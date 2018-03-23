Tesla driver dies in Hwy. 101 crash

A man suffered major injuries and died after the Tesla he was driving collided with a roadway barrier on Highway 101 Friday morning, leading to a vehicle fire and a three-car collision, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials say the driver of a blue Model S Tesla was traveling southbound on Highway 101 at freeway speeds when the vehicle struck the attenuator barrier dividing the highway and the carpool flyover onto Highway 85, causing the vehicle to catch fire.

The Tesla was subsequently struck by a Mazda as it careened into a lane on Highway 101, and then hit again by an Audi in another lane, CHP officials said.

The Tesla driver was transported to Stanford hospital with major injuries, CHP officials said. At 3:42 p.m., the CHP announced via Twitter that the driver had died of his injuries at Stanford Hospital.

The Mountain View Fire Department responded to the collision Friday morning, but a fire spokeswoman declined to provide further information. Four emergency vehicles, including three fire engines, remained on the scene as of 11:45 a.m., according to the app PulsePoint.

Three lanes, including the flyover carpool lane, were closed off to traffic during an investigation of the crash. Tesla engineers were called in to verify that the vehicle was safe to move, CHP officials said. The freeway lanes were reopened shortly after 3 p.m.