Uploaded: Mon, Apr 2, 2018, 4:41 pm

Forecast: heavy rain headed to Bay Area

Rain expected to start falling Thursday as tropical moisture heads to California

"Pineapple Express" showers will hit the Bay Area beginning Thursday and several locations may see heavy rainfall through Saturday morning.

National Weather Service officials said the rain pattern begins with a large area of moisture streaming up to California from Hawaii.

It will bring an "atmospheric river" with light to moderate rain and possible heavy rain in the North Bay and coastal areas.

There will be 0.75 inches to 2 inches of rain in urban areas, and up to 4 inches of rain in the North Bay, according to the weather service.

Winds will pick up throughout the week and may reach speeds of 30 to 45 mph near mountain ridge areas.

— Bay City News Service

