News

Uploaded: Wed, Mar 28, 2018, 5:03 pm

Rick Perry praises SLAC employees during visit to national lab

Secretary discusses long-term energy security and Gov. Jerry Brown

by Dave Boyce / Almanac

If you're a scientist at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, you have the potential to change the world, according to Rick Perry, the former governor of Texas and presidential candidate and current head of the energy department.

"Not everybody can say that," Perry noted in brief and mainly inspirational remarks to about 350 SLAC employees gathered in the campus auditorium on Wednesday. "One of the reasons I'm really proud to be associated with men and women like you is because the young scientists, in particular, could be working in a lot of different places."

Within a 30-mile radius of SLAC are some "pretty cool companies to be working for and you could be making a helluva lot more money, most likely, than working in this place," he said. "The collaboration that goes on at an institution like this, the people that you get to rub elbows with ... is invaluable. You're making a difference."

Super-computing is a particularly important area of national laboratory research, he said.

SLAC is one of 17 national laboratories overseen by the energy department. Perry has been touring the labs in the western United States, including those in Livermore and Berkeley.

Over the past five years, SLAC scientists - and the engineers who design their special-purpose tools - have used their X-ray laser, powered by their accelerator, to watch a virus preparing to infect a healthy cell; to test a device that could reduce the environmental costs of producing hydrogen for vehicle fuel; to prepare a form of carbon that improves battery storage capacity; and to develop a protein that disrupts the process by which cancers spread.

In 2017 alone, they used the laser to sustainably produce ethanol from carbon dioxide; to decipher the atomic structure of an intact virus; to help uncover the blueprint of a vaccine for a hemorrhagic fever virus; and to create a stretchable plastic electrode from a substance used to thicken soup, among other uses.

A cool job

While being the energy department secretary is not the best job he said he's ever had â€“ that honor goes to his 14 years as governor â€“ it is, he said, the coolest job he's ever had. In his 40 years in government, he said he's found no other place with more passion on the part of its employees.

During his remarks, Perry recalled, without apology and to the amusement of his audience, his 2013 efforts as governor of Texas to run ads in California aimed at persuading California-based companies to relocate to Texas.

At the time, Gov. Jerry Brown dismissed Perry's campaign as insignificant, but to his SLAC audience Perry described the governor as still "a little bit raw about me coming over here to recruit businesses from California and take 'em to Texas. I get that. Competition's a good thing, whether you're a governor of a state or a scientist."

"We're working together but we're also competing," he said. "Because, God knows, in the world we live in today, we're competing. We're competing with some countries that really are good at what they do. We need to get it right and we need to be first," including in super-computing, he said.

Perry took two screened questions, one of which asked for his views on long-term energy security. It's a mix of renewable energy and fossil fuels, he said. "The world is going to burn fossil fuels. How do we do it in the cleanest way possible?" he said. "I'm very comfortable that the science for that is going to come from a university that's working with DOE."

Asked about regulation and its effect on consumers, Perry said a key to effective government regulation is to look out for unintended consequences. "The point is, we gotta take care of our environment, whether it's our economic environment, whether it's the environment we breathe, whatever it is, government has to take care of that," he said. "Can you do it in a way that is economically feasible and doesn't cost you more than what the benefit is?"

Related stories:

â€¢ SLAC at 50

â€¢ SLAC at 55

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Protégé Restaurant opens in Palo Alto
By Elena Kadvany | 3 comments | 5,544 views

"The Seven Principles for Making Marriage Work" by John Gottman
By Chandrama Anderson | 2 comments | 1,521 views

Spring Break college touring
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 0 comments | 1,328 views

View all local blogs
 
Short Story Contest

Short story writers wanted!

The 32nd Annual Palo Alto Weekly Short Story Contest is now accepting entries for Adult, Young Adult (15-17) and Teen (12-14) categories. Send us your short story (2,500 words or less) and entry form by April 6. First, Second and Third Place prizes awarded in each category.

View Details