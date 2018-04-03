City wants feedback on tax ideas

With the November election on the horizon, city officials are trying to gauge whether local voters will support some new tax measures at the ballot box.

Mountain View launched an online survey to test public reaction to ways to collect more revenue. So far, city officials have proposed three tax proposals, including a new headcount tax on large employers and a fee on marijuana sales. They are also proposing a tax increase on hotel lodgings.

City Council members point out these tax proposals wouldn't impact local residents and could significantly boost revenues for transportation improvements. Earlier this year, they hired a polling firm to gather feedback on the tax plans.

The online survey will gather feedback until April 14, and can be found at the city's website