Uploaded: Fri, Mar 23, 2018, 12:15 pm

Saturday: Local marches, activities planned for 'March for our Lives'

 

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

More than 600 "March for our Lives" marches and rallies are planned for Saturday, March 24 around the U.S. The main event is in Washington, D.C., and the goal is to pressure lawmakers to prioritize policies to end gun violence, especially in schools, according to the event website. A number of "sibling" march and rally events will be held in the region, including in Redwood City, San Mateo, Burlingame, San Francisco, San Jose and Pacifica.

Menlo Park-based Art Ventures Gallery will add to that number, hosting a march from the gallery, located at 889 Santa Cruz Ave., to Hillview Middle School and back.

The event, organized by gallery owner Katharina Powers, is set to start at 11:30 a.m.

Set to speak at a press conference before the walk is Bay Area artist Lin Evola, founder of what's called the "Peace Angel Project." Ms. Evola makes "peace angel" sculptures out of decommissioned nuclear stainless steel, guns, and other weapons.

The walk starts at noon, and Ms. Powers said she is planning closing remarks at 1 p.m.

Ms. Powers says she is also working with local mayors to launch a gun buyback campaign.

Additional "March for our Lives" events are scheduled throughout the region, as follows:

● Pacifica: Meet at Pacifica State Beach, 5000 Pacific Coast Highway, in Pacifica at 9:30 a.m.

● Burlingame: Meet at Washington Park, 850 Burlingame Ave. in Burlingame at 10 a.m.

● San Jose: Meet at San Jose City Hall at 200 E. Santa Clara St. in San Jose at 11 a.m.

● San Mateo: Meet at Beresford Park at 2720 Alameda de las Pulgas in San Mateo at noon.

● Redwood City: Meet at Courthouse Square at 2200 Broadway in Redwood City at 1 p.m.

● San Francisco: Meet at San Francisco Civic Center Plaza, 335 McAllister St. in San Francisco at 1 p.m.

