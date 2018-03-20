Free tax help for elderly, low-income, limited English speakers

The Volunteer Tax Assistance Program is offering free tax preparation assistance for elderly, disabled, and low-income residents of Santa Clara County as well as anyone with limited English language skills.

There are nearly 40 sites countywide, including two in Mountain View, where trained, IRS-certified volunteers can help prepare basic tax forms including the 1040EZ, 1040A and 1040 with certain schedules.

To qualify for the program taxpayers need a valid social security or individual taxpayer identification number as well as a combined household annual income of less than $54,000.

Taxpayers must bring photo identification, such as a passport, drivers license or other government issued identification card.

Other required documents include a social security card or individual taxpayer identification number, proof of income and expenses, a copy of last year's state and federal tax returns, a bank account number and routing number for direct deposit, household health coverage information as well as a landlord's name and contact information for anyone taking advantage of the California Renter's Credit.

Assistance is available at the Mountain View Library on the second floor on Saturdays from 10:15 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., the Mitchell Park Library in Palo Alto on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and at the Santa Clara County Social Services Agency at 1879 Senter Road, No. 10 in San Jose on Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There are dozens of other locations where free tax assistance is being offered. A full list is available online at https://tinyurl.com/yat6a97g.