm

Letters to the editor: April 20, 2018

Letters about Measure E bond, rent control and more

On Measure E

While the school board put forth a compelling argument in support of Measure E ("Proponents rally behind Measure E bond," April 13), they failed to address many issues facing the Mountain View (High School) site. As part of Measure A they were supposed to address the traffic issues at the corner of Truman and Fremont. As of this date, no action has been taken.

In addition, the traffic around the school with the current school population level is completely untenable. It is just a matter of time before a student or bicyclist is hit and killed.

It is impossible to imagine what traffic will be like with more students, an ever-increasing number of large buses and construction vehicles. Careful thought must happen before the site is expanded.

Susan M. Jordan

Ivan Way

Bike cars on Caltrain

I have been bike and train commuting on Caltrain for the last nine years from Palo Alto to San Francisco. The trains are packed these days, and it really makes a difference to have seating in the bike car near my bike.

In 2015, the board unanimously approved an 8:1 ratio of seats-to-bikes for electrified trains with the expectation that there would be (a) more bike capacity than today, (b) no fewer seats than today, and (c) one more train per hour.

I am disappointed that the proposed six-car electrified trains have less bike capacity and significantly fewer seats than today. While the six-car trains meet the 8:1 ratio, that alone is meaningless (the 8:1 ratio can be met with 8 seats and one bike space per train, or 16 seats and two bike spaces per train, and so on).

I thank Caltrain for applying for funding to launch electrified service with eight-car trains instead of six-car. I am excited that eight-car electrified trains with 96 bike spaces per train will meet the 8:1 ratio with more bike capacity and more seats per train than today, completely fulfilling the board's expectations.

Donna Weber

Palo Alto

Actions have consequences

I graduated from Stanford in 2013, where I was an active leader in Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity and Stanford Greek life more broadly. As such, I'm intimately familiar with the cycle of recklessness and impunity that characterizes Stanford frat life. It is a cultural world that through various institutional and interpersonal means frequently signals to impressionable young men that they can do anything they want. Year after year, I watched these young men test what their privileges can allow them to get away with. And I've seen how these testing of limits are often carried out to the detriment of women, with reliably meager consequences.

When we vote to recall the judge in the Stanford swimmer case this June, we will do what Judge Persky has repeatedly failed to do, but is so desperately needed: signal to elite men that there are consequences for their actions.

Dane Bratz

San Francisco

Acknowledging a local group

I have lived in Los Altos for 18 years. Recently we lost our mom, Susan Schumann, a longtime Mountain View resident. I just wanted to share info on a group that she joined a dozen years ago that made an epic impact on her quality of life, so much so that she made a nice contribution to their programs in her will in gratitude.

It's the Mid-Peninsula Widows and Widowers (Association). She made many friends there, including meeting a wonderful "boyfriend" Ed, without whom the last 11 years would have been a shadow of what they were.

They have so many activities, travel, speakers and just plain companionship.

As the Peninsula becomes "younger" due to demographics, I hope groups like this can continue to be acknowledged, celebrated and promoted so that their numbers don't dwindle.

Marc Rogers

Los Altos

Landlords pay for rent control

In a recent letter to the editor, Councilwoman Margaret Abe-Koga was complimented for her honesty and hard work. She is a good person.

However, just to avoid any confusion I would like to point out to the writer and to the readers that the Rent Control Program is paid for by a fee on landlords calculated per unit rented. That is, "it pays for itself."

There is no cost to the city and there is no cost to homeowners and renters.

The messaging from those who are supporting the charter amendment to seriously cripple the rent control program implies there is a cost to the city and to homeowners and renters. Not true.

As for the ratio of cost and benefits, many, many renters, who are struggling to keep their families in our city, have already benefited from the program. And the cost to landlords is reasonable given how they have benefited from rising rents over the years

Michael Fischetti

View Street

Send letters to the editor to letters@mv-voice.com.

Comments

Posted by It's only Fair
a resident of North Whisman
5 hours ago

No, Michael Fischetti,the $2.5 Million dollar cost to the landlords who are paying for Measure V, is not fair. There is no cap on what this new rent board can spend money on. Unlike landlords who are capped at CPI for rent increases, 3.4%, there is NO cap on the increases that the rent board can charge the landlords. It is only fair to have this same rule for increases,CPI, that landlords have to pay.
Almost every city that has rent control, that cost to administer it is split 50/50 with tenants and landlords, not so in Mountain View. You are being a Hippocratic if you support CPI on rent increases, but not on the fees that landlords have to pay to fund Measure V.

Measure V protections remain for low income residents.

Posted by The Business Man
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
4 hours ago
The Business Man is a registered user.

Howard and Melanie:

What I find amazing is that the following is happening:

For more than 20 years “supply-side” economics has run the California Apartment Industry under Costa Hawkins. Thus the customer has no power to influence the market.

During this period, the “supply-side” has neither provided adequate housing resources, or worse manipulated the market top arbitrage higher profit margins with no risk.

The explanation of the “supply-side” is that the customers are at fault, for either not allowing more development, or simply not exercising its power to control the prices in the “free-market”. In “supply-side” economics, there is no “free-market” it is under the direct control of the “suppliers”.

But “Supply-Side” economics provides no equality regarding the customer, the customer cannot be responsible for either lack of housing, owner’s ability to prevent excessive costs, nor the expressed belief by owners that customers are the problem for the lack of development.

So, it is only logical and inevitable that a “reform” of the market will happen. The Costa Hawkins repeal measure seems to be on track to pass. This will reintroduce a real “free-market” and many of those with poor ability will suffer Darwinism. They will not be able to adapt quick enough to survive. But that is the real “free-market”.

Posted by It's Only Fair
a resident of North Whisman
2 hours ago

If Costa Hawkins makes it on the ballot, and if voters approve it, all these new apartment buildings that have been built in our city, will more than likely be evicting existing tenants, Ellis Act, and those building owners will apply for, if they already did not do so, for a Condo map and sell those units as Condo's. There will never be another apartment building built in this state. Do your homework as to why the elected city official's of San Francisco went to the legislators of Sacramento and asked them to pass the Costa Hawkins bill in the 1990's, because there where no units for people to move into when they wanted to live in San Francisco because they stopped building apartments when they passed rent control in San Francisco. The is one of the harmful effects of rent control.



Posted by The Business Man
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
1 hour ago
The Business Man is a registered user.

In response to It's Only Fair you said:

“If Costa Hawkins makes it on the ballot, and if voters approve it, all these new apartment buildings that have been built in our city, will more than likely be evicting existing tenants, Ellis Act, and those building owners will apply for, if they already did not do so, for a Condo map and sell those units as Condo's.”

What an empty threat. Yes, the current owners will simply leave. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out. You also said:

“There will never be another apartment building built in this state. Do your homework as to why the elected city official's of San Francisco went to the legislators of Sacramento and asked them to pass the Costa Hawkins bill in the 1990's, because there where no units for people to move into when they wanted to live in San Francisco because they stopped building apartments when they passed rent control in San Francisco. “

And please demonstrate that Costa Hawkins prevented a incredible lack of housing? If you read the article found here, that seems to be proven wrong. (Web Link). The report indicates at minimum a 1.5 million unit deficit. Show us evidence that you did anything to prevent this?

Granted, the current owners will probably leave, again, the state of California does not owe anything to the current owners. You are free to leave. But the “free-market” will fill your spot. We simply do not need you.

THAT IS FAIR

Posted by Mark
a resident of Bailey Park
28 minutes ago

Yes, after rent control passed in 1979 in San Francisco, multi family construction stopped in the city. New construction started once again as Costa Hawkins passed as state law. Had there been no rent control in the city, construction would have continued and NOT STOPPED.

The problem with some people is that they have a lot to say, but they do not know what they are talking about.

Posted by The Business Man
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
16 minutes ago
The Business Man is a registered user.

In response to Mark you said:

“Yes, after rent control passed in 1979 in San Francisco, multi family construction stopped in the city. New construction started once again as Costa Hawkins passed as state law. Had there been no rent control in the city, construction would have continued and NOT STOPPED.”

What evidence do you have to support your opinion. What evidence do you have that established that Costa Hawkins provided adequate housing in the state of California? You also said:

“The problem with some people is that they have a lot to say, but they do not know what they are talking about.”

All I think is I remember when I saw “A Bug’s Life” where the scene Flik states:

“Ants are not meant to serve grasshoppers. I’ve seen these ants do great things, and year after year, they somehow manage to pick enough food for themselves and you. So-so who’s the weaker species? Ants don’t serve grasshoppers! IT’S YOU WHO NEED US! We’re a lot stronger than you say we are. AND YOU KNOW IT, DON’T YOU?”

This is the reality of the situation. The minority of owners are like the Grasshopers as described as:

“THE GRASSHOPPERS ONLY SURVIVE BY LIVING OFF THE SURPLUS VALUE CREATED BY THE ANTS. When the first food offering is lost, Hopper tells the ants that they will give them some time to collect more. When the queen (Phyllis Diller) says that this is when the ants collect food for themselves, Hopper’s response is curt: he doubles the quota. This squeezing of the ants’ food supply can be seen as the squeezing of capital. THE RESPONSE WHEN PROFITS FALL FOR THE BOURGEOISIE IS TO CUT WAGES, LAY PEOPLE OFF, ETC. BUT NOT TO REIGN IN THEIR OWN EXTRAVAGANCE. Similarly, instead of the grasshoppers eating less, they increase their ‘bonus’, DESPITE NOT HAVING ACTUALLY DONE ANYTHING (THEY CLAIM TO PROTECT THE ANTS FROM OTHER INSECTS BUT THE ONLY OTHER THING BOTHERING THE COLONY IS A BIRD OF WHICH HOPPER IS TERRIFIED).”( Web Link)

The “Bird” is government regulation. The CAA and Real Estate are Grasshoppers. It is time for the bird to eat the grasshoppers.

