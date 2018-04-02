Electronic music festival comes to CSMA

Mountain View's Community School of Music and Arts next month is hosting its first electronic music festival. The three-day event, April 13-15, is meant to highlight the intersection of music and technology, and it will feature various live performances as well as hands-on workshops.

The festival is made possible thanks to a $25,000 grant provided last year by Inspire Mountain View. The grant program was a new collaboration between several of the large local tech companies to promote community events and culture.

CSMA organizers say they have signed up several artists to perform, including Flashbulb, Bathing and The Hurd Ensemble. In addition to live music, the festival will feature various workshops and demos.

A full list of events can be found at the Community School of Music and Arts webpage.

--Mark Noack