Friday's lane closures on El Camino Real due to suicide

A prolonged partial closure of El Camino Real on Friday afternoon was due to a suicide at a nearby apartment building, according to Mountain View police officials.

Around 1:30 p.m. March 16, police officers responded to a medical emergency near the 2600 block of W. El Camino, about half a block west of San Antonio Road. When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground outside the apartment complex. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The emergency respond led officials to close two westbound lanes of El Camino for hours. Part of the road remained closed until around 8 p.m. that evening.

Police confirmed the cause of death was a suicide. The deceased was identified as a 40-year-old resident of Mountain View who lived in the nearby apartment building. No other details were disclosed.

Authorities encourage anyone contemplating suicide to reach out to a mental-health professional such as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or the El Camino Hospital's Mental Health services.