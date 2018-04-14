Three-part series on Islam comes to Mountain View

The Mountain View Human Relations Commission will be hosting a three-part speaker series on "Understanding Islam," hosted by Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian. Each event will feature a panel of experts and activists from the Muslim community.

Last year, Simitian led a similar Islamic series in Palo Alto, which was well-received and sold out. He said he hoped more citizens could attend now that the event will be repeated at a larger venue in Mountain View.

The first event in the series, "What does it mean to be Muslim?" will be held from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on April 16. The next panel will discuss "Women and Islam" from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on April 23. The final event will focus on domestic fears of Islamic extremism, and will be held from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on April 30. All the speaker events will be held at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts at 500 Castro St. Admission is free, but space is limited.

To RSVP for the event or get more information, visit [supervisorsimitian.com supervisorsimitian.com.