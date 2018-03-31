News

Uploaded: Sat, Mar 31, 2018, 1:09 pm

Palo Alto Deputy Fire Chief Catherine Capriles steps down

Mountain View resident has been embroiled in legal dispute over use of a firetruck

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

After more than two decades of service, Palo Alto Fire Deputy Chief Catherine Capriles concluded her career with the city Friday.

Capriles joined the city in 1994 and gradually climbed up the management ladder, becoming a captain in 2007 and a deputy chief in 2012. Over the last two years, she has been embroiled in a legal dispute with the city of Palo Alto after Fire Chief Eric Nickel suspended her for taking a department firetruck to Mountain View, where she lives, reportedly without proper authorization.

The incident spurred a successful appeal from Capriles, in which a judge overturned the suspension, followed by a "fact-finding" statement from City Manager James Keene, who upheld the original suspension. Capriles then sued the city to challenge that decision.

In considering disciplinary measures, Nickel considered demoting Capriles, according to a finding from Administrative Law Judge Michael Scarlett, who ruled against the city. After considering "appellant's stellar 22 year career with the Department with or above expected performance evaluations and her letters of recognition and acknowledgement, Chief Nickel concluded that the suspension was the appropriate level of discipline," Scarlett wrote.

Capriles told the Voice's sister paper, the Palo Alto Weekly in an email Friday that she felt it was time for her to complete this part of her journey. She plans to teach swimming in Mountain View.

Comments

Posted by Anthony
a resident of The Crossings
1 hour ago

There is much more to this beyond taking a fully-staffed emergency vehicle off station. Numerous complaints and police reports were filed regrading her reckless driving of her assigned vehicle. PAFD and MVPD were loathe to do anything about it until forced to. This was corruption to the core giving the foot dragging by both cities. She also was engaged in retaliatory acts. The records are there if the writer wanted to look. She was given the option to retire, but she should have been fired on the spot. Ironically she alone could have saved her own job by just acting professional, doing the right thing and admitting fault.

Regardless, good riddance. There are plenty of good and professional firefighters ready to step up and not bring a bad name and image to the profession. And at least here in the Crossings we won't have to put up with the many years of her blowing through stop signs in the community or having her assigned fire vehicle constantly parked on our private street taking up valuable parking rather than in her empty driveway. All because she thought she was untouchable.

Posted by Liars
a resident of another community
1 hour ago

Any Liar in The Crossings can create a police report of his complaint. This smacks of HOA politics gone wild.

