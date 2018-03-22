News

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 22, 2018, 12:37 pm

MV to start taxing, regulating short-term rentals

City officials tasked with drafting Airbnb rules

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

After years of dithering, Mountain View is getting ready to start regulating and taxing the local cottage industry of Airbnb rentals and other similar services.

In a discussion Tuesday night, the City Council unanimously supported the idea of forcing an estimated 670 listed rentals operating in the city to register as formal businesses and pay taxes similar to hotels. To accomplish that, city leaders endorsed a plan for Airbnb to start collecting taxes on behalf of the city, which the company has been offering to do for years.

The regulations were described as a "no-brainer" by council members, yet it has taken a long time to get to this point. For years, city officials have acknowledged the need to put together policies for services like Airbnb, but the effort was sidelined for other priorities. Over that time, city officials have mostly turned a blind eye as Airbnb rentals have steadily spread throughout Mountain View, even though they were technically illegal under the city's rules.

During that time, Mountain View has forfeited a small fortune in tax revenues. A previous Voice report found that Mountain View was losing out on about $1 million a year by not taxing Airbnb, and that's not counting its competitors in the short-term rental market. One scrupulous Airbnb host described how city officials would actually mail him back his money when he tried to pay the same taxes as hotels.

The reason for this was city legal staff believed Mountain View needed to first draft regulations before they could tax the industry. At the Tuesday night meeting, elected leaders made it clear they were ready to take that step.

"The fundamental principle here is we want this system to work," said Councilwoman Pat Showalter. "We want people to make a little more money, and welcome visitors to the community, but not to reduce housing stock."

In regard to housing, a number of public speakers urged caution. Poorly written rules could end up encouraging homeowners to rent out their properties on Airbnb instead of providing long-term housing, warned Sarah McDermott, an analyst with the Unite Here labor union.

"In cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles, we've seen whole apartments being converted into hotels. Suddenly there's keypads on the units and they're being rented out like short-term units," she said. "The concern here is incentivizing taking a long-term rental unit off the market."

To curb this, council members suggested they could put a cap on the number of days each year that any vacant housing could be rented out through Airbnb. Exactly how many days will be decided at a future meeting, they indicated.

Some of the more complicated questions on short-term rentals were left up in the air. City staff did not address whether they would need to modify the city's zoning rules to allow Airbnb services in residential areas. Under the current rules, rental services operating like hotels would be prohibited, pointed out Councilman John McAlister.

Similarly, staff avoided wading into the question of how short-term rentals would jibe with the city's rigid rent control policies. In San Francisco, rent control protections have been exploited by Airbnb guests to force homeowners to treat them as tenants. City Attorney Jannie Quinn gave assurances that she was looking into the issue.

The City Council supported signing an agreement with Airbnb to have the company start collecting taxes from lodgings and turning that money over to the city. Councilman Chris Clark suggested the company could also help handle the business licenses that hosts would be required to obtain. In San Francisco, the company is currently testing out a system to use its own website to do this, but it's unclear if the service is available in other cities, he said.

Council members gave general direction to city staff on drafting future policies on short-term rentals, but no formal vote was taken. A full set of regulations is expected to come back before elected leaders in the fall.

Comments

75 people like this
Posted by Jim Neal
a resident of Old Mountain View
13 hours ago
Jim Neal is a registered user.

Not surprising. After all, why should homeowners have any control at all over what they do with their own property? Also, it's not as if struggling middle class families might benefit from making a few extra dollars a month top make ends meet and maybe be able to pay their mortgage or tuition for their kids. It's also not as if the middle class and those at the lower end of the earnings bracket aren't already paying enough taxes right? I mean the Republican's just gave everyone a big tax break, so why isn't the city entitled to take that extra cash right back out of their pockets?



Jim Neal
Old Mountain View

Email Town Square Moderator      


63 people like this
Posted by MV Resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
13 hours ago

Surely the board is aware that many of the RVs that are fixtures on our streets are being rented out. And so surely they will enforce the rental tax on these RVs. When it comes to lost tax revenue, the board will enforce the laws.

Now we can find out who these RV people really are.

Email Town Square Moderator      


84 people like this
Posted by John Geibel
a resident of another community
11 hours ago

It isn't as if taxes were not already being collected. The property is taxed, income earned from the property is taxed, any purchases or dinning out by visitors is taxed - how much additional tax will satisfy the politicians?

Email Town Square Moderator      


48 people like this
Posted by Ricky
a resident of Blossom Valley
11 hours ago

And what about the RVâ€™s which pay $0 in taxes??? At least the homeowners who leverage AirBnB are already paying property taxes.

Email Town Square Moderator      


9 people like this
Posted by Teacher
a resident of Old Mountain View
10 hours ago
Teacher is a registered user.

Not sure why everyone is so upset by this. Businesses use their assets to make a profit, which gets taxed, and the tax money gets used for the community's services and infrastructure. That's the long-standing social contract.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by @Teacher
a resident of Castro City
10 hours ago

On top of that, most homeowners here aren't paying anything close to their fair share of property taxes. But, I do like Jim Neal's idea to eliminate zoning!

Email Town Square Moderator      


89 people like this
Posted by Mt. View Neighbor
a resident of North Whisman
10 hours ago

Another way to overtax the little guy. Greed, greed, greed!

Email Town Square Moderator      


112 people like this
Posted by Kal Sandhu
a resident of Castro City
9 hours ago

Why does the city think its entitled to more and more taxes. They just won't tax the likes of Google as the council is in love with them :) Its amazing that there are those who think that home owners don't pay their share of taxes. Its very tough being a home owner in MV. And what about the RV's? HMmm!

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by @Teacher
a resident of Castro City
9 hours ago

Kal, what's the effective property tax rate on the market value of your house?

Email Town Square Moderator      


8 people like this
Posted by Disruptive Technologies
a resident of Blossom Valley
9 hours ago

Maybe readers of Townsquare don't get the connection between taxes and a good city in which to live.

Disruptive technologies are called that because they circumvent traditional methods of business. Uber and Lyft don't pay local taxes, but taxi companies do. Hotels customers pay taxes but AirBnB customers do not. In the early days of the internet, shopping online was a way to avoid taxes as well.

Perhaps people who complain about this, desire a no-tax, anarchic society. I for one appreciate the police and fire department being able to respond to my calls. And I enjoy the high quality drinking water that comes out of my faucet. And I appreciate building codes that make it so the place where I work doesn't crash down on my head. Etc.

This is a way for the City to continue to have revenue to provide you a government in the era of disruptive technologies. You still have the right to rent out your home or a room. That has not been taken away from you.

Email Town Square Moderator      


89 people like this
Posted by MV Resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
9 hours ago

@DisruptiveTechnologies.. The city council just passed a tax on strawman arguments. Their budget for providing oxygen to its residents needs to be paid for somehow.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by William Hitchens
a resident of Waverly Park
9 hours ago
William Hitchens is a registered user.

I have two problems with Airbnb. First, I want to make sure that rentals don't increase on-street parking problems. Anyone engaged with Airbnb must be forced to make space for their tenants to park on their property and not on MV streets, where they will create clutter and parking problems. 2nd, Airbnb will not list the names and addresses of MV homeowners. MV must insist that we know the names and addresses of ALL property owners who are renting to strangers --- and report them for parking and other violations of MV law.

Email Town Square Moderator      


11 people like this
Posted by @ JIM NEAL
a resident of Rex Manor
6 hours ago


I really like JIM NEAL and wish he was on City Council!

The man has good common sense.

Email Town Square Moderator      


10 people like this
Posted by psr
a resident of The Crossings
5 hours ago
psr is a registered user.

@@Teacher
Not paying my "fair share" of taxes? I'll try to remember that when I pay my property tax bill, which is TENS of THOUSANDS of dollars every year. I guess I should be pitching in more so that the city can provide more legal advice to illegal aliens and have the police NOT enforce the law on illegally parked RVs on my nickle rather than have the city stop paying for things they shouldn't be doing in the first place.

@William Hitchens
Do you want the city to enforce those same strictures on the numerous RVs parked all over the city as well? They are here a LOT longer than anyone staying in somebody's house. Also, those residents are allowed street parking for their overnight guests unless there is another ordinance to prevent it. They already pay for that with their tax dollars.

@JIM NEAL
I agree. I have voted for him when he has run and I would do it again. He has far more common sense than anyone currently on the council.

Email Town Square Moderator      


9 people like this
Posted by Overtaxed
a resident of Shoreline West
5 hours ago

@ teacher
My property tax bill was $17,000 last year.
I canâ€™t afford anymore taxes..... I donâ€™t rent out my house. I just want to live in peace without my driveway blocked by RVs.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Diablo
a resident of Monta Loma
4 hours ago

For once I completely agree with Jim Neal.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Tax Air - in limited supply
a resident of Sylvan Park
4 hours ago
Tax Air - in limited supply is a registered user.

There is only so much air around here. Currently, air is being consumed with no tax collected. What a waste. Tax air consumption to raise needed funds and discourage deep breaths.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Huh?
a resident of Cuesta Park
4 hours ago

@ Teacher - "and the tax money gets used for the community's services and infrastructure."

Yes, you're right. The homeowners that pay a significant property tax rent a room in their house out and should be taxed so that they can provide community services such as free lunch in the park to whomever shows up, free "dumping" service to all the RVs parked all over the streets, free legal aid to the illegal immigrants, etc.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Huh?
a resident of Cuesta Park
3 hours ago

@ William Hitchens - why should Airbnb tenants be any more restricted on parking than any other rental property or owner-occupied home? There is not an ordinance limiting the number of cars any one homeowner can have nor one limiting the number of cars a renter can own.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by @Teacher
a resident of Castro City
2 hours ago

Why is it that no one complaining about their taxes ever wants to say what their effective tax rate is in the market value of their home? Weird.

psr, feel free to be the first. I'm not holding my breath.

Email Town Square Moderator      


