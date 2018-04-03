News

Uploaded: Tue, Apr 3, 2018, 1:45 pm

Mobile home residents file lawsuit over rent control

 

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

Attorneys working on behalf of local mobile home residents say they filed suit against the city of Mountain View late last week. They are requesting a court order to force city officials to include mobile homes under the city's rent control program.

About 1,100 mobile homes are estimated to be in Mountain View. Most residents own their mobile homes but rent a space in a mobile home park. These space rents could be restricted under a rent control program.

Earlier this year, a majority of the city's Rental Housing Committee members voted down a proposal to include mobile home park tenants in rental protections extended by Measure V, which was approved by voters in November 2016. The committee's attorneys had advised members to include mobile homes, as the city's rent control law, the Community Stabilization and Fair Rent Act, does not specifically exempt mobile home parks.

No hearing date has been set yet for the case.

Comments

Posted by Good!
a resident of Old Mountain View
2 hours ago

Of course mobile homes should be included! The rent committeeâ€™s own legal team agrees! The good news is that the landlords will pay for the legal defense and will lose.

Stop gouging your tenants!

Posted by Mt. View Neighbor
a resident of North Whisman
3 minutes ago

Mobile homes should absolutely not be included in Measure V. Mobile homes are completely different than apartments and require a different solution.

The problem is that mobile home owners are committed to a location, as mobile homes are not mobile, but manufactured homes. Once someone purchased, theyâ€™re stuck with the landlord until they sell,

It used to be that a double wide mobile home space rent was about half the cost of a one bedroom apartment. Now, the same mobile home spaces go for 1.5 times the price of a one bedroom apartment.

To impose measure V on mobile home park space rent may not help renters there. Itâ€™s virtually useless. Mobile home residents need city legislation to protect them.

