Uploaded: Tue, Apr 10, 2018, 1:55 pm

Advocates ask city to reject rent control reform measure

Complaint seeks correction of 'misleading' ballot language

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

Tenant advocates are asking Mountain View officials to reject a proposed ballot measure that seeks to weaken the city's rent control law. On Monday, 18 residents filed a complaint to the city attorney alleging the proposed ballot language contains misleading statements that must be corrected before the initiative can begin gathering signatures.

In particular, tenant advocates took issue with assertions made in the proposed ballot language that rent control is draining money from the city's general fund. This seems to be a reference to a $1 million loan the city was obligated to make to help launch the program after its passage. Rent control advocates point out that loan has been repaid in full, and they say it is false to claim the program will take any more money from the city.

The rent control program is funded through an annual fee on apartments.

The group Measure V Too Costly submitted the proposed voter initiative to the city on March 30. Members describe it as a sensible set of reforms that would fix major flaws in the city's rent control regime. But opponents say the measure's language would actually result in repealing most of the tenant protections approved by voters in November 2016.

Mountain View's city attorney has until next week to review the submitted ballot language and issue a summary of its provisions. After that step, organizers can begin the process of gathering signatures to put the measure on the November ballot.

Comments

Posted by Vic Raftor
a resident of Old Mountain View
14 hours ago

Gooo Tenants!

Let's see how quickly MV looks like a slum *without* these changes.

Ah, it doesn't matter. Any form of rent control will (and always has) destroyed pretty much all of the rental housing in a city.

Posted by Vic is right
a resident of North Whisman
14 hours ago

Every community with rent control is the worse for it. Look at New York- one of the worst rental markets on the world, with a long history of rent control. And yes, rent control creates slums and further reduces rental availability. Ever looked for an apartment in a rent controlled area? It’ll take years to find one.

I’ll add some to this...

Do people even know that California already has a state imposed rent control?

I wonder why the Tenant Advocacy group didn’t object to the misleading Measure V statements. Rent control is not free. There is no way even the fees proposed will alleviate costs, leaving the city to foot the bill. Irony is that the fees (landlords pay) for the rent control ARE allowed to be passed on to tenants.

The whole, “tax someone else” mentality doesn’t work. Get it?

Posted by LOL
a resident of Castro City
13 hours ago

Here comes the landlord astroturf again. Quick, let's guess how many posts on this article get deleted with "user posting under multiple names" like every other Measure V article.

It's truly disgusting that Margaret Abe-Koga and Mr Means have associated with a campaign using such dirty tactics.

Posted by Lived in two rent-controlled cities
a resident of Waverly Park
12 hours ago

It sounds like a good idea, but you just can't fight the laws of economics through artificial means. It doesn't work. I lived in Santa Monica and Berkeley, both rent controlled. What you get is extremely limited availability (i.e. forget about scoring one of these BMRs, because no one ever leaves), and if you do manage to get one, you get what you pay for (i.e. enjoy the slum).

Even as a tenant, I wished it didn't exist.

I'm not a landlord, just being real, from real experiences.

Posted by Lies
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
8 hours ago

The bald-faces lies being pushed out by this landlord advocacy group are truly astonishing. Since their case is injust, they must bend and break the truth to further their case.

