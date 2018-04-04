News

Uploaded: Wed, Apr 4, 2018, 10:22 am

MV police encountered YouTube shooting suspect

Officer did not suspect she was planning an attack, MVPD officials say

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Mountain View police made contact with a 38-year-old woman just hours before she shot and injured three people at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno, but had no reason to suspect she was preparing the attack, according to a statement Wednesday morning.

The woman, identified as 38-year-old Nasim Aghdam, opened fire with a handgun at the YouTube campus shortly after noon on Tuesday, April 3, injuring three people before shooting and killing herself.

A Mountain View police officer spotted Aghdam asleep in a parked vehicle in a parking lot on the 600 block of Showers Drive around 1:40 a.m. on Tuesday, about 11 hours before the attack, police said. The officer checked the license plate of the vehicle and found it was registered to someone who had reportedly gone missing out of San Diego County on March 31, and was considered "at risk."

Aghdam confirmed her identity with the officer and said she had left home due to family issues, and that she planned to relocate north to be with family, police said. She said she was currently living in her vehicle and was searching for a job. She was asked point-blank whether she was a danger to herself or others, and was calm and cooperative during the encounter.

"At no point during our roughly 20 minute interaction with her did she mention anything about YouTube, if she was upset with them, or that she had planned to harm herself or others," department officials said.

Mountain View police contacted Aghdam's family shortly after to notify them that she had been located. Aghdam's brother and father confirmed that they were having "family issues," but said nothing to indicate she was planning an attack or had possession of a weapon.

The father called back an hour later to inform police that Aghdam had a YouTube channel with a series of vegan-related videos, and that YouTube had recently done something to upset her. But Mountain View police officials say this did not indicate she was planning the attack.

"At no point did her father or brother mention anything about potential acts of violence or a possibility of Aghdam lashing out as a result of her issues with her videos," police said.

Of the three shooting victims -- two women ages 27 and 32 and a 36-year-old man -- the two women were discharged from the hospital Tuesday night while the male victim has been upgraded from critical to serious condition, hospital officials said Wednesday morning.

Barberini said investigators have determined Aghdam visited a local gun range earlier on Tuesday, but declined to identify the business.

He said officers at the scene recovered a Smith & Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun that was registered to Aghdam.

Investigators have processed the entire scene at the YouTube campus and are serving search warrants at two Southern California residences associated with the suspect.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki wrote on Twitter later Tuesday, "There are no words to describe how horrible it was to have an active shooter at YouTube."

"Our hearts go out to all those injured and impacted," Wojcicki said. "We will come together to heal as a family."

Bay City News Service contributed to this report

Comments

Posted by Jes' Sayin'
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
7 hours ago

Is it just me or does this seem very stupid?
If the father takes the time and trouble to call you back an hour later OF COURSE it's because he thinks she might do something to harm Youtube.
Come on! Need a reality check here.

Posted by resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
7 hours ago

Did the police check the gun registry to find out if an "at risk" person owns a gun? Do the police have the right to confiscate the gun at that point?

Our condolences to the victims of this tragedy. I have to believe that changes to our laws and culture can reduce the number of crimes like this in our country.

Posted by Concerned resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
6 hours ago

Yet another symptom of MV's blind eye to people living on our streets (or in lots). I'm not remotely surprised that someone could go undetected in their plot to commit a heinous crime while camped out in our town. As long as we're permissible to the vagrancy in RVs and cars we'll have continued blight and crime.
That this shooter is part of that group is likely a terrible coincidence (unless she researched MV's permissiveness), but it's one that's embarrassed our town in front of the world. I hope the police truly did everything they could to have prevented this, but there will always be doubt that they did.

Posted by Mohan
a resident of The Crossings
5 hours ago

Not surprising. This occurred a block from the Crossings neighborhood. Typical Mountain View Police response. Epic fail. When you call them for help or to make a legitimate complaint regarding traffic safety, package thefts and other suspicious circumstances, all you get is we're busy or a litany of excuses of what they can't do if they do show up. Worthless.

Posted by not surprised
a resident of Old Mountain View
5 hours ago

Not surprised that the Police let this gal slide. The city council's policy of tolerance toward vehicle dwelling makes them an untouchable "class" for Police.

Posted by member
a resident of Whisman Station
4 hours ago

Really? - all this 20-20 hindsight in these critical comments that M.V. Police failed somehow because they didn't unreasonably search and seize someone who was peacefully found in her own car, and presented no evidence of being violent. And that somehow they should have inferred from a follow up call from the parents that she had a beef with YouTube and therefore should have what, arrested her? These same people or many others would have been screaming that M.V. Police violate the rights of homeless people by searching a vehicle or detaining a person without probable cause simply because they cannot afford a place to live in overpriced M.V. Come on people, you don't get it both ways - preventing every crime and never violating rights. This is not one of those cases where M.V. should have done something different.

Posted by Untouchable Class
a resident of Shoreline West
4 hours ago

I love Mountain View and have a lot of respect for the police here. My concern is more with the City Council continuing to allow vehicle dwellers camp out on our street. They do seem to be untouchable and it makes me feel very unsafe.

City Council, get your act together and do something about this! Its hard enough to make ends meet in this town. If people continue to feel unsafe, they will move out. Then you will only have the "untouchable class" that cannot pay your salaries!

Posted by Jim Neal
a resident of Old Mountain View
4 hours ago
@Resident- Just what changes to our laws and culture do you think that criminals and the mentally ill will obey? Isn't murder already against the law?

I find it interesting that this article makes no mention of the fact that the killer was a vegan and a member of P.E.T.A. Does anyone think that if the killer was a white male conservative that those factors would have been ignored?

She is about as far from an NRA stereotype as you can get. If the media were fair, they would go after P.E.T.A. just like they did the NRA. The issue is that the media is NOT fair and they decide what fact to tell you based on their own biased agendas. The fact is that P.E.T.A. is no more responsible for this heinous act or for people that abuse animals than the NRA is responsible for any of the lunatics that have decided that running around shooting people is a good idea, or than NASCAR or the automakers are responsible for people that use their cars to murder people.

It is very easy to draw up straw man arguments to smear and sully the reputations of agencies that are looking out for the common good, for the expediency of advancing a political agenda. I would ask people to keep that in mind the next time you see a media all out assault on some organization or agency. Don't just read what they tell you; ask yourself "What aren't they telling me?".


Jim Neal
Modesto
( Formerly Old Mountain View )

Posted by dont go away mad
a resident of Old Mountain View
4 hours ago
Mvpd did their job by checking her out. That’s all that matters. Mv residents were protected while we were sleeping. Thx Mvpd !

Posted by Thoughts and prayers
a resident of Sylvan Park
13 minutes ago
Thoughts and prayers. Nothing more.

