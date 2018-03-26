News

Uploaded: Mon, Mar 26, 2018, 10:33 am

Driver identified in fiery Tesla crash

Tesla engineers assisted firefighters in controlling electric burning battery

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

A driver who died in a fiery car crash on Highway 101 has been identified by the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office.

San Mateo resident Wei Huang, 38, died of his injuries on Friday afternoon after his Tesla collided with a median at freeway speeds, triggering a three-vehicle accident and causing the car to catch fire.

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m., when the Tesla Model S struck the barrier separating the Highway 85 carpool flyover lane from southbound Highway 101, according to California Highway Patrol officials. The Tesla careened into two lanes of Highway 101, where it was struck by a Mazda and then an Audi. Huang was transported to Stanford Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Emergency fire crews arrived at the crash shortly after 9:30 a.m., and found that the front end of the Tesla had "substantial damage," exposing the vehicle's lithium ion battery and causing it to catch fire, according to Mountain View Police Chief Juan Diaz. Electric vehicle fires are typically put out by blasting a large quantity of water -- 3,000 gallons -- directly on the battery to bring down the temperature of the cells, which can overheat and reach temperatures of up to 900 degrees, he said.

Diaz said the department was put in a difficult situation. Fire crews had 500 gallons of water at the scene, but getting any more would have required running 2,000 feet of thick fire hose across Highway 101, which would have been catastrophic for traffic in both directions, Diaz said. But letting the car continue to burn on a busy highway, destroying the battery, would have been a bad choice as well, he said.

"In the middle of the Highway 101 freeway, that's not something we want to do," he said. "And it's not good for the environment with the byproducts of combustion."

Fire crews used the available supply of water and contacted the manufacturer of the vehicle, Palo Alto-based Tesla, to assist in getting the battery's temperature under control. Diaz said the engineers essentially disassembled a portion of the car battery on the spot, and that subsequent thermal imaging showed that the battery was no longer unstable.

Fire engines escorted the tow truck that removed the Tesla all the way to the impound yard out of an abundance of caution, Diaz said. Car batteries are capable of reigniting for 24 hours after cooling.

The challenging situation was made worse by the significant damage caused by collision itself. Diaz said that Tesla vehicles are built to be very safe, with features to help first responders deal with lithium ion batteries that ignite, but in this case emergency crews had no access to the battery's disconnect wires because they were destroyed on impact. This is the first time the department has dealt with this kind of problem, Diaz said, and he commended his department's response to the dangerous situation.

"I'm frankly very proud of how the Mountain View fire fighters handled the event," he said.

Tesla representatives could not be immediately reached for comment.

Bay City News Service contributed to this report

Comments

Posted by Jim
a resident of Slater
20 hours ago

Did he hit the barrier between the flyover lane to 85 and the carpool lane that continues on 101? There used to be large yellow barrels there to help cushion a crash. What happened to those?

Posted by Resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
20 hours ago

He obliterated the crash barrier. It was one of those steel barriers that's designed to collapse and absorb crash energy. It's no longer there, and it looks like crews are setting up to build a new one this morning.

Posted by Resident2
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
20 hours ago

The crash barrier was not reset for this crash. He effectively hit the concrete barrier with no crash attenuator to soften the blow.

Posted by sheik y.
a resident of Stierlin Estates
19 hours ago

Posted by David K
a resident of North Whisman
17 hours ago
Many thanks to the MVFD!

Posted by Sylvan Park Resident
a resident of Sylvan Park
16 hours ago
Terrible crash, this photo shows the front end of Tesla entirely disintegrated Web Link

Condolences to the driver's family,and many thanks to the anonymous Good Samaritan who stopped to help him. He said "I rounded towards what used to be the front of the car and saw, remarkably, an intact man that was covered in a light layer of dust. The front of the car was simply gone."

Posted by Juan
a resident of Rengstorff Park
11 hours ago
How is it legal to drive this car on public roadways? Tesla has a lot of explaining to do.

Posted by Justathought
a resident of Sylvan Park
10 hours ago
Seriously? How is it legal to drive this car? Seriously? Condolences to his family first off. This car hit a median abutment at probably 70+ miles an hour. Barrier absorbing items in place or not, it probably didn’t matter. Actually, if anything the metal style has been known to pierce through a car in certain conditions rather than crumple as designed. Bottom line is nothing will guarantee your safety in a headon collision with an abutment at that speed. The simple fact that there was an intact body to extract is a COMPLIMENT or TESTAMENT to how safe the Tesla Model S truly is. Most cars would have been destroyed beyond recognition. They have very good technologies in place to control the batteries in a serious crash. THIS WAS TOO ETREME to ever design for. No car is designed to protect you and not catch fire or have the gas tank actually explode from this EXTREME of a collision. Kudos to MVFD and the Tesla engineers that prevented a larger catastrophe......again condolences to his family.

Posted by Justathought
a resident of Sylvan Park
8 hours ago
A quick follow up on my part.........it appears that this may have been the model X instead of a model S. I have seen conflicting reports. For whatever that is worth......

