Man arrested for suspected meth deal

Police arrested a 29-year-old Mountain View resident Saturday after he allegedly sold methamphetamine, and cited the man who buying it on drug possession charges.

Officers found the two men standing outside of an apartment complex on the 1900 block of Hackett Avenue, and decided to stop and speak to them because of suspicious circumstances, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson. The two men were standing in front of a vacant apartment complex that was being fumigated, shortly before 11 p.m., and it's unclear why they were there, she said.

Officers determined that the Mountain View man had allegedly sold methamphetamine to the other man, a 29-year-old San Jose resident, and arrested him on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into Santa Clara County jail.

The San Jose man was also cited for possession of a controlled substance.