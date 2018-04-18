St. Francis High School names new principal

A former St. Francis High School student and East Bay school administrator has been tapped to be the new principal at St. Francis, marking the latest in a leadership shuffle at the school.

Katie Teekell, who currently serves as vice principal at Moreau Catholic High School in Hayward, was selected by a search committee convened by the St. Francis High School Board of Directors following the retirement of current principal Patricia Tennant. Teekell takes the new job effective July 1.



"Katie is a proud Saint Francis graduate who embraces and embodies the Holy Cross charism and will inspire our students, faculty and staff," St. Francis Interim President Tony Mancuso said in a statement released last month.

The selection comes less than two months after former St. Francis High School President Simon Chiu announced his resignation, ending a three-year term in the leadership role at the school. The announcement and resignation letter were scant on reasons for the decision, only that Chiu sought to "pursue other opportunities." Board members picked Mancuso to serve as interim president.