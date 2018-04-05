News

Uploaded: Thu, Apr 5, 2018, 10:05 am

MV man arrested on domestic violence charges

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Police arrested a Mountain View man last week after he allegedly bit, grabbed and tried to strangle his girlfriend, and later threatened her while she was at work.

The victim told police that she was attacked by the 26-year-old suspect around 1 a.m. on Thursday, March 29 in their home on California Street, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson. The suspect allegedly attacked her during an argument after she said she wanted to end the relationship, and reportedly took her phone, bit her, grabbed her and tried to strangle her during the attack, Nelson said.

The assault resulted in visible injuries on the victim, Nelson said.

The victim did not report the crime right away, but called police on March 30 when the suspect showed up at her place of work on North Rengstorff Avenue and threatened to physically harm her, Nelson said.

Officers found the suspect, who had driven a short distance away, and arrested him on charges including robbery, corporal injury causing great bodily harm and harassment. He was booked into Santa Clara County jail with bail set at $200,000.

Editor's note: The Voice's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case.

Comments

Like this comment
Posted by Worried
a resident of Martens-Carmelita
13 hours ago

I hope that's the end of it. A restraining order and maybe even a gun might be part of her future.

Email Town Square Moderator      


7 people like this
Posted by Me
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
9 hours ago

women owning guns tend to have it used against them and not in their own defense, so it may not be a great way to protect themselves.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Farm Bill Cafe
By Laura Stec | 6 comments | 1,784 views

Couples: Slowing Down & Content and Process Conversation
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,241 views

What Am I Striving For?
By Aldis Petriceks | 2 comments | 930 views

View all local blogs
 
Camp Connection

2018 guide to summer camps

Looking for something for the kids to do this summer, learn something new and have fun? The 2018 Summer Camp Guide features local camps for all ages and interests.

Find Camps Here