Juveniles arrested after alleged sexual assault

Mountain View police arrested two boys at Graham Middle School on sexual assault charges last month following reports that the two had assaulted a female Graham student at Rengstorff park.

Police responded to the reports of the assault on March 13 around 3:30 p.m., arriving at the school and meeting with the two juvenile suspects, whose names are being withheld, and school personnel. In talking to the two boys, officers learned that the two had met with the victim at Rengstorff Park and allegedly assaulted her at some point during the meeting, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

One of the boys was arrested on rape charges, due to the age of the victim, as well as oral copulation. The second boy was also arrested for lewd and lascivious acts with a child and oral copulation.