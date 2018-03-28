News

Uploaded: Wed, Mar 28, 2018, 1:50 pm

Councilwoman draws fire for political ad

Critics allege inaccuracies in comments for anti-rent control ad

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

A new online video that paints Mountain View's rent control program as a huge mistake is triggering a swift backlash against City Council member Margaret Abe-Koga.

The councilwoman appeared for less than 30 seconds in a political ad produced by the Measure V Too Costly organization, but critics say her brief comments smack of falsehoods. In the video, Abe-Koga echoed the opposition group's chief complaint that rent control is squandering money for Mountain View.


Margaret Abe-Koga
"Our strict rent control policy is costing us two-and-a-half million a year to implement," she was filmed saying. "Those funds could be better used to help folks in need right away."

It is accurate that the city's rent control program established a first-year budget of $2.5 million, of which about $1 million came from loans from the city. The program has now fully paid back those loans, according to its staff. Going forward, the rent control program will draw its funding by charging landlords a per-unit fee, which is set at $155 for this year.

That initial budget was intentionally inflated to cover start-up costs and to ensure the program didn't get overwhelmed if it received hundreds of petitions for rent adjustments. But that workload never materialized, and city staffers say they are now expecting a surplus and significantly smaller budgets and fees in future years.

At the Tuesday, March 27, City Council meeting, a line of speakers blasted Abe-Koga for participating in the video. Critics also pointed out Abe-Koga identified herself in the video as a councilwoman, but she never mentioned that she wasn't speaking on behalf of the City Council.

"It was affirmed that the city has been repaid, so Measure V is not costing the city of Mountain View anything," said Joan MacDonald, a member of the Mountain View Tenants Coalition. "We ask the Councilwoman Abe-Koga to withdraw this video and not keep misleading the residents of Mountain View."

In response, Abe-Koga explained that she hadn't known the money had been repaid when she was filmed for the rent control opposition video. But she said she stood by the rest of her comments.

"It's a costly measure regardless of who pays the bill," she said. "I have my personal beliefs and opinions, same as anyone else."

In an interview with the Voice Abe-Koga went on the offensive, saying tenant advocates also should face scrutiny over the accuracy of their claims. The current controversy over extending rent control protection to mobile homes, she said, stemmed from advocates making exaggerated promises to win support.

"If we get paid back and the budget does go down, then I'm willing to change my opinion," she said. "But at this date and time, I'm not seeing that."

Comments

19 people like this
Posted by The Business Man
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
5 hours ago
The Business Man is a registered user.

WOW,

The insanity of Mountain View City Government doesn't seem to end.

THe fact that a sitting councilmember criticized the City Charter is a blatant violation of the council members requirements to uphold the city charter.

Thus this councilmember has invoked grounds for removal. Any political action made by an ACTIVE member of the City Council that contradicts the City Charter cannot be tolerated and must be rectified.

John Inks is allowed to do so because he is a retired city councilmember. He has no responsibility to uphold the City Charter or any Code of Conduct or Conflict of Interest issues at this time.

BUT Margaret Abe-Koga is an active city councilmember. Thus has many rules she accepted as being a local government office holder she must not violate. This IS a clear violation of those rules and laws and thus she is accountable for her actions.

Email Town Square Moderator      


16 people like this
Posted by Daneel
a resident of Gemello
4 hours ago
Daneel is a registered user.

@ The Business Man: Can you please be more specific about the rules that councilwoman Margaret Abe-Koga has violated? If member of the city council are not allowed to speak out against the status quo, how can anything be changed at all?

Email Town Square Moderator      


21 people like this
Posted by Darin
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
4 hours ago
Darin is a registered user.

I didn't realize that criticizing the city charter and upholding the city charter were mutually exclusive options.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by vonlost
a resident of Cuesta Park
4 hours ago

As dishonest as Abe-Koga seems to be (falsehood and presenting as speaking for the city), I can't criticize her for criticizing the law, as long as she upholds it in her official city acts.

Email Town Square Moderator      


8 people like this
Posted by Odd
a resident of Monta Loma
4 hours ago

I think it's odd that someone like Margaret Abe-Koga who is so opposed to rent control was elected at the same time when rent control (Measure V) passed. How did a majority of people pass them both!

I suppose that rent-control advocates did a great job campaigning for the Measure but did a poor job telling voters they shouldn't vote for a candidate who would actively try to sabotage it.

One thing to keep in mind: the Rental Housing Committee is 3-2 against rent control BECAUSE of Margaret Abe-Koga. The committee was fixed by late 2016 before she took her seat, but she complained early in 2017 that she didn't get to choose any of the members. She wanted her old colleague Tom Means on the RHC. As a result of her political maneuvering, we got Vanessa Honey, a political neophyte and a questionable chair of the RHC...and Tom. Both are virulently against the very policy they are asked to regulate.

Advocates of Measure V need to step up their grassroots activities to:
A) Work to get Tom Means off of the RHC
B) Work to pressure Margaret Abe-Koga to stop denigrating a law she is sworn to administer.
C) Work to vote in people who support the law.

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by The Business Man
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
3 hours ago
The Business Man is a registered user.

Insofar as the City Council is not permitted to express opinions adverse to the City Chart please refer to the City Council Code of Conduct section 3.4 that states:

3.4 Conflict of Interest

3.4.1 In order to assure their independence and impartiality on behalf of the public good, COUNCILMEMBERS ARE PROHIBITED FROM USING THEIR OFFICIAL POSITIONS TO INFLUENCE GOVERNMENT DECISIONS IN WHICH THEY HAVE A FINANCIAL INTEREST OR WHERE THEY HAVE AN ORGANIZATIONAL RESPONSIBILITY OR A PERSONAL RELATIONSHIP THAT WOULD PRESENT A CONFLICT OF INTEREST UNDER APPLICABLE STATE LAW.

It would appear on its face that this action is a violation of this part of the conflict of interest provisions of the City Council Code of Conduct. The Code of Conduct goes on to further say:

3.4.3 COUNCILMEMBERS SHALL NOT TAKE ADVANTAGE OF SERVICES OR OPPORTUNITIES FOR PERSONAL GAIN by virtue of their public office that are not available to the public in general.

Given that the Website “MeasureVTooCostly” is a for profit website and organization, there must be either financial gains or gains in kind being provided to this City Council member that would not be available to us regular citizens. The Code of Conduct goes on to say also:

3.4.8 To the best of their ability, Councilmembers shall represent the official policies and positions of the City Council. When presenting their personal opinions or positions publicly, members shall explicitly state they do not represent the Council or the City.

Given that she did not make any statement to the effect of not representing the City of Mountain View, MORE TO THE POINT SHE WAS MAKING A STATEMENT AS AN ACTIVE CITY COUNCIL MEMBER, this is a clear violation of the City Council Code of Conduct.

Insofar as the City Council is prohibited from acting against the City Charter please refer to the City Charter Section 506:

Section 506. - Powers vested in the council.

All powers of the city, EXCEPT AS OTHERWISE PROVIDED IN THIS CHARTER, shall be vested in the council, and said council may establish the method by which any of such powers may be exercised.

Thus if powers are preempted by the City Charter, as the CSFRA has done, the council is prohibited from interfering with the City Charter as a Whole. The public should be aware of this.

Insofar as the limitations on the city council from interfering with the City Charter please refer to section 513:

Section 513. - Council action.

Legislative action shall be taken by the council ONLY BY MEANS OF AN ORDINANCE, RESOLUTION OR MINUTE ACTION DULY RECORDED IN THE OFFICIAL MINUTES OF THE CITY COUNCIL. (As amended November 3, 1998.)

Thus any actions taken outside the City Council are in effect prohibited by the City Charter. NO City Councilmember can actively participate in political action involving any political interests as long as they sit at the City Council

Insofar as the possibility of removal of office please refer to section 1304 of the city charter that states:

Section 1304. - Recall of elective officials.

Every incumbent of an elective office of the city, whether elected by popular vote or appointed thereto to fill a vacancy, SHALL BE SUBJECT TO REMOVAL FROM OFFICE BY RECALL BY THE VOTERS OF THE CITY. THE PROCEDURE TO EFFECT SUCH REMOVAL FROM OFFICE SHALL BE AS PRESCRIBED BY THE ELECTIONS CODE OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA, AS THE SAME NOW EXISTS OR MAY HEREAFTER BE AMENDED, RELATING TO THE RECALL OF MUNICIPAL OFFICERS.

It would appear in its face that the Citizens of Mountain View have just cause to recall this City Councilmember at this time. It would be prudent to do so.

Along with investigations to determine if any violations of the California Political Reform Act or Brown Act has been violated.

Email Town Square Moderator      


19 people like this
Posted by MV
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
3 hours ago

I don't see how this is a "a blatant violation of the council members requirements...". If council members can't speak their mind about policy, how would they ever affect any change, for better or worse.
After watching her video, I kinda don't get a lot of the backlash. Why all the hate for suggesting more affordable units and other options which would help the renters?
It sounds like she walked back a bit not knowing that the loan was re-paid, but that money to repay it had to come from somewhere right? It is either taxes or debt, or money pulled from other potential projects, right? It seems like an expensive program, regardless of where the $2.5 million is coming from. I guess we'll see where they drop the budget to next year.

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by Renter and Graham Parent
a resident of Cuesta Park
3 hours ago

Abe-Koga is also on the record for endorsing School Trustee Gutierrez. Gutierrez has also claimed that Abe-Koga is grooming him for a City Council bid.

I find this all interesting since the communities both Abe-Koga and Gutierrez represent have been supportive of both rent control and the school principals who were just let go for no real reason.

In the end we appear to be witnessing the emergence of a deep state" in local government. That is to say, regardless of our interests and what neighborhood and school communities want, Abe-Koga and Gutierrez are pushing other agendas, no doubt in pursuit of their political longevity..

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by The Business Man
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
3 hours ago
The Business Man is a registered user.

In response to MV You said:

“I don't see how this is a "a blatant violation of the council members requirements...". If council members can't speak their mind about policy, how would they ever affect any change, for better or worse.”

She is allowed to do so as long as it does not violate the California Political Reform Act, the City Council Code of Conduct or the City Charter. But by taking the Oath of Office and Signing the Code of Conduct, she explicitly accepted significant restrictions of her personal conduct. She should have known this and if she could not prevent her actions that violate the terms defined, she should have refused to take office. There is an explicit restriction requirement in this situation. So she cannot claim ignorance regarding the significant legal problems she just caused the City of Mountain View and herself. You also stated:

“After watching her video, I kinda don't get a lot of the backlash. Why all the hate for suggesting more affordable units and other options which would help the renters?”

The problem that occurred here was the misinformation expressed by her in the video. Given she holds an official office, any false statement she made is in effect subject to discipline unless she resigns from the City Council. John Inks is allowed to make said statements because he does not hold a political office. You also went on to ask:

“It sounds like she walked back a bit not knowing that the loan was re-paid, but that money to repay it had to come from somewhere right?”

It came from the rental fee of $155.00 per unit per year. NOT THE GENERAL FUNDS NOR ANY HOMEOWNER TAXES, You asked

“It is either taxes or debt, or money pulled from other potential projects, right?”

NO, it is a separate fee that is not involved with ANY PROJECTS OR PROGRAMS OF THE CITY OF MOUNTAIN VIEW. You went on to say:

“It seems like an expensive program, regardless of where the $2.5 million is coming from. I guess we'll see where they drop the budget to next year.”

It is funded by the RHC fees to the landlords, NO HOMEOWNER FUNDS OR HOMEOWNER TAXES ARE USED IN THE CSFRA. The political opponents of CSFRA constantly try to claim otherwise. BUT THEY ARE WRONG.

I hope it is informative


Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by beelia
a resident of North Bayshore
3 hours ago

> Why all the hate for suggesting more affordable units and other options which would help the renters?

Because it was a false, specious statement. She conveniently ignored the fact that the funds to do those things exist only because of Measure V - they are the per-unit fees landlords pay. There are no other funds set aside for that purpose, and she was suggesting that there were. Measure V funds are being used efficiently for those purposes right now! Several people got up during that meeting and testified to that fact - and almost half of MV's renters are benefiting from Measure V, but it has made landlords mad because social justice cuts into their profits.

It is pure political fiction to suggest that Measure V is expensive, when it is doing exactly what it was intended to do with exactly the fees that were raised to do it. People who are on City Council should not be acting on their "beliefs". They should be making it their business to know the FACTS, and to act on them to support the people who elected them.

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by John
a resident of Monta Loma
2 hours ago

What's the big deal here folks? She exercising her First Amendment rights to speak out. She voted to defend Measure V in court and supported putting tenant friendly members (Emily Ramos) on the Rent Board. The fact of the matter is Measure V has a cost....it cost $2.5-million. Let's remember that. SHe is saying that the program cost money and that money has better uses. That's all she is saying. How can you fault her for saying that?

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Renter in MV
a resident of North Whisman
2 hours ago

I am a renter. I support Measure V and rent control but I dont like what's its doing in our community. The lawsuits over mobile homes, developers buying buildings to tear them down, and the fighting between good people.

I voted for Lucas Ramirez in 2016 but what Abe Koga is doing here is sharing her point of view. I'd rather get a few bucks to help my rent or my landlord pay into a fund to help low income tenants than having this less than friendly relationship I now have with my landlord. I get it, landlords are paying the bill, but the city put the price tag on it and sent them the bill. Abe Koga is jsut saying what the price tag is. SHe's not lying.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Seriously?
a resident of Rex Manor
2 hours ago

It is unfortunate that you don't consider housing providers in Mountain View as part of the city. Councilwoman Abe-Koga is exactly right, it is costing those who provide housing a fortune. They are the ones who paid the $2.5 Million so that they could be told how little they can charge for rent. I'm sure there are 100 or more housing providers who would reduce the rent in several of their units as opposed to padding the pockets of lawyers and city employees. The prevailing attitude of those who support rent control is "I want it because it isn't costing me a dime." Take a look at San Francisco, Rent Control in action! They lost 16,000 people just last quarter because of high rents. That is exactly where rent control will take Mountain View. That is a pretty high cost in my opinion!

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by Rodget
a resident of Sylvan Park
2 hours ago

I also agree that rent control is wasting my tax dollars, we need to fund more police patrol and investigation for instance not hire lawyers to defend rent control, recently the trailer park tenants are sueing the city because they are not included in rent control.
Rent control is taking other people’s property plus a costly can of worms for us taxpayers. Let’s hope it gets repealed in the next election.

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by Christopher Chiang
a resident of North Bayshore
1 hour ago

I know Margaret Abe Koga cares for renters, and her straight shooting views should be welcomed. There is a valid discussion on whether Measure V is achieving its intentions, but those conversations should be a MV-led process.

"Measure V Too Costly" claims to be run by residents, but its organized by Laura Teutschel, a PR consultant from San Carlos. It also falsely claimed in the the MV Voice in a full page ad that the Rental Housing Committee spoke of paying itself, yet there is no one or document that can back their claim.

A landlord lobbyist group claiming to be purely local, when it's not, that blends rumors with truth, and masks its outside origin and funding with high profile resident visuals, is not the honest broker I would want leading a thoughtful discussion on the issue. If current or former city council members wish to be open with their reservations, and I welcome they do, then they should lead local forums in our city, partner with the paper or local station, and not be a front for outside interest that has a record of intentionally misleading residents. Our national democracy is already muddled by such "fake news" lobbying, lets keep that out of local democracy.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Measure Vi is just bad policy
a resident of North Whisman
1 hour ago

Abe Koga understands that Measure V and policies like it only help the renters in place when the legislation passes. As has been demonstrated over and over again throughout history rent control results in higher rents (look at New York and San Francisco) and the acceleration of decay in the Rental Housing stock. If you inquire about the housing situation of the shrill defenders of Measure V you will find almost invariably they are either direct beneficiaries themselves or their friends are. Hypocrites all of them.
Repeal V.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by LOL
a resident of Castro City
1 hour ago

Look at the landlord shill above me. Astroturfed political groups bankrolled by CAA and the Realtors associations need to stay out of our politics. On the other hand, it's been amazing to see the depths our local legislators will stop to for that cash (looking at you Abe-Koha, Kasperzak, Inks, and Means). At least we know now that they have no dignity.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Much ado
a resident of Old Mountain View
55 minutes ago

Rent control never really works long term. Worse still, one of the unintended consequences of this law is already appearing in the form of Mountain View property owners selling older apartment rentals they have managed responsibly for decades to developers who build new $1.2-$1.5 million dollar townhouses. This is the only way the owners can recoup their investments. I'm glad Abe-Koga said something. Hopefully reason will prevail again.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by LOL
a resident of Castro City
31 minutes ago

Christopher Chiang, Abe-Koga doesn't care a whit about renters. If she did, she wouldn't have forced through the North Bayshore plan without any housing before she left office, and we'd have some houses with *gasp* renters living in them up there as we speak. Instead, it took her entire timeout running for higher office for the plan to be redone correctly by the rest of council.

She only cares about her political ambitions, so she needs to make sure she keeps her powerful friends in the CAA happy. Similar to the rest of the illustrious ex-Councilmembers associated with the campaign, who have dragged their own legacies through the mud (Kasperzak, Inks, and Means). Although, Tom Means just took the cash for his trouble.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by The Business Man
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
19 minutes ago
The Business Man is a registered user.

In response to John you said:

“What's the big deal here folks? She exercising her First Amendment rights to speak out. She voted to defend Measure V in court and supported putting tenant friendly members (Emily Ramos) on the Rent Board. The fact of the matter is Measure V has a cost....it cost $2.5-million. Let's remember that. SHe is saying that the program cost money and that money has better uses. That's all she is saying. How can you fault her for saying that?”

Since it is NOT a CITY BUDGET item, SHE clearly MISLEADS viewers into thinking it is paid via HOMEOWNER TAXES or GENERAL FUNDS. It does NOT.

In response to Renter in MV you said:

“I get it, landlords are paying the bill, but the city put the price tag on it and sent them the bill. Abe Koga is jsut saying what the price tag is. SHe's not lying.”

In fact the City of Mountain View has inflated the coast of the CSFRA by $1.5 million if you even bothered to read the budget. Most of you have not. The city has used the RHC budget to subsidize its costs, which is a violation of the City Charter because the RHC and the City cannot be commingled the way it has here.

In response to Seriously? You said:

“It is unfortunate that you don't consider housing providers in Mountain View as part of the city. “

They own the building, but do not necessarily reside in the City, thus they are not citizens of the City, and are only private interests, nothing more.

“Councilwoman Abe-Koga is exactly right, it is costing those who provide housing a fortune. They are the ones who paid the $2.5 Million so that they could be told how little they can charge for rent. I'm sure there are 100 or more housing providers who would reduce the rent in several of their units as opposed to padding the pockets of lawyers and city employees.”

The responsibility of the inflated cost is the City Council and the City Government fleecing the RHC to pay for the services performed by the City. The City must not be contracted by the RHC because it fiscally intertwines the two. They are supposed to be exclusive in service and function.

In response to Rodget you said:

“I also agree that rent control is wasting my tax dollars, we need to fund more police patrol and investigation for instance not hire lawyers to defend rent control, recently the trailer park tenants are sueing the city because they are not included in rent control.”

NOT TAX DOLLARS ARE USED IN THE RHC. When are you going to understand it is self supporting based on the rental fee. You keep on saying the same untruth over and over again.

In response to Christopher Chiang you said:

“Measure V Too Costly" claims to be run by residents, but its organized by Laura Teutschel, a PR consultant from San Carlos. It also falsely claimed in the the MV Voice in a full page ad that the Rental Housing Committee spoke of paying itself, yet there is no one or document that can back their claim.

A landlord lobbyist group claiming to be purely local, when it's not, that blends rumors with truth, and masks its outside origin and funding with high profile resident visuals, is not the honest broker I would want leading a thoughtful discussion on the issue. If current or former city council members wish to be open with their reservations, and I welcome they do, then they should lead local forums in our city, partner with the paper or local station, and not be a front for outside interest that has a record of intentionally misleading residents. Our national democracy is already muddled by such "fake news" lobbying, lets keep that out of local democracy.”

Good observation

In response to LOL you said:

“Look at the landlord shill above me. Astroturfed political groups bankrolled by CAA and the Realtors associations need to stay out of our politics. On the other hand, it's been amazing to see the depths our local legislators will stop to for that cash (looking at you Abe-Koha, Kasperzak, Inks, and Means). At least we know now that they have no dignity.”

Good observation

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Christopher Chiang
a resident of North Bayshore
15 minutes ago

While I believe it's not good for Mountain View for any of its city council members to promote outside special interest groups, especially groups with a record of misleading people, I can only speak from personal experience, and I have seen on numerous occasions over the years, Council member Abe-Koga work to represent all residents, renters and homeowners alike.

We want competent representatives in government, yet we then accuse those of serving of being career politicians. I may not agree with her past decisions on North Bayshore either, but she speaks honestly, thoughtfully, and I wouldn't trade those positive character traits just to get someone who agrees with me on policies. That too is what's troubling national politics.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by LOL
a resident of Castro City
9 minutes ago

Christopher Chiang, I don't think I would characterize her depiction of the RHC budget as honest and thoughtful, would you? Do you think she was advocating for renters when she pushed for her former colleague, Mr Tom Means, to be appointed to the RHC?

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Protégé Restaurant opens in Palo Alto
By Elena Kadvany | 3 comments | 5,544 views

"The Seven Principles for Making Marriage Work" by John Gottman
By Chandrama Anderson | 2 comments | 1,521 views

Spring Break college touring
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 0 comments | 1,328 views

View all local blogs
 
Camp Connection

2018 guide to summer camps

Looking for something for the kids to do this summer, learn something new and have fun? The 2018 Summer Camp Guide features local camps for all ages and interests.

Find Camps Here