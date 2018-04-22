Letters to the editor: April 20, 2018

On Measure E

While the school board put forth a compelling argument in support of Measure E ("Proponents rally behind Measure E bond," April 13), they failed to address many issues facing the Mountain View (High School) site. As part of Measure A they were supposed to address the traffic issues at the corner of Truman and Fremont. As of this date, no action has been taken.

In addition, the traffic around the school with the current school population level is completely untenable. It is just a matter of time before a student or bicyclist is hit and killed.

It is impossible to imagine what traffic will be like with more students, an ever-increasing number of large buses and construction vehicles. Careful thought must happen before the site is expanded.

Susan M. Jordan

Ivan Way

Bike cars on Caltrain

I have been bike and train commuting on Caltrain for the last nine years from Palo Alto to San Francisco. The trains are packed these days, and it really makes a difference to have seating in the bike car near my bike.

In 2015, the board unanimously approved an 8:1 ratio of seats-to-bikes for electrified trains with the expectation that there would be (a) more bike capacity than today, (b) no fewer seats than today, and (c) one more train per hour.

I am disappointed that the proposed six-car electrified trains have less bike capacity and significantly fewer seats than today. While the six-car trains meet the 8:1 ratio, that alone is meaningless (the 8:1 ratio can be met with 8 seats and one bike space per train, or 16 seats and two bike spaces per train, and so on).

I thank Caltrain for applying for funding to launch electrified service with eight-car trains instead of six-car. I am excited that eight-car electrified trains with 96 bike spaces per train will meet the 8:1 ratio with more bike capacity and more seats per train than today, completely fulfilling the board's expectations.

Donna Weber

Palo Alto

Actions have consequences

I graduated from Stanford in 2013, where I was an active leader in Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity and Stanford Greek life more broadly. As such, I'm intimately familiar with the cycle of recklessness and impunity that characterizes Stanford frat life. It is a cultural world that through various institutional and interpersonal means frequently signals to impressionable young men that they can do anything they want. Year after year, I watched these young men test what their privileges can allow them to get away with. And I've seen how these testing of limits are often carried out to the detriment of women, with reliably meager consequences.

When we vote to recall the judge in the Stanford swimmer case this June, we will do what Judge Persky has repeatedly failed to do, but is so desperately needed: signal to elite men that there are consequences for their actions.

Dane Bratz

San Francisco

Acknowledging a local group

I have lived in Los Altos for 18 years. Recently we lost our mom, Susan Schumann, a longtime Mountain View resident. I just wanted to share info on a group that she joined a dozen years ago that made an epic impact on her quality of life, so much so that she made a nice contribution to their programs in her will in gratitude.

It's the Mid-Peninsula Widows and Widowers (Association). She made many friends there, including meeting a wonderful "boyfriend" Ed, without whom the last 11 years would have been a shadow of what they were.

They have so many activities, travel, speakers and just plain companionship.

As the Peninsula becomes "younger" due to demographics, I hope groups like this can continue to be acknowledged, celebrated and promoted so that their numbers don't dwindle.

Marc Rogers

Los Altos

Landlords pay for rent control

In a recent letter to the editor, Councilwoman Margaret Abe-Koga was complimented for her honesty and hard work. She is a good person.

However, just to avoid any confusion I would like to point out to the writer and to the readers that the Rent Control Program is paid for by a fee on landlords calculated per unit rented. That is, "it pays for itself."

There is no cost to the city and there is no cost to homeowners and renters.

The messaging from those who are supporting the charter amendment to seriously cripple the rent control program implies there is a cost to the city and to homeowners and renters. Not true.

As for the ratio of cost and benefits, many, many renters, who are struggling to keep their families in our city, have already benefited from the program. And the cost to landlords is reasonable given how they have benefited from rising rents over the years

Michael Fischetti

View Street