MV man arrested on domestic violence charges

Police arrested a Mountain View man last week after he allegedly bit, grabbed and tried to strangle his girlfriend, and later threatened her while she was at work.

The victim told police that she was attacked by the 26-year-old suspect around 1 a.m. on Thursday, March 29 in their home on California Street, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson. The suspect allegedly attacked her during an argument after she said she wanted to end the relationship, and reportedly took her phone, bit her, grabbed her and tried to strangle her during the attack, Nelson said.

The assault resulted in visible injuries on the victim, Nelson said.

The victim did not report the crime right away, but called police on March 30 when the suspect showed up at her place of work on North Rengstorff Avenue and threatened to physically harm her, Nelson said.

Officers found the suspect, who had driven a short distance away, and arrested him on charges including robbery, corporal injury causing great bodily harm and harassment. He was booked into Santa Clara County jail with bail set at $200,000.