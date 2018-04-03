News

Uploaded: Tue, Apr 3, 2018, 10:19 am

City wants feedback on tax ideas

 

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

With the November election on the horizon, city officials are trying to gauge whether local voters will support some new tax measures at the ballot box.

Mountain View launched an online survey to test public reaction to ways to collect more revenue. So far, city officials have proposed three tax proposals, including a new headcount tax on large employers and a fee on marijuana sales. They are also proposing a tax increase on hotel lodgings.

City Council members point out these tax proposals wouldn't impact local residents and could significantly boost revenues for transportation improvements. Earlier this year, they hired a polling firm to gather feedback on the tax plans.

The online survey will gather feedback until April 14, and can be found at the city's website

Comments

Posted by Resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
4 hours ago

Why are city "tax ideas" always tax increases? What about finding efficient ways of spending money.

Posted by Wayne
a resident of Bailey Park
3 hours ago

How about no new taxes the city has a surplus try to spend less and clean the city council out. Hotels are already to expensive in the area the tax on weed will only cause more black market illegal weed to be sold. When will the tax stop.

Posted by patrick
a resident of Old Mountain View
2 hours ago

Fully fund the pension shortfall. Stop spending money until you pay your debts.
Npthing else is important until we remove the time-bomb we left to future citizens.
The train to nowhere (Los Angeles) isn't gonna happen Stop pretending it is.

Posted by Otto_Maddox
a resident of Monta Loma
1 hour ago
Otto_Maddox is a registered user.

Here's a "tax idea".. give us our money back.

I know, crazy thought.

We're just revenue streams to the people running this city. Don't kid yourself if you think otherwise.

Posted by William Hitchens
a resident of Waverly Park
1 hour ago
William Hitchens is a registered user.

My responses:
1. Headcount tax: No. They already pay sales tax.
2. Pot tax: Don't permit the sale of pot in MV. Let other cities deal with its problems.
3. Hotel tax: Yes, as long as it includes online services like Airbnb and also rooms rented to students by individual homeowners or apartment dwellers.

In general, given its recent track record, I don't trust MV to spend money wisely and for the overall benefit of the community at large. They pander to too many special interest groups.

Posted by Flash
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
24 minutes ago

Itâ€™s interesting that there seems to be enough money to fund legal aid to illegal immigrants, to support food trucks to serve free food at area parks (without recipients demonstrating need) and to fund free sanitary waste dumping services to vehicles illegally parked on our streets but there is never enough money to provide basic city services to the tax-paying residents, many of whom are already paying extraordinarily high property taxes. How about our city officials exercising good judgement about how to spend the money they already have? A novel idea, I know...

Posted by Taxes
a resident of Bailey Park
6 minutes ago

Everyone here complaining about property taxes, please post your effective property tax rate on the market value of your house, so the rest of us can judge just how much you're paying on that $2M house.

