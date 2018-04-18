News

Uploaded: Wed, Apr 18, 2018, 12:39 pm

Rent control adversaries spar at City Hall

 

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

Tuesday's City Council meeting was the scene of a heated standoff between groups feuding over a new effort to weaken the city's rent control law.

Before the meeting, groups on both sides of the issue were gearing up for a fight, scheduling simultaneous rallies in front of City Hall. About 60 people joined the Mountain View Tenants Coalition to advocate on behalf of the 2016 Measure V rent control law. Their rivals were a smaller contingent of about 15 people organized by the Measure V Too Costly group.

Since it passed in November 2016, Measure V has been controversial. Depending upon whom you talk to, it is either the bane of small property owners or a lifeline for the city's poorest residents.

The new quarrel over rent control centers on a push by the Measure V Too Costly group to ask voters to heavily revise the law via a November ballot initiative.

The fight over rent control spilled into the City Council meeting as advocates on both sides laid out their grievances in public comment. Mayor Lenny Siegel reminded the crowd to be polite, but the audience repeatedly erupted in jeers or applause, depending on the speaker.

Tenants blast the proposed ballot initiative for being a Trojan horse. They point to a clause in the proposed measure that would suspend nearly all renter protections if the city's vacancy rate ever exceeds 3 percent. Mountain View's vacancy rate been higher than 3 percent since at least 2009, when the city began tracking it.

"Don't be fooled. This is a sneaky repeal of Measure V," said Joan MacDonald of the Tenants Coalition. "This is an attack against the community of Mountain View."

The proposed measure, among other things, would make only low-income households eligible for rent protections. Landlords complain that the city's rent control program forces them to subsidize high-earning tenants who should be paying market rate.

"This situation is going to keep getting exacerbated," said Joe Maydek, a Mountain View property manager. "The burden of this program is being put on 600 landlords, maybe 1,000. You're asking us to carry the whole cost of solving this problem."

It could be a taste of the political fight ahead. In the coming days, Measure V Too Costly representatives will begin collecting signatures to put the initiative on the November ballot.

Comments

27 people like this
Posted by It's only fair
a resident of North Whisman
5 hours ago

Language already exists in Measure V to, "may suspend if vacancies rise above 5%". This new language just says shall suspend if above 3% for 6 months. Measure V returns again if vacancies fall below 3%.

This initiative also allows improvements to be calculated into the cost of doing business, where as Measure V does not allow that. End result is landlords will not be improving their property if they can not pass that cost along.


This also allows a process where criminal tenants can be evicted from properties more simply than what Measure V allows.

Measure V remains for low income residents.

My last point is that this measure prohibits any funds, for what ever reason the rent board decides, from drawing any money from the public funds, everyone should support that, and it caps the cost to landlords at $100 per unit and is adjusted to cpi increases, instead of the current law which says that the rent board can rack up as many expenses as they wish then pass that onto the landlords, very unfair!

I will sign this initiative to get it on the ballot.

Email Town Square Moderator      


16 people like this
Posted by The Business Man
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
5 hours ago
The Business Man is a registered user.

In response to its only fair, you said:

“My last point is that this measure prohibits any funds, for what ever reason the rent board decides, from drawing any money from the public funds, everyone should support that, and it caps the cost to landlords at $100 per unit and is adjusted to cpi increases, instead of the current law which says that the rent board can rack up as many expenses as they wish then pass that onto the landlords, very unfair!”

It is totally fair because no funds are used from general funds of the City of Mountain View and homeowner taxes. All funds for any litigation will be drawn only from the CSFRA fees, and nothing else. If the RHC makes mistakes causing lawsuits, you can put the responsibility on them. But they are also working with a bias to the benefit of Landlords. So this is fair,

As far as the misrepresentations made by Measure V Too Costly:

Mike Kasperzak criticizes Measure V for not addressing homeless in Mountain View, it was not voted on to provide homes to the homeless. It was a rent stabilization policy, and it is working great. What are you doing Mr. Kasperzak for the homeless?

Margareta Abe-Koga makes numerous errors and false claims regarding the City General Fund. Claiming that the RHC budget is funded by the City Taxpayers, IT IS NOT. It is funded by fees paid by the landlords. So why should the electorate take her word?

Bryan Danforth makes the argument that the CSFRA caused problems between tenants and their landlords. Those problems existed for as much as two years before the voters took control of the situation because the City did nothing to create any improvements. This video simply doesn’t make sense.

Shari’s video simply is completely false because no homeowner that dollars are used in the CSFRA, even the loaned money paid to start it has been returned. Any cost of litigation will come from the CSFRA fund, which is funded only by Landlord fees. So this video simply is not true.

Dr. Ken Rosen simply makes conclusions where there is no economics research performed that has proven it is performed without a conflict of interest. The recent updated Conflict of Interest disclosure requirements found here (Web Link), are being ignored by these “researchers” because disclosure would invalidate their findings as a whole.

John Inks makes the claim that CSFRA is removing money from the city. What proof does he have of this? His major criticism is that the City Council has no control over it. That was done because the City Council refused to get involved to establish a resolution to the problem. They have no right to control any solution proposed by the voters.

Heather Sirk makes a false statement, CSFRA does not control the tenants screening process. It is not impossible to remove a “Problem Tenant”. Of course what is the “definition” of a problem tenant in her eyes is the most important question.

Todd Rothbard makes the argument that CSFRA will not allow landlords to remove dangerous, or offensive tenants. There is nothing in the CSFRA that does this. The fact is this video is designed to inspire fear and anger by those viewing it that is all.

Jim Claus complains that he cannot maintain or improve his property under CSFRA. That is simply untrue, except if you as a property owner depend on your tenants to make up for poor management skills. There has been ample studies that prove that rent control improves property management efficiency and as a result provides adequate returns on investments.

It would appear that these videos are simply making any argument possible to punish the citizens of Mountain View for taking the appropriate measures to correct for a serious crisis. That’s all it is.

NO ONE should support this initiative based on the above

Email Town Square Moderator      


14 people like this
Posted by Realist
a resident of Rex Manor
4 hours ago

Measure V was truly the "Trojan Horse" promising low rents so that teachers, and law enforcement could live in the communities where they work. TOTALLY FALSE! It only helps those who are in place NOW! Unless you were a tenant in a building built before 1995 on December 29th 2016 you are at or close to market and your landlord is subsidizing your rent. Of course the tenants out holding signs and screaming don't want any changes. They live in the middle of Silicon Valley and are paying rents from 2015. They do not want to show what they earn so they can maintain their low rents. Shame on you for bringing out your little children and showing them how to make someone else pay for your lifestyle.

Email Town Square Moderator      


9 people like this
Posted by The Business Man
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
4 hours ago
The Business Man is a registered user.

In response to Realist you said:

“Unless you were a tenant in a building built before 1995 on December 29th 2016 you are at or close to market and your landlord is subsidizing your rent. Of course the tenants out holding signs and screaming don't want any changes. They live in the middle of Silicon Valley and are paying rents from 2015. They do not want to show what they earn so they can maintain their low rents. Shame on you for bringing out your little children and showing them how to make someone else pay for your lifestyle.”

The solution will be the repeal of Costa Hawkins, which will result in the CSFRA being applicable to ALL apartments in Mountain View. This is FAIR. I believe that Costa Hawkins was unconstitutional because it treated citizens unequally. It was used as a means to split the voters so that rent control would be harder to introduce and protect.

It doesn’t matter what anyone earns, they worked hard to be skilled, and thus get paid for the services they do. The landlords are not entitled to a surplus of income based on the efforts of others in any way. This has been the false logic that the landlords has been promoted. Landlords have not paid for any education for those who work for their earnings, thus they are NOT entitled to a share of that success.

Email Town Square Moderator      


13 people like this
Posted by Longview
a resident of another community
4 hours ago
Longview is a registered user.

2015 rents in Mountain View or anywhere in the bay area were not low. For years, many local workers have been working multiple jobs or cutting back on other parts of their budgets in order to stay in the community that is their home. For years, to be a renter in the bay area is to dread, on any day, a $500 per month rent increase. No one is ready for that, but many had to face it. Measure V takes away the fear of a huge rent increase. That is what will help Mountain View keep experienced teachers, and will help Mountain View small businesses keep experienced employees. Landlords are still making millions from Mountain View renters, even with Measure V. Stability is good for Mountain View, and Measure V is good for Mountain View. Home owners should ask how much of their home value depends on keeping excellent teachers in Mountain View schools.

Email Town Square Moderator      


8 people like this
Posted by Pat
a resident of Cuernavaca
4 hours ago

Greed. Greed. Greed. The opposition to Measure V team have been canvassing the area lately, with a mixed message to obtain signatures. We need some integrity. We people with moral standards, and not lawyers that can twist the law at their discreation. Shame on all the landlords and those looking to line their pockets through the hard work of the lower class, many of whom have only ever known Mountain View as home. This city has been on the decline for the last ten years because of all the developers who are only looking at profits rather than leaving an honest legacy of good will. This sort of Capitalism will surely be the demise of America.

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by Steven Nelson
a resident of Cuesta Park
4 hours ago

@Longview "That is what will help Mountain View keep experienced teachers, and ..." " Home owners should ask how much of their home value depends on keeping excellent teachers in Mountain View schools."

I personally agree with both of these items. I know that Measure V has some major problems (but - so does any housing partial-solution). The micro-economics research on the question of 'are experienced teachers, better teachers' is very clear. YES. Keeping teacher working here, is one way to keep them improving and getting the value of their improvement.

As the MVWSD teachers' union past president often stated, MVWSD cannot afford to train and help new teachers, only to loose them.

Business Man makes a few very good poinst also. The 1995 limit on rental buildings makes no sense, so this Measure V cannot have as good an effect as it might. I will continue to support (lukewarm) Measure V but I will absolutely not sign the new "rent control" (sic) petition.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Landlord tricks
a resident of Sylvan Park
3 hours ago
Landlord tricks is a registered user.

Vacancy rates are over 3% (under 5%) and that is just one of the tricks in the landlords' proposed ballot measure designed to ELIMINATE RENT CONTROL AND JUST CAUSE EVICTION COMPLETELY.

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by cgloyear
a resident of Old Mountain View
2 hours ago

The landlords of pre 1995 buildings are being unfairly penalized. I think food and beverage prices are too high and I can't eat for the same price as I could in 2015. I can't buy a car for the same price as 2015. Perhaps we should make a law that restores all prices in the "free market place" to 2015 pricing. All business should be held to the same standard. Land-lording is a business, not a charity.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Thad
a resident of another community
2 hours ago

How much profit is reasonable for a landlord to make? I know when my rent is raised that it doesn't go toward maintenance of the building and it doesn't go toward taxes. Where does the money go?

Food and products and services are going in price BECAUSE OF RENT!

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by Working Class Mom
a resident of Cuesta Park
2 hours ago

The person who thinks that tenants should be ashamed "bringing out your little children and showing them how to make someone else pay for your lifestyle" clearly has no soul & understanding of their working to middle class neighbors. My partner and I bust our ass to pay a reasonable rent for a very basic apartment that hasn't been updated in 20 years. We do it because we love Mountain View and our son thrives at his elementary school.

Some of the anti-Measure V folks brought their kids to the rally, too. What kinds of values are they showing them? That greed is good? That it's OK to arbitrarily raise the rent $500 or more so mommy and daddy can buy a new BMW? That democracy can be overridden by well-funded corporate interest groups like the CAA?

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Migraine World Summit: FREE & ONLINE APRIL 18–26, 2018
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,317 views

Expanding the taxation of online sales
By Steve Levy | 3 comments | 608 views

Food Party! 420
By Laura Stec | 0 comments | 598 views

Reader Guest Post: Life's Map
By Aldis Petriceks | 1 comment | 539 views

View all local blogs
 
2018 Best Of

Best of Mountain View ballot is here

It's time to decide what local business is worthy of the title "Best Of Mountain View" — and you get to decide! Cast your ballot online. Voting ends May 28th. Stay tuned for the results in the July 20th issue of the Mountain View Voice.

VOTE HERE