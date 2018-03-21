Supervisors OK plan to honor women's suffrage

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a motion for further conversation in April on a comprehensive plan dedicated to recognizing women's suffrage.

Deputy County Executive David Campos came forward with a report based on Supervisor Cindy Chavez's motion to create a 100th Anniversary Women's Suffrage Plan, which was originally discussed on March 6.

Chavez originally pitched the plan as a way to leverage voter registration and get women and underserved communities involved with civic action and make sure they are being counted in the 2020 census.

Campos, a former San Francisco supervisor, recommended granting $150,000 of the county's general fund for a two-prong operation: the planning and preparations of the celebration, which will take place in 2020, and a task force to "lead proactive strategies to protect women's suffrage."

According to Campos' report, $50,000 would go to support the planning activities taking place in the rest of 2018 and the remaining $100,000 would cover one-time funding for the budget of the Office of Women's Policy.

As a multi-year project, Campos anticipates that additional one-time funding will be requested once task force recommendations are completed in the future.

The report included a preliminary list of those who would occupy task force seats, including representatives of women's organizations such as the American Association of University Women and the San Jose Women's Club, both of which had representatives who spoke in support during public comment.

Campos mentioned that the task force would work to figure out the key metrics of women's political equality, which would measure out the success of the task force for the years to come.

Board president Joe Simitian seconded Chavez's motion, saying that he believed the planning of the celebration as well as the task force itself would produce "tangible deliverables" that would make the county better.

The topic will be revisited during the Board of Supervisors meeting on April 3 when each district supervisor will come back with ideas for best practices for the task force. Also, the topic will be further explored with a more in-depth resolution prepared by County Counsel James Williams based on a previous discussion.

In the meantime, outreach will be taking place through all board members to make sure that as many women's organizations and interests as possible can be incorporated into the task force.