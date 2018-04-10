Bank robbery suspect arrested in Mountain View

A man who was wanted in connection to a robbery at a U.S. Bank in Santa Cruz in January was arrested last week in Mountain View, police said Monday.

The 48-year-old suspect was taken into custody last Wednesday on suspicion of robbery and kidnapping after Santa Cruz police obtained a $100,000 warrant for his arrest.

The Santa Cruz robbery took place on Jan. 10 at the bank location at 110 Morrissey Blvd. The man allegedly brandished a firearm and demanded cash, then fled the scene before police arrived.

Santa Cruz police said he is currently at the San Mateo County Jail on separate charges, but the process to extradite him back to Santa Cruz County has started.

His charges in San Mateo County are for robberies at a gas station in Pacifica and a liquor store in San Bruno last month. A preliminary hearing in those cases is set for today in San Mateo County Superior Court.

Anyone with more information on the bank robbery case is asked to call Santa Cruz police at (831) 420-5820.