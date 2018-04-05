Public agencies prepare for flooding, debris flows as major storm approaches

Government agencies throughout the Bay Area are doing their part to get ready for heavy rains expected Friday and Saturday, brought to the California coast by a phenomenon known as an "atmospheric river."

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch in the North Bay and the Santa Cruz mountains running from Thursday evening to sometime Saturday morning. There's also a slight chance of thunderstorms Thursday night and Friday morning.

Localized flooding has been predicted in the North Bay, South Bay and in San Francisco, where utility workers are setting up temporary flood barriers to protect properties in low-lying areas of the city.

The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission also has "strike teams" on standby to clear storm drains of leaves and other debris to help prevent flooding caused by clogs.

Inland urban areas can expect 1.25 to 2.75 inches of rain from the storm, but totals could range from 2.5 to 3.5 inches in the North Bay, and coastal areas of the South Bay could get 3 to 6 inches, according to the weather service.