News

Uploaded: Fri, Mar 30, 2018, 11:13 pm

Tesla says autopilot was engaged during fatal crash

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

The driver who died in a fiery crash on Highway 101 last week had his Tesla's Autopilot engaged before the crash, according to a statement released by the company Friday night.

San Mateo resident Wei Huang, 38, crashed into a highway barrier separating southbound Highway 101 from the Highway 85 carpool flyover lane shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Friday, March 23. The Tesla struck the median at freeway speeds, triggering a three-vehicle accident and causing the car to catch fire. Huang was transported to Stanford Hospital with major injuries, where he later died.

Tesla retrieved the vehicle logs from Huang's vehicle, a Model X, and determined that the Autopilot system was engaged at 9:27 a.m., moments before the collision with the "adaptive cruise control follow-distance set to a minimum," according to a blog post from the company.

As Huang approached the barrier, he had received "several visual" warnings and an audible warning to take control of the vehicle again, according to the post. But data from the vehicle shows that the driver's hands "were not detected on the wheel for six seconds prior to the collision."

"The driver had about five seconds and 150 meters of unobstructed view of the concrete divider with the crushed crash attenuator, but the vehicle logs show that no action was taken," according to the statement.

Earlier this week, ABC7 News reported that Huang's family said Huang had frequent trouble with the Autopilot system on the Model X, and took it took his dealer on multiple occasions claiming that the Autopilot veered towards the same Highway 101 barrier that his vehicle collided with on March 23.

Tesla officials argued in the blog post that while the company's Autopilot system doesn't prevent all accidents, it has maintained a strong safety track record since its rollout over a year ago. The blog post claims that there is only one fatality for every 320 million miles traveled by vehicles with the function -- significantly lower than the average in the U.S. of one death per 86 million miles traveled.

"Tesla Autopilot does not prevent all accidents â€“- such a standard would be impossible -- but it makes them much less likely to occur," according to the blog post. "It unequivocally makes the world safer for the vehicle occupants, pedestrians and cyclists."

The National Transportation Safety Board announced on Tuesday, March 27, that it was stepping in to investigate the crash as well as the subsequent emergency response. Battery fires in electric vehicles can reach temperatures of 900 degrees and require thousands of gallons of water to extinguish, but fire crews had little access to a water supply in the middle of the highway.

Tesla engineers came out to the scene of the crash to assist the Mountain View Fire Department in getting the battery under control.

In an initial blog post about the accident on March 27, Tesla officials stated that the attenuator barrier, a buffer designed to cushion a collision with the cement median of the Highway 85 flyover, had either been "removed or crushed" without an adequate replacement, which added to the severity of the crash.

"We have never seen this level of damage to a Model X in any other crash," according to the post.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Protégé Restaurant opens in Palo Alto
By Elena Kadvany | 6 comments | 7,379 views

Couples: Slowing Down & Content and Process Conversation
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 399 views

View all local blogs
 
Photo Contest

Calling all photographers!

Enter your best shots in the 2018 Peninsula Photo Contest. Open to anyone who lives, works or attends school within the 650 area code. There are both Adult and Youth divisions and six different categories to submit your digital images. Deadline for entries is Monday, April 2.

See Details