News

Uploaded: Tue, Apr 10, 2018, 11:03 am

Bank robbery suspect arrested in Mountain View

Man suspected of robbing Santa Cruz bank in January

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

A man who was wanted in connection to a robbery at a U.S. Bank in Santa Cruz in January was arrested last week in Mountain View, police said Monday.

The 48-year-old suspect was taken into custody last Wednesday on suspicion of robbery and kidnapping after Santa Cruz police obtained a $100,000 warrant for his arrest.

The Santa Cruz robbery took place on Jan. 10 at the bank location at 110 Morrissey Blvd. The man allegedly brandished a firearm and demanded cash, then fled the scene before police arrived.

Santa Cruz police said he is currently at the San Mateo County Jail on separate charges, but the process to extradite him back to Santa Cruz County has started.

His charges in San Mateo County are for robberies at a gas station in Pacifica and a liquor store in San Bruno last month. A preliminary hearing in those cases is set for today in San Mateo County Superior Court.

Anyone with more information on the bank robbery case is asked to call Santa Cruz police at (831) 420-5820.

Editor's note: The Voice's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Cheesecake Factory Palo Alto to close
By Elena Kadvany | 15 comments | 4,067 views

Couples and Individuals: 21 Ways to Feel Good About Yourself
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 998 views

Local Flavor - Surf, Save and Swallow
By Laura Stec | 0 comments | 605 views

View all local blogs
 
Camp Connection

2018 guide to summer camps

Looking for something for the kids to do this summer, learn something new and have fun? The 2018 Summer Camp Guide features local camps for all ages and interests.

Find Camps Here