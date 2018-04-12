News

Uploaded: Thu, Apr 12, 2018, 11:05 am

Juveniles arrested after alleged sexual assault

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Mountain View police arrested two boys at Graham Middle School on sexual assault charges last month following reports that the two had assaulted a female Graham student at Rengstorff park.

Police responded to the reports of the assault on March 13 around 3:30 p.m., arriving at the school and meeting with the two juvenile suspects, whose names are being withheld, and school personnel. In talking to the two boys, officers learned that the two had met with the victim at Rengstorff Park and allegedly assaulted her at some point during the meeting, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

One of the boys was arrested on rape charges, due to the age of the victim, as well as oral copulation. The second boy was also arrested for lewd and lascivious acts with a child and oral copulation.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Cheesecake Factory Palo Alto to close
By Elena Kadvany | 28 comments | 6,901 views

Couples and Individuals: 21 Ways to Feel Good About Yourself
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,285 views

Local Flavor - Surf, Save and Swallow
By Laura Stec | 0 comments | 910 views

View all local blogs
 
Camp Connection

2018 guide to summer camps

Looking for something for the kids to do this summer, learn something new and have fun? The 2018 Summer Camp Guide features local camps for all ages and interests.

Find Camps Here