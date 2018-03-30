County rolls out new child abuse hotline

The Santa Clara County Social Services Agency announced today a new toll-free 24-hour phone number to report suspected cases of child abuse and neglect in accordance with the county proclaiming April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The toll-free number, (833) SCC-KIDS, will reach the county's Child Abuse and Neglect Center at any time.

"We encourage everyone to call the toll-free number if they suspect child abuse is happening near them, and to participate in prevention and awareness activities to show their commitment to help prevent this horrendous crime," Supervisor Joe Simitian said in a statement.

The month will be dedicated to preventing child abuse on Tuesday when a memorial flag will be raised at 9 a.m. at the James P. McEntee Sr. Plaza, and a proclamation will take place at the 9:30 a.m. Board of Supervisors meeting that day, according to the county.

The flag will fly throughout the month of April.

"Adults are guardians for our children," Supervisor Cindy Chavez said in a statement. "When that trusting relationship is violated through abuse, we cannot be silent."

The county has planned two events to pay respect to the cause in April, including Wear Blue Day on April 6 and the 36th Annual Child Abuse Symposium on April 27, according to county officials.

Wear Blue Day is the day that people are encouraged to wear a blue ribbon to stand against child abuse and "raise awareness among friends and coworkers."

The annual symposium will drive hundreds of experts and advocates to Villa Ragusa in Campbell to discuss approaches and new data about child abuse, according to the page dedicated to it on Campbell's Child Abuse

Prevention Council website.