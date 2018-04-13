News

Uploaded: Fri, Apr 13, 2018, 1:49 pm

Waymo applies to start driverless testing in MV

DMV considering new application for self-driving cars on public roads without a person in the vehicle

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

Google offshoot Waymo filed an application on Friday morning to begin testing its self-driving cars without humans sitting behind the wheel. If approved by state regulators, the request could result in as many as 75 driverless vehicles being tested in Mountain View and other South Bay cities, according to a source familiar with the application.

Self-driving cars have been navigating Mountain View's streets for years, but have been required to have a human in the driver's seat to take control if the autopilot system were to fail.

That rule changed this month. Starting on April 2, the California Department of Motor Vehicles began a new testing phase for companies to operate their autonomous vehicles independently. These cars would still need to be tracked remotely, but a human would no longer need to be physically sitting in the driver's seat.

Waymo confirmed Friday, April 13, that the company applied for the new driverless testing in a statement to the Voice, but the company spokesperson declined to comment on the record.

Waymo is now the second company to apply for permission in California to test autonomous vehicles without drivers present. DMV officials received one prior application from an unidentified company last week, but it was deemed incomplete. Until testing permits are granted, DMV officials are declining to disclose the applicants or the applications.

Driverless testing is a big step for California, but other states are already allowing it on public streets. Waymo currently operates fully driverless testing in Arizona using a geofence system that control where the vehicles can travel. A similar system will set the boundaries for where the company's cars can go in California, according to a source familiar with the application.

Under the state's rules, autonomous vehicle companies are required to coordinate with local officials in cities where they plan to test-drive. This coordination includes providing information on where and when self-driving cars will be operating.

Mountain View officials say they have met with Waymo representatives in recent days, but the company has not provided these details so far. The company will also need to provide a procedure plan for how local police can interact with the vehicles.

Based on his meeting with Waymo, Mayor Lenny Siegel said the company would begin testing its driverless vehicles over the next several months.

Comments

1 person likes this
Posted by OK
a resident of Old Mountain View
21 minutes ago
OK is a registered user.

Couldn't be any worse than some of the local drivers in Mountain View. The sooner we can get cars out of the hands of humans, the better.

Posted by test Fake It Out!
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
17 minutes ago

People in the past have commented about how they would "spook" one of the Google/Waymo cars by pretending to dart out into the street. See how it would react! Based on the traffic recent fatality - MV residents would do a great service to the rest of humanity, by 'spoofing' these robots on a regular basis.

Asimov's First Law
A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

Web Link

Posted by John
a resident of Castro City
7 minutes ago

Technology to appeal to those who are too insecure or incompetent to control their own destiny. Pretty much a mechanical nanny.

Sure, when I can no longer safely drive I will take advantage of autonomous vehicles for the sake of mobility, but until that dark day arrives I shall resist being relegated to the role of a mere passenger. I fear for the future of humanity when so many people are eager to relegate decision making to machines.

- John from Web Link

Posted by Hubris
a resident of Old Mountain View
0 hours ago
Hubris is a registered user.

That attitude is why there are over 30,000 automotive-related accidents every year. "I'm a good driver; everyone else is the problem!" -- No, you're an imperfect, easily-distracted human who thinks they're a better driver than they actually are. Just like I am, just like everyone else is.

The sooner we accept our limitations as humans and allow technology to help us make the world safer, they sooner we can prevent needless tragedy by the thousands.

(Of course, the technology has to get WAY better before then, but that's happening!)

