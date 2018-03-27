News

Uploaded: Tue, Mar 27, 2018, 12:30 pm

Mobile home residents ready to sue city over rent control

Rental Housing Committee, against attorney advice, won't include mobile home park tenants under Measure V regulations

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

Mountain View's Rental Housing Committee could soon be headed back to the courtroom over a decision to exclude tenants at mobile home parks from the city's rent control protections.

Earlier this month, an attorney representing two mobile home residents at Santiago Villa issued a demand letter urging the committee to reverse its decision not to extend rent control to Mountain View's 1,100 mobile homes. If the committee refused, the residents would file a lawsuit to get the action rescinded, said attorney Armen Nercessian of the firm Fenwick & West.

"Mountain View voters provided a clear mandate to the city: protect Mountain View renters, including mobile home residents," Nercessian wrote. "By adding exemptions to CSFRA that have no basis in either law or policy, the RHC has disregarded the terms of this mandate and failed to live up to its express duties under CSFRA."

In his letter, Nercessian said he was representing two Santiago Villa residents, identified as Mariel Bolhouse and Tim Larson. Both his clients have also filed petitions with the city for a rent adjustment, he said.

The Rental Housing Committee briefly discussed the new legal threat in closed session on Monday. Members later announced they had voted 3-1 not to change their position, with committee member Emily Ramos opposing and member Evan Ortiz abstaining.

The legal basis for bringing mobile homes under the CSFRA is extremely complicated. The voter-approved law never once mentions mobile homes, and attorneys for the city say the language contains numerous conflicts with the state's Mobilehome Residency Law.

Nevertheless, city legal staff advised the Rental Housing Committee members earlier this year to bring mobile homes under the rent control program approved by voters as Measure V. The law explicitly excludes certain types of housing, such as hotels, condominiums and duplexes, but mobile homes are never mentioned among these exemptions. City legal staff explained that it would be hard to argue that mobile homes shouldn't be covered under the law.

Despite that legal advice, mobile homes didn't have enough political support on the committee. A majority of Rental Housing Committee members said they were uncomfortable with various legal tweaks and huge financial stakes at play. In a 3-2 vote, Chairwoman Vanessa Honey along with committee members Matthew Grunewald and Tom Means voted to exclude mobile homes.

Ever since that decision, mobile home residents have warned that they would seek legal recourse. Trey Bornmann, president of the Mountain View Mobile Home Alliance, said on Monday that mobile home plaintiffs would first pursue a writ of mandate to effectively reverse the Rental Housing Committee's decision. If that effort is successful, mobile home residents may go further and sue for damages, he said.

Comments

Posted by a mv resident
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
11 hours ago

Rent control is often seen as tilting the balance too far away from property owners.
Yet, mobile homes are often misunderstood, since they involve two property owners (both with equity at stake, and both pay property tax too).

One owner owns the mobile home, that isn't actually mobile, the other owner, the landlord that rents spaces. Each space rent increase further diminishes the homeowners' ability to sell. If the space rent goes up beyond a homeowner's means to pay, the homeowner either loses the home they bought or is forced to sell directly to the park at a discount, since in Mountain View, the mobile home landlord not only rents out space, but also rents out entire homes (they own) to tech renters.

If any classification of housing warrants rent regulations, it's mobile home parks.

Posted by David
a resident of Waverly Park
10 hours ago

The "rental committee" is stacked 3-2 against any rent control. But whether the initiative extends to mobile home parks is not clear (from the artocle). So just litigate it. Meanwhile, the landlord's representatives on the City Council probably are getting ready to place the repeal of the rent control initiative (or a superseding phony replacement) on the November ballot (no voter signatures required).

Posted by Rob
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
8 hours ago

yeah. this town went from a cool place to live to a meat shop of renters that work for google who have pushed the city council into increasing the city's living capacity for google/FB/etc. Owners that don't live here love the increase in rental payments, they care not for the standard of living for the renters.. less shops, more traffic.. higher rent. crowded everything. anyone notice the RVs in the streets too? great place. The city council has only one group in mind even though the majority are renters. Remember that when you are voting.

Posted by Jamie
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
3 hours ago

Want to add that giving up precious land to the corrupt Los Altos School Department is a huge mistake. They need to get their house in order, first, by firing their school superintendent, Jeff Baier. Once he is gone, there is a small chance that other administrators could be replaced. It fits with the housing crisis in our community.many people do not realize how Los Altos deceives its own population and mountain view.dont do business with Los Altos. is.

