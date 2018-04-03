Mobile home residents file lawsuit over rent control

Attorneys working on behalf of local mobile home residents say they filed suit against the city of Mountain View late last week. They are requesting a court order to force city officials to include mobile homes under the city's rent control program.

About 1,100 mobile homes are estimated to be in Mountain View. Most residents own their mobile homes but rent a space in a mobile home park. These space rents could be restricted under a rent control program.

Earlier this year, a majority of the city's Rental Housing Committee members voted down a proposal to include mobile home park tenants in rental protections extended by Measure V, which was approved by voters in November 2016. The committee's attorneys had advised members to include mobile homes, as the city's rent control law, the Community Stabilization and Fair Rent Act, does not specifically exempt mobile home parks.

No hearing date has been set yet for the case.