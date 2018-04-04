MV police encountered YouTube shooting suspect

Mountain View police made contact with a 38-year-old woman just hours before she shot and injured three people at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno, but had no reason to suspect she was preparing the attack, according to a statement Wednesday morning.

The woman, identified as 38-year-old Nasim Aghdam, opened fire with a handgun at the YouTube campus shortly after noon on Tuesday, April 3, injuring three people before shooting and killing herself.

A Mountain View police officer spotted Aghdam asleep in a parked vehicle in a parking lot on the 600 block of Showers Drive around 1:40 a.m. on Tuesday, about 11 hours before the attack, police said. The officer checked the license plate of the vehicle and found it was registered to someone who had reportedly gone missing out of San Diego County on March 31, and was considered "at risk."

Aghdam confirmed her identity with the officer and said she had left home due to family issues, and that she planned to relocate north to be with family, police said. She said she was currently living in her vehicle and was searching for a job. She was asked point-blank whether she was a danger to herself or others, and was calm and cooperative during the encounter.

"At no point during our roughly 20 minute interaction with her did she mention anything about YouTube, if she was upset with them, or that she had planned to harm herself or others," department officials said.

Mountain View police contacted Aghdam's family shortly after to notify them that she had been located. Aghdam's brother and father confirmed that they were having "family issues," but said nothing to indicate she was planning an attack or had possession of a weapon.

The father called back an hour later to inform police that Aghdam had a YouTube channel with a series of vegan-related videos, and that YouTube had recently done something to upset her. But Mountain View police officials say this did not indicate she was planning the attack.

"At no point did her father or brother mention anything about potential acts of violence or a possibility of Aghdam lashing out as a result of her issues with her videos," police said.

Of the three shooting victims -- two women ages 27 and 32 and a 36-year-old man -- the two women were discharged from the hospital Tuesday night while the male victim has been upgraded from critical to serious condition, hospital officials said Wednesday morning.

Barberini said investigators have determined Aghdam visited a local gun range earlier on Tuesday, but declined to identify the business.

He said officers at the scene recovered a Smith & Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun that was registered to Aghdam.

Investigators have processed the entire scene at the YouTube campus and are serving search warrants at two Southern California residences associated with the suspect.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki wrote on Twitter later Tuesday, "There are no words to describe how horrible it was to have an active shooter at YouTube."

"Our hearts go out to all those injured and impacted," Wojcicki said. "We will come together to heal as a family."

Bay City News Service contributed to this report