County holds public meetings on proposed affordable housing fee

A series of public meetings starts this week to gather input on a proposed countywide affordable housing fee for new developments in unincorporated Santa Clara County, county officials said.

County representatives will be holding meetings in the north, central and south parts of the county, starting today, to gather community opinions on adopting a fee applied on either a per unit or per square foot basis.

If adopted by the Board of Supervisors, the affordable housing fee would apply to the unincorporated areas of the county for both residential and non-residential developments, including within Stanford University.

Before the board discusses the idea of the fee, they would like to receive comments and concerns from all county residents, developers, real estate professionals and other interested community members, according to county officials.

Supervisor Joe Simitian will be in attendance at today's first meeting at the Palo Alto Art Center, located at 1313 Newell Road.

On Wednesday, the second meeting will take place in the county's Government Center, located at 70 W. Hedding St. in San Jose.

The last meeting is on April 17 at the South County Government Center in San Martin, located at 80 W. Highland Ave., in the AEM Resource Room.

All three meetings begin at 6 p.m. and end at 8 p.m.

Those unable to attend any of the meetings but wish to provide opinions can contact Marie Walters at Marie.Walters@hhs.sccgov.org or at 408-793-0549.