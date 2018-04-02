News

Uploaded: Mon, Apr 2, 2018, 10:34 am

Electronic music festival comes to CSMA

 

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

Mountain View's Community School of Music and Arts next month is hosting its first electronic music festival. The three-day event, April 13-15, is meant to highlight the intersection of music and technology, and it will feature various live performances as well as hands-on workshops.

The festival is made possible thanks to a $25,000 grant provided last year by Inspire Mountain View. The grant program was a new collaboration between several of the large local tech companies to promote community events and culture.

CSMA organizers say they have signed up several artists to perform, including Flashbulb, Bathing and The Hurd Ensemble. In addition to live music, the festival will feature various workshops and demos.

A full list of events can be found at the Community School of Music and Arts webpage.

--Mark Noack

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

The Courthouse 2021 opening soon in Redwood City
By Elena Kadvany | 3 comments | 4,734 views

Couples: Slowing Down & Content and Process Conversation
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 736 views

Farm Bill Cafe
By Laura Stec | 1 comment | 347 views

View all local blogs
 
Short Story Contest

Short story writers wanted!

The 32nd Annual Palo Alto Weekly Short Story Contest is now accepting entries for Adult, Young Adult (15-17) and Teen (12-14) categories. Send us your short story (2,500 words or less) and entry form by April 6. First, Second and Third Place prizes awarded in each category.

View Details