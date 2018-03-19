News

Uploaded: Mon, Mar 19, 2018, 1:04 pm

Friday's lane closures on El Camino Real due to suicide

 

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

A prolonged partial closure of El Camino Real on Friday afternoon was due to a suicide at a nearby apartment building, according to Mountain View police officials.

Around 1:30 p.m. March 16, police officers responded to a medical emergency near the 2600 block of W. El Camino, about half a block west of San Antonio Road. When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground outside the apartment complex. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The emergency respond led officials to close two westbound lanes of El Camino for hours. Part of the road remained closed until around 8 p.m. that evening.

Police confirmed the cause of death was a suicide. The deceased was identified as a 40-year-old resident of Mountain View who lived in the nearby apartment building. No other details were disclosed.

Authorities encourage anyone contemplating suicide to reach out to a mental-health professional such as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or the El Camino Hospital's Mental Health services.

Comments

5 people like this
Posted by My body, My choice
a resident of Martens-Carmelita
15 hours ago

Why can't we provide civilized ways for people to end their lives. I don't recall signing a contract when I was born where I promised to live to the end of my natural life, regardless of what suffering I might endure. This person worked up the courage to choose peace over suffering. My condolences to those that might have cared about this person, or were dependent upon them.

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by Baffled
a resident of another community
15 hours ago

Why did they need to close the road, let alone 2 lanes? What apartment building was involved? Was it on the Bay Side of El Camino?

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by DomusResident
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
9 hours ago
DomusResident is a registered user.

@Baffled
The lanes on El Camino was closed because the body was by the curb at the edge of the road.

Email Town Square Moderator      


