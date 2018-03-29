News

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 29, 2018, 12:14 pm

Man arrested for suspected meth deal

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Police arrested a 29-year-old Mountain View resident Saturday after he allegedly sold methamphetamine, and cited the man who buying it on drug possession charges.

Officers found the two men standing outside of an apartment complex on the 1900 block of Hackett Avenue, and decided to stop and speak to them because of suspicious circumstances, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson. The two men were standing in front of a vacant apartment complex that was being fumigated, shortly before 11 p.m., and it's unclear why they were there, she said.

Officers determined that the Mountain View man had allegedly sold methamphetamine to the other man, a 29-year-old San Jose resident, and arrested him on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into Santa Clara County jail.

The San Jose man was also cited for possession of a controlled substance.

Editor's note: The Voice's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case.

Comments

Like this comment
Posted by Kevin
a resident of Cuesta Park
12 hours ago

Meth Sucks......

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by Not Really...
a resident of Bailey Park
12 hours ago

Meth is excellent for the dental industry because it causes your teeth to disintegrate into rotten black stubs wherein YOU WILL NEED to spend significant dollars for dental implants.

Thank you METH HEADS!

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by dont go away mad
a resident of Old Mountain View
9 hours ago
dont go away mad is a registered user.

Good job M. V. P. D! Where thereâ€™s meth heads, thereâ€™s burglaries. Keep up the great work!



Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Protégé Restaurant opens in Palo Alto
By Elena Kadvany | 3 comments | 6,892 views

"The Seven Principles for Making Marriage Work" by John Gottman
By Chandrama Anderson | 2 comments | 1,831 views

View all local blogs
 
Photo Contest

Calling all photographers!

Enter your best shots in the 2018 Peninsula Photo Contest. Open to anyone who lives, works or attends school within the 650 area code. There are both Adult and Youth divisions and six different categories to submit your digital images. Deadline for entries is Monday, April 2.

See Details