News

Uploaded: Fri, Apr 13, 2018, 10:11 am

Silicon Valley Rising holds rally at Google HQ

 

The community group Silicon Valley Rising held a rally at Google's headquarters in Mountain View Thursday morning to list demands for the search giant's proposed San Jose mega-campus.

Silicon Valley Rising has held three town hall meetings since the proposal of the mega-campus in June 2017, and the set of community demands discussed today were inspired by those meetings, which each drew at least a few hundred people. The coalition also gathered responses via community surveys.

The findings that Silicon Valley Rising highlighted were that 73 percent of locals believe Google has a responsibility to protect current residents from being displaced, 82 percent believe Google has a responsibility to provide jobs with livable wages for residents, and that 54 percent do not believe that their families will be able to live in San Jose in 10 years.

Maria Noel Fernandez, the group's campaign director, referred to the 20-plus acres that will encompass the campus as "some of the city's most valuable public land."

"Since the day we found out about what will be the biggest tech campus in Silicon Valley, we have been asking to be at the table and talk about how issues around displacement, gentrification, economic, racial and gender inequality will be addressed," Fernandez said.

The first community demand is that Google fund a community-administered affordable housing fund. The group wants 25 percent of units in any residential developments to be accessible to low-income residents. They also are asking that legal defense be available for tenants facing eviction and that there is support overall for stronger tenants' rights policies.

The second demand is for responsible contracting standards for not

just corporate, degree-level jobs, but also for the sub-contracted service jobs. Silicon Valley Rising expects service workers have a fair process to form a union and that the corporation agrees to a project labor agreement.

The third demand is that local residents get first consideration for the jobs, while the fourth is support for local education. The coalition is asking Google to support local schools, quality early childhood education and childcare as well as housing access for teachers.

The last community demand is that the traffic impacts that are sure to follow from the construction of the mega-campus are mitigated. They also ask that funding be provided for public bus services.

Local residents and nonprofit leaders spoke at the rally about how there is already a housing crisis in the city of San Jose and how schools are directly impacted when parents have to move their families out of the area when they can no longer pay rent.

Fernandez said some members of their coalition are on the Station Area Advisory Group, as is Google. The group is a committee representing local interest groups that will provide oversight and input on the planning process.

Despite Silicon Valley Rising members being a part of that committee, "they don't have a lot of content" from the corporation about the plans.

"We have been waiting to get more specifics, and so that's why we took the step in saying, as the specifics get rolled out, we are going to engage the community," Fernandez said.

Google public affairs manager Javier Gonzalez was present toward

the end of the rally but declined to speak to the media and referred

reporters to the company's media email address.

He provided a statement later in the day, saying that the company desires community involvement in the project.

"We want an open dialogue with the San Jose community surrounding our proposed development and look forward to discussing the points raised in this report throughout the public engagement process," Gonzalez said.

Google spokeswoman Katherine Williams said it's important to stress that Google does sit on the SAAG committee and has listened to concerns such as the ones discussed at the rally today.

"While we understand that addressing these demands specifically to Google is important to the group, it's important for the public to understand that there is this larger process going on," Williams said.

Williams said there is an agenda set for an upcoming SAAG meeting to discuss the issues and that the earliest date that has been thrown around for the mega-campus is 2025.

Fernandez said the bottom line is, "[We hope that Google does no wrong, and Google does no evil and that San Jose's community can actually stay San Jose's community."

— Bay City News Service

Comments

Like this comment
Posted by resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
3 hours ago

Is it Google's fault that the city is not allowing more housing to be built to keep up with demand?

Email Town Square Moderator      


62 people like this
Posted by Google SB 827
a resident of Sylvan Park
1 hour ago
Google SB 827 is a registered user.

Is Google is one of the corporations behind the proposed ruining of urban and suburban neighthoods with residential highrises and no onsite parking (SB 827).

Email Town Square Moderator      


102 people like this
Posted by Another resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
1 hour ago

Is it the city's fault that Google embarks on mass hiring campaigns (thousands of new employees) with little regard for the availability of housing?

How on EARTH can anyone try to evade or deny that direct causal responsibility, when firms like Google, Facebook, and LinkedIn (ignoring the past history of silicon valley when the leading firms that built this region's reputation geographically diversified their growth to spread the jobs around in other states) now insist on hiring tens of thousands at once near their home offices. To consider anyone but these firms as chiefly responsible for this situation is to bury one's head in the sand and cultivate a selective blindness (which is also self-serving, since very few people not connected to or beholden to those firms share that peculiar blindness).

Email Town Square Moderator      


24 people like this
Posted by Another resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
1 hour ago

And to "Google SB 827, a resident of Sylvan Park:" I don't know if Google (the firm) supported that state proposal. But I do know that every individual I've seen expressing personal support for it has been part of the same demographic group I referred to above -- those who were among (or are connected to or beneficiaries of) recent years' mass hirings. The same people who complain about the housing shortage and high prices, even as they themselves are widely perceived by the rest (the large majority) of Mountain View's population to be a part of the problem they are complaining about.

Email Town Square Moderator      


52 people like this
Posted by Google SB 827
a resident of Sylvan Park
55 minutes ago
Google SB 827 is a registered user.

The CEOs calling for SB 827 stated in their supporting letter that they want it for workers (from around the world) that they may wish to hire - not for present employees. But I understand that newcomers want new nearby housing even if it is overlooking everyone else's backyard. The CEOs themselves live out of the line of fire. SB 827 will not reach Los Altos Hills.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Cheesecake Factory Palo Alto to close
By Elena Kadvany | 32 comments | 7,613 views

Couples and Individuals: 21 Ways to Feel Good About Yourself
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,431 views

Local Flavor - Surf, Save and Swallow
By Laura Stec | 0 comments | 1,071 views

View all local blogs
 
Camp Connection

2018 guide to summer camps

Looking for something for the kids to do this summer, learn something new and have fun? The 2018 Summer Camp Guide features local camps for all ages and interests.

Find Camps Here