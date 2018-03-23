News

Updated: Fri, Mar 23, 2018, 3:49 pm
Uploaded: Fri, Mar 23, 2018, 10:34 am

Tesla driver dies in Hwy. 101 crash

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

A man suffered major injuries and died after the Tesla he was driving collided with a roadway barrier on Highway 101 Friday morning, leading to a vehicle fire and a three-car collision, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials say the driver of a blue Model S Tesla was traveling southbound on Highway 101 at freeway speeds when the vehicle struck the attenuator barrier dividing the highway and the carpool flyover onto Highway 85, causing the vehicle to catch fire.

The Tesla was subsequently struck by a Mazda as it careened into a lane on Highway 101, and then hit again by an Audi in another lane, CHP officials said.

The Tesla driver was transported to Stanford hospital with major injuries, CHP officials said. At 3:42 p.m., the CHP announced via Twitter that the driver had died of his injuries at Stanford Hospital.

The Mountain View Fire Department responded to the collision Friday morning, but a fire spokeswoman declined to provide further information. Four emergency vehicles, including three fire engines, remained on the scene as of 11:45 a.m., according to the app PulsePoint.

Three lanes, including the flyover carpool lane, were closed off to traffic during an investigation of the crash. Tesla engineers were called in to verify that the vehicle was safe to move, CHP officials said. The freeway lanes were reopened shortly after 3 p.m.

Comments

6 people like this
Posted by Sad
a resident of Whisman Station
7 hours ago

Four cars involved. Tesla burned to a crisp. Looked like one serious injury. Very sad. Hope they made it.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by BDBD
a resident of Cuesta Park
5 hours ago
BDBD is a registered user.

I noticed several helicopters hovering over 101 while I was at the MV Caltrain station around this time. I guess they were probably news choppers. How awful. I hope the injured driver survives.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
5 hours ago

I was there a maybe two minutes after this all happened, and it was horrible. There was debris strewn everywhere, there were two people lying in the road, and I don't want to go into detail out of respect, but the poor Tesla driver looked in bad shape, I hope that he survives and makes a good recovery, but he's got a long road ahead of him. The Tesla wasn't yet on fire when I saw this, and I also saw a Prius parked in the median, a box truck that another car had rear ended, and more parts all over the road than you'd expect. Cars are big, heavy, fast moving things, I really wish people drove more carefully.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by your dad
a resident of Old Mountain View
4 hours ago

Was it another self driving Tesla????? Wow technology is so safe.

Email Town Square Moderator      


9 people like this
Posted by Resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
4 hours ago

Do you have some insider information nobody else has which leads you to believe that self driving was involved? It's certainly possible, but we have no idea. It could have been distracted driving, aggressive driving, any number of things. That interchange is a mess in the mornings, with lots of people diving across several lanes to catch a last second ramp exit.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by @your dad
a resident of Monta Loma
2 hours ago

Right...because there were never car accidents before self-driving cars? While self-driving cars may not be perfect, and may never be, I'd still feel safer with them then all the people driving around on their phones or staring off into space. Are you afraid of all technology, or just self-driving cars?

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by Observer
a resident of Cuernavaca
2 hours ago
Observer is a registered user.

These are not "accidents", but are "stupids", reflecting the way people drive.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by FYI
a resident of Old Mountain View
2 hours ago

Sadly, the article states that the driver of the Tesla suffered major injuries and died.

They don't say about the other two cars - hope they survived this terrible incident.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Ben
a resident of Martens-Carmelita
1 hour ago

Tesla is local so they can call in Tesla engineers to determine if it's safe to move the car. What do they do for Tesla crashes everywhere else?

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Mountain View wine bar Le Plonc opens
By Elena Kadvany | 4 comments | 2,319 views

Data and Compassion: Radical Tools in the Fight for Gun Control
By Aldis Petriceks | 8 comments | 1,038 views

Spring Break college touring
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 0 comments | 469 views

View all local blogs
 
Camp Connection

2018 guide to summer camps

Looking for something for the kids to do this summer, learn something new and have fun? The 2018 Summer Camp Guide features local camps for all ages and interests.

Find Camps Here