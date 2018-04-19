News

Uploaded: Thu, Apr 19, 2018, 8:23 am

Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Mountain View police are asking for the public's help in finding a 11-year-old girl who went missing yesterday morning.

Diana Flores-Leiva, 11, was last seen shortly before 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning at the intersection of El Camino Real and Bay Street, according to a tweet by the Mountain View Police Department.

Diana is described as being roughly 5 feet, 5 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing jeans, black shoes, a black backpack and a green sweatshirt with the word "pink" on it.

Police had not located her as of 6:37 a.m. this morning, according to another tweet by the department. The incident is being investigated as a possible runaway case.

Anyone who sees her or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at 650-903-9395.

