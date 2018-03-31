Palo Alto Deputy Fire Chief Catherine Capriles steps down

After more than two decades of service, Palo Alto Fire Deputy Chief Catherine Capriles concluded her career with the city Friday.

Capriles joined the city in 1994 and gradually climbed up the management ladder, becoming a captain in 2007 and a deputy chief in 2012. Over the last two years, she has been embroiled in a legal dispute with the city of Palo Alto after Fire Chief Eric Nickel suspended her for taking a department firetruck to Mountain View, where she lives, reportedly without proper authorization.

The incident spurred a successful appeal from Capriles, in which a judge overturned the suspension, followed by a "fact-finding" statement from City Manager James Keene, who upheld the original suspension. Capriles then sued the city to challenge that decision.

In considering disciplinary measures, Nickel considered demoting Capriles, according to a finding from Administrative Law Judge Michael Scarlett, who ruled against the city. After considering "appellant's stellar 22 year career with the Department with or above expected performance evaluations and her letters of recognition and acknowledgement, Chief Nickel concluded that the suspension was the appropriate level of discipline," Scarlett wrote.

Capriles told the Voice's sister paper, the Palo Alto Weekly in an email Friday that she felt it was time for her to complete this part of her journey. She plans to teach swimming in Mountain View.