Rep. Eshoo to host Social Security town hall meeting

Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto, will host a Social Security town hall meeting with Rep. John Larson, D-Hartford, of Connecticut on Tuesday, April 3, in Redwood City.

Eshoo and Larson will present their legislation, the Social Security 2100 Act, which according to the legislators increases Social Security benefits, gives senior citizens a tax cut and ensures the program is solvent for future generations. The bill was introduced last year by Larson and is co-sponsored by 171 representatives, including Eshoo.

They will discuss how participants can enhance their Social Security benefits and will take questions from the audience.

The meeting is scheduled for 1:30-3 p.m. on Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Senior Center, 1455 Madison Ave. in Redwood City. Reservations are required and can be made online or by calling Eshoo's Palo Alto office at (650) 323-2984. The meeting will also be livestreamed on Facebook.