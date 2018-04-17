Suspect arrested after grabbing Taser from officer

A 36-year-old Mountain View man was arrested Monday after he tried to run from police and later managed to grab an officer's Taser during a tussle in a parking lot in the Willowgate neighborhood.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday, April 16, a Mountain View officer stopped on the 500 block of Cypress Point to investigate whether a silver BMW may have been stolen because the license plates on the front and back of the car did not match.

While the officer was checking the plates, the man approached and explained that he was in the process of fixing the car and had yet to register it under his name, according to a statement released by the Mountain View Police Department on Tuesday.

As the officer inquired about the ownership status of the car, the suspect became "increasingly agitated" and began walking toward a second car nearby despite commands to stay where he was. When police asked the suspect to sit down, he allegedly turned and ran from officers through a parking lot, police said.

During a physical attempt to detain the suspect, the man allegedly was able to roll on top of one of the officers, pinning them to the ground, before he grabbed the officer's Taser that they had been trying to deploy and ran away.

Police say the man eventually stopped running from police, sat down on his knees and threw the Taser to the side. No one was injured during the incident, police said.

The man was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County jail on charges of resisting arrest with force or violence, committing a felony while on bail and disarming an officer. He is also facing vehicle registration violations.

The man is currently being held on $86,000 bail, police said.