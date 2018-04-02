News

Uploaded: Mon, Apr 2, 2018, 1:58 pm

Initiative filed to scale back city's rent control

Bigger rent increases, annual income eligibility requirements among changes proposed

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

Major changes to Mountain View's rent control law could go before Mountain View voters this fall.

The political action group Measure V Too Costly filed paperwork on Friday, March 30, for a November ballot initiative that would heavily modify Mountain View's rent control program. The proposal, dubbed the "Mountain View Homeowner, Renter, and Taxpayer Protection Initiative," seeks to curtail most limits on rent increases and create income eligibility requirements for tenants.

Among the proposed changes is a provision that under most circumstances would bring a halt to using the Consumer Price Index (CPI) as the baseline for determining citywide rent increases on eligible apartments. Using CPI, affected apartment owners last year were restricted to no more than a 3.4 percent increase in the rents they charged.

Under the proposed initiative, this CPI cap on rent increases would be lifted if more than 3 percent of the approximately 15,000 apartments in the city are vacant. In that scenario, the Rental Housing Committee would be obligated to suspend the CPI rent cap as well as the just-cause eviction protections written into the rent control law. These tenant protections could later be reinstated if the vacancy rate dips back below 3 percent for six consecutive months.

The city's vacancy rate on apartments has not dipped below 3 percent since at least 2009, according to CoStar data. About 4.3 percent of apartments in Mountain View are currently vacant.

For period when the vacancy rate is above 3 percent, the new initiative would set no limit on rent increases, although landlords would still be restricted to imposing only one increase per year. Any rent increases that exceed 7 percent would be subject to a three-step mediation program that could culminate in arbitration, which would not be binding. Under this system, landlords would have to demonstrate their rent increases are "reasonable" due to a variety of factors, such as maintenance and operation costs. The going market rate for similar apartment units in Mountain View could also be used to justify rent increases.

The higher rent threshold and arbitration program bear strong similarities to Measure W, a milder version of rent control that the Mountain View City Council put on the 2016 ballot as an alternative to Measure V, which was favored by tenant advocates and won approval. Measure W fell short of passage, receiving support from only 48.6 percent of voters.

Other big changes are proposed in the new initiative. Tenants would be eligible for the rental protections only if they earn less than the median income for Santa Clara County, which was $90,650 for a two-person household last year. Only tenants earning less than the median income would be eligible for relocation assistance if they were displaced due to redevelopment of the property or other reasons. Currently, under a program approved by the City Council, relocation benefits are available to most displaced tenants earning at least 120 percent of the median income.

The proposed initiative would require any tenants who seek rent-control protections to take the extra step of filing an annual application with the city, stating that they are earning less than the median income under penalty of perjury.

These changes reflect a common refrain among landlords that Mountain View's rental protections are primarily benefiting tech employees earning high salaries, not low-income families.

The Measure V Too Costly organization has made rent control's expense to taxpayers its central argument for changing Mountain View's rent control law. On its website and promotional materials, the group has highlighted the Rental Housing Committee's $2.59 million budget and its need to borrow start-up money from the city government.

"We filed the initiative to fix the inherent flaws within Measure V," former mayor John Inks said in a press release for the group. "Measure V was proving to be too costly for Mountain View taxpayers and was jeopardizing general fund dollars, which are critical to Mountain View's public safety and infrastructure budgets."

Mountain View housing staffers recently reported that the rental committee had paid back the city in full for the borrowed start-up funding. They announced they were expecting the rent control program to show a surplus and said it would likely operate on smaller budgets in coming years.

Landlords are required to fund rent control's costs through an annual fee on nearly every apartment unit in the city. For this year, the fee was set at $155, and apartment owners are prohibited from passing through those costs onto their tenants.

The proposed initiative would change that rule by explicitly limiting the fee to $100 per unit for 2019. Fees can be raised in future years, but these increases must be restricted to the CPI, according to the text of the initiative.

The initiative would amend Measure V with provisions that would bar the Rental Housing Committee from taking money from the city of Mountain View, unless approved by a City Council majority. The Rental Housing Committee members, who are unpaid, would be explicitly prohibited from receiving any compensation.

The proposed initiative is not guaranteed a spot on the November ballot. The city attorney has 15 days to review it and write up a summary. After that, supporters can begin the process of gathering signatures to put it on the ballot. Signatures will need to be collected from 15 percent of the registered voters in Mountain View, which is estimated to be about 5,500 people.

Comments

Posted by Common sense
a resident of Old Mountain View
12 hours ago

Democracy in action. What elections give, they can also take away.

Posted by Let's play Fair
a resident of Rex Manor
12 hours ago

This is a great development. While the idea of controlling sky rocketing rents is good, making housing providers subsidize tech employees (and others) who are making 6 and 7 digit incomes is wrong and is driving a wedge between landlords and tenants. This does a lot in fixing some unintended consequences and providing relief to those who actually need it. Repealing Measure V completely might have some tough consequences but this "fix" seems fair and would provide the benefits that were intended.

Posted by Lets Repeal Prop 13 too
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
12 hours ago

We should also apply the same to Prop 13. Base it on person's level of affordability instead of how long they have owned house.

Why do I have a feeling these same landlords would not agree to this....

Posted by Common sense
a resident of Old Mountain View
12 hours ago

In fact, the income eligibility requirement is a huge win for rent-control *advocates* if they truly are concerned about low-income renters. This is a litmus test for true motivations; they should have included the requirement in Measure V. I've rented under rent control elsewhere in California: with the intense competition for the smaller volume of vacancies that occur under rent control, higher-income tenants can elbow others out of competition, and also, more of them are attracted to such a town who otherwise would have lived elsewhere. They too benefit from the controlled rents, though they could afford to pay more (unlike lower-income renters). They even have incentives to corrupt the process by bribing their way in, because they can afford to, and will easily recover that expense by pocketing the long-term rent savings compared to living in another town paying full market-rate rents.

Posted by Rodger
a resident of Sylvan Park
12 hours ago

I would prefer a complete repeal but butter this measure is better than nothing.

Posted by Barry Burr
a resident of Rex Manor
11 hours ago

The math here is corrupt to high hell. Landlord's remain free to impose arbitrary income standards to approve tenant applications. This will lead to landlords only renting to people above the income threshold, so that they can then raise the rents as much as they want again.
This is total crap. Same greedy exploitative 'write your own paycheck' business model that drove even a former 20 year member of Mountain View's middle class renter population out of town from runaway rents combined with landlord harassment so they can make excuses to impose runaway rents to the next renters of the last two houses I rented.
Long live Measure V, and the tighter restrictions against runaway rents that MUST follow it, and all the pure greed and exploitation behind this next attempt to destroy any rent regulation at all can and must be takes straight to hell, lest all the middle class renter population still managing to afford these runaway rents be driven into RV's on the side streets.

Posted by William Hitchens
a resident of Waverly Park
11 hours ago
William Hitchens is a registered user.

Dear MV Voice:

Please let us know when petitions are circulated and when and where we can sign them.

Posted by Will never pass
a resident of Old Mountain View
10 hours ago

This city is dominated by Democrats and not the very small-minded Republicans that elected a TV personality to the White House.

Posted by Mt. View Neighbor
a resident of North Whisman
10 hours ago

Better than the disaster of measure V, I suppose.

Unfortunately nothing said about just cause eviction. Seriously? I’m now living next door to a drug dealer. Residents are too afraid to call the cops because it’ll take years to get this creep arrested, and he’s crazy.

The only poetic justice is that as the landlords have done what they can to discourage this “alleged” drug dealer from operating out of the unit, he now carries out his business in front of the neighbor’s home... the neighbor who was very openly pro measure V. Hilarious.

Other neighbors are carrying out blatant lease violations as well. Landlords find it too costly to do anything.

Posted by Christopher Chiang
a resident of North Bayshore
10 hours ago
Christopher Chiang is a registered user.

The "landlord" ballot is just a bureaucratic mess of a different stripe. Realistically most renters won't pursue arbitration, so if this is functionally a repeal, I wish they would be truthful and just call the measure a rent control repeal. A repeal may have merits, but any effort to mislead voters is repugnant.

If Mountain View wants a real free market alternative, require every rental unit (old, new, and mobile home) to file with the city their annual rent percent change. Open information is essential for free markets to operate efficiently (see all the historical data home buyers have that renters don’t, so much is done to prevent home buyers from getting a bait and switch, why not renters). Rental websites/news sources would eagerly report such historical data to allow renters to reward reasonable landlords and stay away from greedy landlords. It’s alarming that we continue to make policy without real data on the supposed problem. Landlords say they are being reasonable, renters say they are being fleeced, let the data speak for itself.

Posted by Jim
a resident of Cuesta Park
9 hours ago

This is great. Read the text carefully. It makes it easier to evict drug dealers and those committing a crime on the property! And it says that rich tenants shouldn’t get a free ride and subsidies. I can get behind this Measure easily. Bravo!

Posted by Richard
a resident of Monta Loma
9 hours ago

Why should my landlord subsidize a Google engineer? There is a real need in this community for people who cannot afford to live here so let’s ensure housing for all but reserve the benefits of rent control for those who need it most. The idea of tying rent control to income is a novel idea and should be embraced. Can’t wait for the tenant coalition to try to oppose this and look like they’re defending the rich.

Posted by LOL
a resident of Castro City
9 hours ago

Here come the astroturfed comments again. Look at the guy above me who's never posted here before. Last article had these all cleaned up with "user posting under multiple names." This campaign Abe-Koga is supporting is up to some dirty tactics.

Posted by LOL
a resident of Castro City
9 hours ago

Amazing, another one snuck in while I was typing that. Astroturf away!

Posted by The Business Man
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
8 hours ago
The Business Man is a registered user.

Yes the initiative has been filed. But in order for it to be on the ballot the history shows that the City of Mountain View required signatures to be submitted for a City Charter Amendment to be on the ballot

The history showed that Measure V was required to have 5,000 signatures to be placed on the ballot.

Thus any different treatment by the Registrar of Voters and the City would certainly cause problems. The fact is that the same rules must apply to this new Ballot Initiative

That is 5,000/35,399 voters according to the Santa Clara Registrar of Voters or a total of 14% of the voters in Mountain View to support their initiative.

This sounds like a significant challenge just to get it on the ballot.

The irony is that the Costa Hawkins appeal will most certainly be in the election as well. Will all apartment renters in Mountain View finally unite and say YES to repeal Costa Hawkins and NO to this new ballot initiative in the election.

It looks like this is going to be a very interesting situation to watch.

Posted by @Richard
a resident of Sylvan Park
8 hours ago

Richard: “Why should my landlord subsidize a Google engineer?”
Hm, why should your landlord subsidize you or anyone else?

Posted by Gary
a resident of Sylvan Park
6 hours ago
Gary is a registered user.

It appears from the description that this initiative, if passed, would end rent control and promote mass eviction. If the landlords do not manage to get the signatures needed, they will direct their 6 city councilmembers to put the proposed law on the ballot anyway. So, at least people can see what is coming.

