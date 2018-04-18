News

Uploaded: Wed, Apr 18, 2018, 10:37 am

St. Francis High School names new principal

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

A former St. Francis High School student and East Bay school administrator has been tapped to be the new principal at St. Francis, marking the latest in a leadership shuffle at the school.

Katie Teekell, who currently serves as vice principal at Moreau Catholic High School in Hayward, was selected by a search committee convened by the St. Francis High School Board of Directors following the retirement of current principal Patricia Tennant. Teekell takes the new job effective July 1.


Katie Teekell
Teekell graduated from St. Francis in 2000, and launched her career in education with a degree from the University of California at Berkeley in 2005. After working as a teacher and a coach at Bishop O'Dowd High School in Oakland -- and later the director of student services -- she took an administrative role at Moreau Catholic High. Her current vice principal role includes far-reaching oversight of student activities, instruction, counseling, academic support and discipline.

"Katie is a proud Saint Francis graduate who embraces and embodies the Holy Cross charism and will inspire our students, faculty and staff," St. Francis Interim President Tony Mancuso said in a statement released last month.

The selection comes less than two months after former St. Francis High School President Simon Chiu announced his resignation, ending a three-year term in the leadership role at the school. The announcement and resignation letter were scant on reasons for the decision, only that Chiu sought to "pursue other opportunities." Board members picked Mancuso to serve as interim president.

