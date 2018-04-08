League of Women Voters to host event on news credibility

It's a question many have asked in the midst of "fake news": how can people decipher fact from fiction in the media?

An upcoming free event co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Palo Alto and Palo Alto Council of PTAs will host an event aimed at answering this question. The event, "How do we know what's true anymore?," will take place at Palo Alto High School on Monday, April 9.

The program will include a slew of professionals across various industries. Experts from Stanford University, Facebook, Google and Data for Democracy, to name a few, will give attendees strategies, tips and tools to determine the credibility of information.

"We have a smart, educated community but even we didn't always know what was true and how to check it," said Lisa Peschcke-Koedt, one of the event organizers.

She and a team of eight, including Bonnie Packer, president of the league's Palo Alto chapter, planned the event to address this issue, particularly in the context of elections, with the Palo Alto community and beyond. The event will be recorded and later shared on public television and with other chapters of the league who aren't neighbors to Facebook and Google.

Each speaker will have 15 minutes to share their expertise and offer practical suggestions. The speakers will be moderated by Samuel Woolley, research director of the Digital Intelligence Lab at the Institute for the Future, a Palo Alto nonprofit that has provided "practical foresight for a world undergoing rapid change" for 50 years, according to its website.

A cornerstone of the event, Peschcke-Koedt said, will be representatives from Google and Facebook who can speak to how attendees can best use their information services.

Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions toward the end of the program.

Other co-sponsors include the Palo Alto branch of the American Association of University Women and League of Women Voters chapters in Cupertino/Sunnyvale; Los Altos-Mountain View; South San Mateo County and Southwest Santa Clara Valley.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their smart devices to participate in live examples. The event is free but attendees should register online.

The event is scheduled for Monday, April 9, from 7-9 p.m. at the Palo Alto High School Performing Arts Center, 50 Embarcadero Road. To view the program and register, visit eventbrite.com.