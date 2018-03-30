News

Uploaded: Fri, Mar 30, 2018, 9:56 am

Teacher shortage looms amid countywide hiring spree

Districts struggle to find enough special ed, math and science teachers

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

For teachers seeking a job in Santa Clara County this year, it's a buyer's market.

Hundreds of teachers descended on the county Office of Education headquarters in San Jose on Saturday morning, packing rooms filled with brightly-colored booths at the region's largest job fair of the year. Twenty-seven school districts and 14 charter schools each staked out a spot with glossy brochures in a bid to snatch up new talent, sometimes by that afternoon.

But despite the bustling scene and long lines, the number of prospective and returning teachers -- 660 registrants in total -- is still way down from past years. Like much of California, Santa Clara County schools are facing an ongoing struggle to fill vacancies, grappling with an annual churn of teachers that frequently leads to last-minute hiring sprees before school starts in August. Competition is particularly fierce for math, science and special education teachers.

The annual Teacher Resource Fair is the largest job fair for teachers in the county, and a big chance to get a jump on hiring before the summer break, said Anisha Munshi, the director of human resources for the county office of education. Teachers typically come in with a short list of school districts and charter schools that interest them, she said, and can elect to do one-on-one interviews -- carried out in small rooms all over the office of education's headquarters -- with potential employers and sign contracts on the spot.

Munshi said five years ago the county had close to 800 or 900 teachers looking for work at the job fair, but the numbers declined in recent years and have remained stubbornly low. The press release priming for the event took a gloomy tone, noting that the county is facing a teacher shortage, particularly for math, science, English language learning and special education teachers, despite the county's overall dip in student enrollment and teacher layoffs in some districts.

"Many teachers are nearing retirement age, yet we do not see as many new teachers entering the workforce," said Chief Public Affairs Officer Peter Daniels in a statement. "It is a constant struggle to deal with the rate of attrition, so there is always a need."

The latest data from the U.S. Department of Education shows that enrollment in teacher preparation programs in California rose slightly in the 2014-15 school year to 20,872, up from 18,788 last year, but that hardly represents a rebound. During the 2001-02 school year, enrollment in the preparation programs exceeded 75,000.

Perhaps the highest demand is for teachers with special education credentials, whose distinctive green name tags may as well have been VIP passes. Munshi said the hiring needs differ from one region of the county to another, but every single district is searching hard to fill special education jobs. She said the perks districts are laying out to entice special education teachers are huge, and that she saw one district offering a $9,000 signing bonus at the fair to sweeten the deal.

"For special education teachers, this is your event," she said.

The Mountain View Whisman School District, which has been recruiting between 40 and 50 teachers each year due to both attrition and increased enrollment, is in a relatively good position this year, said Carmen Ghysels, the district's chief human relations officer. So far, the district has filled five of the 25 open positions for the upcoming school year, and the hope is that all of the district's 50 probationary teachers will elect to stick around for at least another year. It's the late resignations that tend to throw HR planning into disarray, Ghysels said, leading to last-minute hires, vacancies and substitute teachers when schools open in August.

"It's the dreaded June 1 resignations, and we're hoping that doesn't happen too often," she said.

Los Altos School District officials are in the same boat, and say it's too early to know how many vacancies will open up in the next three months. Marlene Revelo, a human resource specialist for the district, said the early start and the job fair on Saturday are critical for getting an early jump on hiring for the upcoming school year and finding solid candidates in the area.

"There was really good turnout at the job fair, and we're really impressed with the quality of the candidates we spoke with," she said. "We're super optimistic that we're going to have some really stellar teachers on board."

Data on whether there is a statewide teacher shortage across all subjects is sparse, but a survey released last month by the Learning Policy Institute found that 80 percent of school districts struggled to find qualified teachers for the 2017-18 school year. Among those districts, 35 percent said the shortage had gotten worse, while 55 percent reported no change. The analysis was fairly limited -- only 25 school districts participated -- but included a wide range of districts from rural, urban and suburban regions of the state.

Studies have, however, consistently found an ongoing shortage of teachers for special education, math and, more recently, science. The state adopted a new framework of science standards rooted in hands-on projects, engineering, new technology and "practical applications" of science in 2013, but the rollout of the Next Generation Science Standards has been fraught with challenges including too few science teachers to teach it.

A study released earlier this month by the Public Policy Institute of California found that about a quarter of the 204 surveyed school districts didn't have enough credentialed teachers to teach the new standards regardless of location, and the total number of science teachers -- while it has steadily increased -- simply hasn't kept up with math and English language arts. As a result, average class sizes for science tend to be "much larger" than other subjects, according to the report.

Revelo said that this year she didn't see a lot of special education teachers who are credentialed to teach students with mild to moderate disabilities, as compared to prior years at the job fair, and that school psychologists seemed to have a much smaller presence.

Although school districts surveyed by the Learning Policy Institute recommended that loan forgiveness and scholarship programs, teacher residency programs and better support for novice teachers would be good strategies to reduce the shortage of teachers, those are hardly a top priority for teachers here in Santa Clara County. Munshi said teachers who attend the job fair are focused squarely on salaries, rather than short commutes or other perks. Booths at the Saturday event frequently posted salary schedules next to piles of marketing materials showing how much new recruits would make each year.

After a series of hefty pay increases starting in 2014, the Mountain View Whisman School District is now on the upper end of the pay scale in the county, with salaries ranging from $60,933 to $109,243 for the 2017-18 school year. No surprise, then, that the district's booth was among the most popular, with a line winding around the room and a 45-minute wait for interested teachers to get an interview.

"For a first-year teacher, they will go where they need to go, and that's where the school districts are willing to pay the most," Munshi said.

Comments

6 people like this
Posted by Croc Dundee
a resident of another community
3 hours ago

Teachers are in such high demand that they make them wait in line for 45 minutes as part of a cattle call? Before the District knows how many openings they have? If it were me, I would rethink the process

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by James Thurber
a resident of Shoreline West
3 hours ago
James Thurber is a registered user.

I wish them all the best of luck. Recent applications for teacher credentials (State of California) have fallen to approximately one-third of where they were just a few years ago. My sister is an education specialist in Washington State and they're facing similar problems.

Of course if teachers weren't frequently being demonized by the press and public it might help. Frequent pressure to "teach to the state test" isn't helping either.

But ultimately the problem is money. Society has failed to fund school systems properly, especially since Proposition 13. Alas, even to mention that is simply beating a dead horse.

Again, best of luck to all the Santa Clara school districts.

Email Town Square Moderator      


12 people like this
Posted by Des
a resident of Cuesta Park
3 hours ago

This breaks my heart.

My favorite thing to do in the entire world is teach physics & math.

Instead I am an engineer/researcher gives a lot of public talks and spend my time tying to figure out ways to explain and teach complex concepts to people.

However for me to even consider teaching, considering no bonuses, no, stock, no significant raises (>20%) a role would need to offer something between 250-300k/yr. Could be done at $175k but living on top Roman.

So the 60,000-109,000 is ... well... itâ€™s frustrating!

It sends a VERY clear message to me, that this society doesnâ€™t actually want me teaching linear algebra, calculus & quantum field theory as it applies to Quantum Computing. They want me working for a private company doing private things. Which is odd, as I would think kids today would need to start learning about Quantum Computing now.

But clearly, with no way to support my family, contine to own my home and pay taxes, to with my Wife support our Daughter on _any_ possible combination offered by the local School.

And while this problem is well known.

I see NO progress.

And it makes me sad. I really love teaching.

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by No TECHFAN
a resident of Cuesta Park
3 hours ago

We don't pay teachers fair salaries - so no wonder we do not have enough teachers and we cannot attract enough exceptional people into this profession.

In other countries teachers are paid well, have good benefits and are well-recognized, so the teaching profession competes with other well-paying jobs. But not here.

So maybe soon we will see Facebook, Google and Apple-schools, just like we have Facebook, Google and Apple campuses (with free meals and free many other things...) and Facebook, Google and Apple buses. These companies do everything for their employees, but very little for the community!

We are on our way to a major self-inflicted implosion in Silicon Valley - or does anyone think this constantly tightening situation can continue for much longer?





Email Town Square Moderator      


12 people like this
Posted by Monta Loma Teacher
a resident of Monta Loma
2 hours ago

Unfortunately word has gotten out that no matter what the pay, Mountain View Whisman School District in not the place you want to work. The district office headed up by Rudolph and Ghysels broadcasts loud and clear that they do not value employees. They are backed by a board that gobbles up their propaganda and who aremore concerned with their egos than building strong communities. Strong school communities where teacher want to be a part of will never come to be as long as the current toxic leadership at the district continues backed by an oblivious board with a few toxic members of it's own like Gutierrez and Wheeler.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by gcoladon
a resident of Slater
1 hour ago
gcoladon is a registered user.

Des, your story interests me and I'd like to talk to you more about the conundrum you describe.

Could you please email me at gcoladonato@mvwsd.org to continue the conversation?

Warm regards,
Greg Coladonato
MVWSD Trustee

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Protégé Restaurant opens in Palo Alto
By Elena Kadvany | 3 comments | 7,286 views

View all local blogs
 
Photo Contest

Calling all photographers!

Enter your best shots in the 2018 Peninsula Photo Contest. Open to anyone who lives, works or attends school within the 650 area code. There are both Adult and Youth divisions and six different categories to submit your digital images. Deadline for entries is Monday, April 2.

See Details